Lafayette, IN

An argument between brothers results in one arrest for intimidation

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 2 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An argument between Ronald McCoy and his brother, Ramon Webb, ended early Thursday when McCoy drew and pointed a handgun at Webb, according to Lafayette police.

McCoy went to a home in the 20 block of North 21st Street about 1:15 a.m. Thursday to discuss a family issue with Webb, according to police.

The discussion became heated, and McCoy pulled a handgun and pointed it at Webb, according to police.

A family member inside the house corroborated Webb's statements to officers, according to police.

Police booked McCoy, 34, of Lafayette, into the Tippecanoe County Jail on suspicion of pointing a firearm and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

As of 11:15 a.m. Friday, McCoy was no longer incarcerated, according to online jail records.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: An argument between brothers results in one arrest for intimidation

