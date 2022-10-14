Read full article on original website
Details Released on Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Tionesta Woman
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Tionesta woman that occurred in Paint Township on Sunday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police say the accident happened around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on East End Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County. A 2019 Honda...
Local Woman Accused of Striking Care-Dependent Person in Face Multiple Times
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after she reportedly assaulted a care-dependent person. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 68-year-old Paula Counselman I, of Cooperstown, on October 14, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office:
Crawford County Man Killed as Pickup Collides with Tree
CONCORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Crawford County man was killed after his truck collided with a tree on Tuesday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened at 10:44 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, on Spartansburg Highway, in Concord Township, Erie County. Police say 64-year-old Donald R....
The 50-Year-Old Unsolved Murder of Cyrena Jane Manning, Part 1
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The morning of November 20th, 1972, started out as a typical day in Franklin. Parents struggled to rouse their children from their beds, anxious to get them fed and on their way to school. This is part one in a three-part series on the murder...
Coroner ID’s Man Who Drowned at Clarion Ramada
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker has released the identity of a 21-year-old man who drowned at the Ramada by Wyndham in Clarion on Monday night. Clarion Hospital EMS was called around 9:56 p.m. for a water rescue at Ramada by Wyndham at 45 Holiday Inn Road, just off State Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Police: Two Suspects Facing Aggravated Assault Charges After Oil City Man Beaten by Four Men
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Two Oil City men have been charged with aggravated assault after police say a man was beaten by four individuals at a residence on Hone Avenue. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 19-year-old Jerome Barber and 20-year-old Giovanni Nicholas Paolucci on Tuesday, October 18, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office:
Missing Woman’s Vehicle Found in Crawford County; New Security Footage Released
CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing 32-year-old woman is continuing after authorities say her vehicle was located in Crawford County on Friday. According to a published article by CBS News, Stalter’s vehicle (pictured above) was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, Crawford County, Pa., but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven’t found her.
Man Accused of Holding Oil City Woman and Children at Gunpoint, Robbing Them
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A man listed as a parole absconder is accused of holding an Oil City woman and three children at gunpoint and robbing them. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department on October 14 filed the following charges against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office:
Reno Man Allegedly Assaulted 14-Year-Old Girl, Offered Her Medical Marijuana
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man is facing charges for cyber harassment of a child and other related offenses after an investigation revealed that he allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old girl and harassed her via text messages. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal...
Oil City Man Who Allegedly Used Parents’ SUV, Debit Card Without Permission Remains Behind Bars
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man accused of using his parent’s SUV and debit card without permission remains behind bars in Venango County. Nicholas Brown, 31, is facing the following charges:. Other Reason Access Device Is Unauthorized By Issuer, Misdemeanor 1. Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles,...
Master Sergeant George L. Beach
Master Sergeant George L. Beach, 82, of Oil City, PA, passed away Saturday Oct. 15, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehab. Born May 25, 1940 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Virgil Beach & Bertha Miller Beach Finnefrock. George was married to Helen M....
Local Man Accused of Threatening, Harassing Woman Over the Course of a Year Faces Hearing on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man who allegedly threatened and harassed a woman over the course of a year is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 61-year-old Douglas Wilbur Shawgo, of Venus, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey presiding.
Pair of Oil City Children Shine at Conneaut Lake Pumpkin Fest
CONNEAUT LAKE, Pa. (EYT) — A pair of local children took home prizes during the Conneaut Lake Pumpkin Fest pageant over the weekend. Aliyanna Torres, 9, of Oil City, clinched first place in the Junior Little Queen pageant. She is a fourth-grade student at Hasson Elementary School. Her brother,...
Dianne Lee (McWilliams) Kaufman
Dianne Lee (McWilliams) Kaufman, 72, was born December 9, 1949, in Titusville, PA. She passed away October 7, 2022 in Marietta, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice A. and Dorothy I. (Osten) McWilliams, and her son Robert J. Kaufman. She is survived by her brother Ronald...
AAA: Gas Prices Increase in Pa.
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.990 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.990. Average price during the week of October 10, 2022: $3.968. Average...
Cheryl D. Karns
Cheryl D. Karns, 68, a resident of 35 Murdock Street, Franklin, died unexpectedly, at 5:38 PM Thursday, October 13, 2022, shortly after her arrival in the Emergency Department of UPMC-Northwest in Seneca. She was born March 13, 1954 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Charles and Mary Strawbridge...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Rain and snow showers, becoming all rain after 10am. High near 43. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sarah John Heppenstall
Sarah John Heppenstall lived from September 29, 1960 to October 15, 2022. To her last day Sarah was expressing gratitude for the generous prayer and friendship from our hundreds of friends and from hundreds more who kept Sarah in prayer through her journey. Sarah was especially grateful for her immediate...
Joel Christopher Couch
Joel Christopher Couch, age 60, of Emlenton (Lamartine), passed away Wednesday October 12, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie. Born February 15, 1962, in Franklin, he was a son of the late Harry Couch and Mary Ellen Hays Couch. He was a graduate of Keystone High School. Joel was employed...
