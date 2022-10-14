ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA

Kroger buys Albertsons in massive supermarket merger, what it means for consumers

Two major U.S. supermarkets will combine forces after a unanimous all-cash merger agreement was reached between the boards of Kroger and Albertsons. Kroger, the second largest grocery store chain, purchased the fourth largest, Albertsons, for an estimated total enterprise value of $24.6 billion, the company announced in a news release Friday. "This combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Business Insider

Whole Foods is quietly raising prices on small brands and industry insiders worry the grocer could be returning to its 'whole paycheck' image

Whole Foods is raising prices on some emerging brands, according to food-industry insiders. Whole Foods' recent price increases are larger than many expected, even with inflation. Whole Foods has spent years cutting prices on grocery staples to counter its "whole paycheck" image. Whole Foods is hiking prices on some emerging...
RETAIL
PYMNTS

Kroger, Albertsons Reportedly in Talks to Join Forces Against Walmart

In the fight for share of stomach, the leading pure-play grocers are teaming up against mega-retailers. The Kroger Co., the largest pure-play grocery retailer in the United States, is in talks with its competitor, second-largest pure-play grocer Albertsons Companies, to merge, according to sources familiar with the matter, as Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Oct. 13).
RETAIL
Source of the Spring

Safeway Parent to Merge with Kroger in $24.6 Billion Deal

Two grocery giants — Albertsons and Kroger — are set to merge in an approximately $24.6 Billion deal, according to a joint announcement. This transaction, expected to be completed in 2024, will combine two of the nation’s largest supermarket chains and create one of the nation’s largest private employers. With nearly 5,000 stores and more than $200 billion in sales, the two companies combine to employ 710,000 people – most of whom are unionized, according to CNN.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
UPI News

Kroger buys Albertson's in $24.6 billion grocery merger

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Kroger and Albertson's grocery stores are merging to form a huge chain that will reach 85 million households with 4,996 stores and 710,00 workers, according to Kroger. Kroger said it will pay $24.6 billion to buy Albertson's. "We are bringing together two purpose-driven organizations to deliver...
RETAIL
PYMNTS

Supermarkets Kroger, Albertsons Could Combine

Two of the country’s biggest supermarket chains, Albertsons and Kroger, are reportedly in talks to merge in a deal that could have a potential market value of about $50 billion. Negotiations could conclude this week and result in an agreement, Bloomberg reported on Thursday (Oct. 13) citing unnamed sources...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
PYMNTS

7 in 10 Independent Restaurants Do Not Offer Mobile Order-Ahead

When it comes to meeting consumers’ demand for digital convenience, independent restaurants are lagging behind their chain counterparts. Be it loyalty rewards or online ordering channels, independents are far less digitally connected. Research from the June edition of PYMNTS’ Digital Divide study, The Digital Divide: Technology, Customer Service And...
RESTAURANTS
morningbrew.com

Kroger eyes Albertsons in largest grocery deal in years

The second largest US grocery company, Kroger, is hoping to acquire its competitor—and the fourth largest player—Albertsons, and the deal may happen as soon as today, according to Bloomberg. It would be one of the biggest retail mergers in years and certainly the biggest grocery deal since they rebooted Supermarket Sweep.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
PYMNTS

Ikea Pushes Affordability as Inflation Looms

Home furnishings company Ikea said retail sales have picked up over the past year as the world has reopened, but inflation has led to higher prices and supply chain issues have made it difficult to put products on the shelves. Total Ikea retail sales rose 6.5% year over year during...
BUSINESS
