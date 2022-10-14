Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Grand opening held for newly relocated Opa-Locka Flea Market
OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A flea market in Opa-Locka had its grand opening at a new location. City officials and business owners were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site of the Opa-Locka Flea Market, Saturday afternoon. Vendors were given financial grants to help with their small...
NBC Miami
Fun Fall, Halloween Events Happening in South Florida This Month
It's officially spooky season and you may be wondering what to do with your friends and family ahead of Halloween this year. From thrilling haunted houses to family-friendly pumpkin patches, South Florida is scattered with fun events for guests of all ages. Here are some of the best ways to...
Click10.com
Vehicle consumed by fire in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to put out a car that was engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale. It happened near Northwest 11th Street and 8th Avenue on Sunday morning. Cell phone video showed crews extinguishing the fire. No injures were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of...
tamaractalk.com
New Splash Pad in Tamarac Village is a Safety Hazard and Must Be Demolished Says City
The new splash pad in Tamarac Village has serious safety and maintenance issues and would have to be demolished and reconstructed. That’s according to Maxine Calloway, Tamarac’s director of community development, who gave the commission an update on October 12, explaining that after a recent inspection, the city discovered significant construction defects.
goriverwalk.com
Light Up Lauderdale (Get Lit)
The holiday season officially kicks off as Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale hosts the popular “Get Lit” event that also marks the launch of Light Up Lauderdale – an annual 10-week celebration of sparkling holiday lights along the banks of the scenic New River. Join us for live holiday musical performances, kids’ crafts, a visit by Santa, and more!
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Delray Beach, FL
Delray Beach, a lovely city on Florida's southeast coast, is a must-visit. The Pineapple Grove Arts District is home to many public sculptures and art galleries. Delray Municipal Beach is also a family and pet-friendly beach recognized by Travel Holiday as the best in the southeastern US. In addition, this...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: October 16, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney are joined by attorney and legal analyst Gail Levine, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, congressional candidate Joe Budd, congressional candidate Robert Asencio and Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres. The full episode...
Click10.com
Tropics switching into fall
Fall is not only enjoyable in South Florida as it sees the humidity begin to break, but it is also when the tropics begin shutting down and the threat from hurricanes gets lower and lower. Of course, fall weather arrives at different times on different years. Some years, storms are...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Mario Diaz-Balart
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There is less than a month before Election Day but voting is underway for those who have their vote by mail ballot in hand. Every voter in South Florida will be choosing a congressman or woman. The Miami-Dade County district that also spans across the...
Miami New Times
Where to Find Stone Crabs in Miami
The winter season in Florida brings more than snowbirds. A more anticipated annual arrival is the return of stone crabs. For Floridians, the stone crab's sweet, firm, and flaky meat makes it a special treat. According to the Crustacean Fisheries group at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, the organization...
Man arrested for 55th time while in Southwest Florida
A Miami man was arrested for the 55th time while in Naples on Wednesday.
Boat buyers, sellers navigate choppy waters from war, inflation, supply woes
When COVID-19 struck down the economy in 2020, it was the marine industry that converted crisis into opportunity as customers seeking a safe mode of recreation bought or rented boats in droves. Now, as the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show approaches its 63rd edition, industry sales are slowing, some brokerage firms say, as war continues to flare in Ukraine, inflation grips the economy, ...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
Florida woman wins $4 million from 7-Eleven MEGA MILLIONS ticket
A Florida woman is now a multi-millionaire after buying a winning Megaplier ticket from a 7-Eleven.
NBC Miami
Stalled Cars, Street Flooding in Brickell, Edgewater Due to Heavy Rain
Heavy rain swamped portions of Miami Thursday, flooding streets and stalling cars whose drivers attempted to drive through high water. Videos posted to social media showed stalled cars in the area of Biscayne Blvd. and Northeast 17th Street due to street flooding. The street flooding followed several inches of rain...
Click10.com
Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Medics airlifted a man to the hospital after he was shot in Miami Gardens Friday afternoon, according to officials. First responders went to the 80 block of Northwest 189th Terrace just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Crews airlifted the victim to Jackson...
Alligator pulled from surf on Florida beach
Looks like this gator wanted to join the surfers on the beach
islandernews.com
Have we officially entered a ‘buyer’s market’ in area real estate?
Real estate prices continue their cooling off trend across Miami-Dade County as this week’s list reveals. During the period of Oct. 3 to 7, a Brickell one-bedroom unit with short-term rental capabilities (Hello, AirBnB cash flow!) sold for $95,000 under the listed sales price. As you read through this...
Riverview woman’s Publix trip wins her $1 million
A Riverview woman is $1 million richer after claiming a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off prize.
Vehicle Crash Kills Woman in Coral Springs
A 79-year-old woman was killed in a fatal automobile crash Saturday night in Coral Springs, authorities said. The crash happened in the area of the Sawgrass Expressway and Coral Ridge Drive around 10:20 p.m., according to the Coral Springs Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, a police spokesman said. Police...
