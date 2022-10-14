Read full article on original website
DA drops plans to seek death penalty in theater shooting
YORK, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped plans to seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing a man and wounding a woman when he opened fire inside a movie theater in Pennsylvania almost three years ago. Twenty-three-year-old Anu-Malik Johnson is charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangering and related offenses in the December 2019 shooting of 22-year-old Andre White Jr. at Regal Cinemas 13 in West Manchester Township. A judge two years ago declined to bar York County prosecutors from seeking capital punishment, but this week the district attorney’s office dropped plans to do so, citing a mitigation report from the defense and other considerations.
Police: 15-year-old boy who fatally shot five along a North Carolina walking trail is hospitalized in critical condition
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police: 15-year-old boy who fatally shot five along a North Carolina walking trail is hospitalized in critical condition.
NC legislative races: Sharp divisions over abortion, economy
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper are fighting in legislative elections next month that will decide who holds sway over North Carolina’s policy agenda during Cooper’s final two years in office. Democrats are campaigning to prevent Republicans from holding veto-proof majorities for the first time since 2018. Republican success could mean legislation gets enacted that further restricts abortion in light of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in June. Cooper says reproductive rights will be diminished if the GOP wins the additional three House and two Senate seats needed to reach the threshold. Republican leaders are downplaying abortion in campaigns and focusing on unhappiness with inflation and economy.
Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Trump pick Michels to debate
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels are scheduled to meet for their only debate in a race that polls show is about even. The race could have huge implications on what the rules will be in the 2024 presidential race in the swing state. Evers has cast himself as the only block against a Republican-controlled Legislature. Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, calls himself a political outsider as he largely self-finances his run. Evers has tried to make the race about abortion, while Michels has largely focused on crime and public safety.
Voters to decide on California ban on flavored tobacco
SAN DIEGO (AP) — California banned the sale of flavored tobacco products two years ago, but the law has never been allowed to go into effect due to a campaign backed by big tobacco companies to put the issue to voters. Now, Californians will decide on Nov. 8 whether to support the ban or repeal it. Opponents say it’s bad for small businesses and state tax revenue. Supporters of the ban say it protects kids who are the main demographic that the products target with their candy-like flavors. The ban would prohibit the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored e-cigarettes.
Ben Stevens, former Alaska Senate president, dies at age 63
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The president of ConocoPhillips Alaska released a statement Friday saying the company was “deeply saddened by the sudden passing” of Stevens. Ben Stevens worked as vice president of external affairs and transportation for the oil company. A company spokesperson says Stevens died Thursday evening. Stevens joined the company in early 2021 after working as chief of staff to Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy. A message seeking comment was sent Friday to the Ted Stevens Foundation. Stevens is survived by his wife and their children.
Utility begins loading fuel at new Georgia nuclear plant
ATLANTA (AP) — Workers have begun loading radioactive fuel into a new nuclear reactor in Georgia. The announcement Friday by utilities means the first new nuclear reactor built in decades in the United States is on track to begin generating electricity in coming months. Georgia Power says workers will transfer 157 fuel assemblies into the reactor core at Plant Vogtle in coming days. After fuel is loaded, operators will test whether the plant’s cooling and steam supply system works and then begin generating power by March. The cost of a third and fourth reactor at Vogtle has climbed from an original estimate of $14 billion to more than $30 billion.
