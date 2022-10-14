Read full article on original website
Why Climate Protesters Just Threw Tomato Soup at a Van Gogh Painting
“Sunflowers” is one of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous series of paintings — and tomato is one of Heinz’s most famous soups. What do these two things have to do with each other, you ask?. Well, a pair of Just Stop Oil protesters recently tossed tomato...
Gen Z climate activists throw soup over priceless van Gogh masterpiece
The 134-year-old painting was protected by a glazed frame which incurred “some minor damage,” according to a statement from the National Gallery.
Van Gogh’s Sunflowers: The story behind the artist’s 1888 masterpiece
On Friday 14 October, Vincent Van Gogh’s 1888 masterpiece, Sunflowers, was targeted by Just Stop Oil protestors at the National Gallery in London.The oil-on-canvas painting, which is protected by a glass cover, has an estimated value of £72.5m.A National Gallery spokesperson told The Independent: “There is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed.”It is one of the most popular paintings in the National Gallery, and is thought to be the picture that Van Gogh was most proud of.It was painted during a period of optimism for the Dutch artist, while he awaited the arrival of...
Why go for Van Gogh? He was so poor he couldn't even afford a tin of soup
Apparently soup is back in the gallery, after its flirt with the art world in the form of Warhol's Campbell's Soup Cans. Activists from Just Stop Oil threw the contents of two Heinz tomato soup cans over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery this morning - all in the name of climate activism. An oil painting for an oil crisis? Were they trying to be literal? Let’s hope no one goes for their ears.
Three climate activists appear in court after soup thrown over Van Gogh painting
Three Just Stop Oil climate activists have appeared in court over protests – which included soup being thrown over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting.Two women are charged in relation to soup being thrown on the painting at the National Gallery, while a third is charged over paint sprayed on to the rotating New Scotland Yard sign – both during protests in London on Friday.It comes after Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion demonstrators descended on Westminster, central London, on Friday to protest against the Government’s approach to the environment.The prosecution needs to prove that damage has been causedKatie McFadden, defendingAnna Holland,...
Van Gogh Soup Attack Latest in at Least a Dozen Since Mona Lisa Smearing
Attacks by climate activists have spanned Europe, targeting famous works of art in England, France and Germany.
Voices: Just Stop Oil’s Van Gogh stunt shows that in activism, timing is everything
Yesterday’s Just Stop Oil protest at London’s National Gallery was another reminder that the good old “PR stunt” is alive and well.This latest protest pushed Just Stop Oil’s “civil disruption” tactic to a new extreme by smothering Van Gogh’s world-famous Sunflowers painting in tomato soup. While we await news of any possible damage (the painting is actually sealed behind glass), just by targeting a globally recognised painting, the activists have guaranteed its global newsworthiness.In recent weeks, the group have continued their pattern of shock and awe tactics, which have so far included gluing themselves to roads, motorways, bridges, buildings...
Why A Legendary Van Gogh Painting Was Attacked With Tomato Soup
Quick, let's play a little word association game. We say "famous painting" and also "tomato soup" and you say ... "Andy Warhol," right? The godfather of pop art may be best known for the series of soup cans he painted which, in retrospect, reveal that Campbell's used to have a far more exciting product line 60 years ago than it does today. (Whatever happened to Pepper Pot, Chili Bean, Cream of Asparagus, and Scotch Broth, anyway?) Warhol's iconic tomato soup painting, in particular, seems to encapsulate the entire 1960s art scene.
Thousands march against inflation, climate inaction in Paris
Thousands marched against the high cost of living and climate inaction in Paris, France. France’s newly crowned Nobel literature laureate was among those who attended the demonstration. The march was organized by left-wing opponents of President Emmanuel Macron.Oct. 17, 2022.
