On Friday 14 October, Vincent Van Gogh’s 1888 masterpiece, Sunflowers, was targeted by Just Stop Oil protestors at the National Gallery in London.The oil-on-canvas painting, which is protected by a glass cover, has an estimated value of £72.5m.A National Gallery spokesperson told The Independent: “There is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed.”It is one of the most popular paintings in the National Gallery, and is thought to be the picture that Van Gogh was most proud of.It was painted during a period of optimism for the Dutch artist, while he awaited the arrival of...

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO