Read full article on original website
Related
Bham Now
11 of the best places to eat mouth-watering pancakes in Birmingham
Pancakes are a weekend must! Keep reading to find out where to eat the best stacks of pancakes in Birmingham. It is only right to start the list off with this classic restaurant. If you are looking for pancakes in Birmingham with a twist you are in the right spot. Expect to find all types of pancakes from Swedish to Hawaiian to coconut and anything and everything in between on the menu.
Bham Now
20 of the best places to play trivia in Birmingham
The weather may be cooling down, but the trivia scene in The Magic City is hotter than ever. Keep reading to discover where you can play trivia in Birmingham this season. Start your week right by playing some chill (or intense, up to you) trivia in Birmingham. The Casual Pint...
Bham Now
5 tasty, Hispanic-owned taquerias in the Birmingham area that you need to try
Looking to close out Hispanic Heritage Month the right way? We asked—you answered. Here are five of your top 5 Hispanic-owned taquerias for a taste of Hispanic flavor here in The Magic City. 1. Tacos El Guero | Highway 280. Located on Highway 280, Tacos El Guero serves up...
Bham Now
BREAKING: Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe—home of the famous 24 karat gold-dusted wings—is under new ownership + considering relocation
Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe is under new ownership after being open for a little over 6 months. Keep reading to find out what this means for the popular chicken shop. Founder of Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe, Lauryn England, opened the restaurant in March earlier this year and Birmingham went crazy. 100+ people attended on opening day and have been continuing to love it since. So, who is the new owner + what does this mean for Lady E’s?
styleblueprint.com
She Works to Make BHAM Real Estate Accessible to All
For Abra Barnes of Barnes & Associates, real estate isn’t simply about selling homes or brokering deals for commercial property. It’s a civil rights issue. That’s why she’s on a mission to help more Black people become homeowners and real estate agents. In addition to being a real estate broker, Abra owns a real estate school and has produced an award-winning documentary on fair housing.
uab.edu
Community shines light on a little-known incident in Civil Rights-era Birmingham
“The dynamite had been lit, but miraculously the fuse stopped before detonation.”. Between 1955 and 1963, there were 29 bombings or attempted bombings in Birmingham, including the Sept. 15, 1963, explosion at the 16th Street Baptist Church that killed four little girls and injured more than 20 others in the congregation. Churches were not the only targets in “Bombingham,” however. On April 28, 1958, someone placed 54 sticks of dynamite outside a window at Temple Beth-El, one of the city’s oldest synagogues, which was founded in 1907 and opened its sanctuary on Highland Avenue in 1926.
Bham Now
EVENT: Halloween Costume Party at Brock’s Gap Brewing, Oct. 29
Bust out those costumes, Birmingham, Don’t Beer the Reaper at Brock’s Gap Brewing Company is this year’s don’t-miss Halloween party. Read on for all the ghoulish details and grab your tickets to this ghoulish event on Saturday, October 29. About Brock’s Gap Brewing. Established earlier...
wvtm13.com
Woodlawn Marketplace is back in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Woodlawn Marketplace is now a permanent part of Birmingham. According to information from REV Birmingham, the marketplace is here to stay and its grand opening is Saturday, Oct. 15. The marketplace, located at 5530 1st Avenue South, began as a pop-up shop experience last fall.
Fall festivals and Halloween events
CULLMAN, Ala. – Autumn is a beloved season to many in Cullman with summer heat bidding adieu, mosquito population dwindling and fall festivals and Halloween community events on the schedule. Below is a list of upcoming events for family fun. If you would like to have your event added, please email news@cullmantribune.com. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29 Nightmare in Vinemont – 7 p.m.-midnight at the Cullman County Agricultural Trade Center at 17645 U.S. Hwy 31 N, Cullman, AL 35058. Tickets are $20 for those 10 and older and $10 for those 9 and younger. Included is or a...
Famous Burger Joint Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa in Early 2023
One of the state's most beloved burger restaurants is coming to downtown Tuscaloosa early next year, a manager confirmed to the Thread Monday afternoon. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is already a local favorite in Birmingham, Huntsville and a dozen other cities in Virginia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Ohio.
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes
A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
Record Cold In The Forecast This Week
If our forecast high of 53° on Tuesday for Birmingham pans out, that would break the record low high temperature by 2 degrees.
altoday.com
Mayor Randall Woodfin calls for solutions to Birmingham’s historic flooding issues
During an event held on Monday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke about how Birmingham’s history and geography have created the “perfect storm” for flash flooding conditions in the city. 1819 News reported that Woodfin joined a panel of experts at the Bloomberg CityLab summit in Amsterdam, Netherlands....
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham announces new trash bin system
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The city of Birmingham announced Friday the launch of a new uniform garbage cart system for residential homes across the city. The city said 100,000 garbage carts were purchased to create a more efficient and effective household garbage pick up system. Each Birmingham residential household...
wbrc.com
Large events at Legacy Arena boosting everyone’s bottom line
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelicans final preseason game against the Hawks was Friday night in Birmingham. The sold out event had business owners blushing. The financial expert we spoke with stressed there is a multiplier effect in play when it comes to large events. What that means is it’s...
wvtm13.com
Argument at food truck leads to deadly double shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police is investigating a double homicide. This happened around 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Third Avenue North. When officers arrived they found an adult man unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and pronounced that man dead.
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
wbrc.com
Grand opening for new Woodlawn Marketplace to be held Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The success of Woodlawn’s pop-up Street Market for the last several seasons has led to the opening of a new long-term, brick-and-mortar marketplace in a larger space. The new Woodlawn Marketplace will now be located in the former Woodlawn Cycle Cafe space at 5530 1st...
Law professor speaks Sunday on ‘Jim Crow’s legal executioners’
A law professor who has spent a decade researching racial violence in the South will speak on the topic Sunday at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. Margaret A. Burnham, director of Northeastern University’s Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project, and author of “By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners,” will discuss her book Sunday at 2 p.m.
2 dead in overnight Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Birmingham following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, North precinct officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North on the call of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found […]
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0