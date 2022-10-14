Wink Martindale stood on the Giants’ sideline, staring out toward the field, his arms crossed, his face expressionless. The Ravens had just taken a 10-point lead with about 13 minutes left in Sunday’s game. Martindale’s old team was gashing him — 395 yards to this point. So as he looked toward the far end zone — where Baltimore had just polished off a 75-yard touchdown drive — it was probably difficult to envision a way out of this mess.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO