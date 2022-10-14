ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NJ.com

Giants’ defense stuns Ravens, thanks to shocking Julian Love pick: Wink Martindale beats ex-team

Wink Martindale stood on the Giants’ sideline, staring out toward the field, his arms crossed, his face expressionless. The Ravens had just taken a 10-point lead with about 13 minutes left in Sunday’s game. Martindale’s old team was gashing him — 395 yards to this point. So as he looked toward the far end zone — where Baltimore had just polished off a 75-yard touchdown drive — it was probably difficult to envision a way out of this mess.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson without top receiver again for battle vs. Giants

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will be without a key playmaker for Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants. According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Ravens second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman has been ruled out of the contest with a foot injury. This will be the second straight week that Jackson has gone to battle without his main option at wide receiver.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

This Giants LB (who came from Ravens) has provided unexpected swagger: ‘Everybody is feeling it now’

The week leading up to the Giants’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium focused heavily on Wink Martindale, and for good reason. After 10 years as an assistant coach with the Ravens, including four as the team’s defensive coordinator, it figures to be an emotional day for Martindale when the Giants take on his former team and longtime friend John Harbaugh.
BALTIMORE, MD
NJ.com

Red Sox claim ex-Mets reliever off waivers

Jake Reed is packing his bags. MLB Trade Rumors reports the Boston Red Sox claimed the Baltimore Orioles reliever Thursday off waivers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Reed split the 2022 season between the Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, going a combined 2-0 with...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Add Two Veteran Role Players Following Final Roster Cuts

Following Friday’s preseason finale, the Boston Celtics made a pair of roster additions before final cuts, keeping veterans Noah Vonleh and Justin Jackson on board. Vonleh and Jackson, who both saw action during the overtime thriller against the Toronto Raptors to close out Boston’s preseason action, will both serve in Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens’ offseason depth blueprint. During an eventful offseason, the Celtics endured some major injuries to key players, making the final roster decisions come as no surprise.
BOSTON, MA
lastwordonsports.com

What Next for the Baltimore Ravens After Marcus William’s Injury?

The Baltimore Ravens won 19-17 against the Cincinnati Bengals in dramatic fashion in Week 5. However, the win has been clouded by Marcus William’s injury, which landed him on IR. The injury is said to be a dislocated wrist. It has ruled Williams out for a “significant” time.
BALTIMORE, MD

