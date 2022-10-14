Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
At the OBX Seafood Festival, commercial fishing takes center stage
With bright sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s, it would be hard to imagine better conditions for the 10th Annual Outer Banks Seafood Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15. Held at the Nags Head Event Site, the festival seemed to bring out much of what is best about the Outer Banks.
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk to try and craft vendor ordinance
Effort to resolve lingering issue of permits for itinerant artists. In another attempt to facilitate permitting for artists operating as itinerant vendors in the town, the Kitty Hawk Town Council voted at its Oct. 3 meeting to support issuing some permits and to create a committee to craft a permanent ordinance that would resolve the confusion and complexity surrounding the issue.
obxtoday.com
COA Performing Arts Center to host reading of Charles Everett’s ‘Adopt a Sailor’
College of The Albemarle (COA) is pleased to host a reading of the acclaimed play “Adopt a Sailor” by Charles Evered on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the COA Performing Arts Center. The reading is part of a tour benefiting the Evered House, a nonprofit...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck Family YMCA celebrates grand re-opening
The Currituck Family YMCA officially celebrated its recent grand re-opening with a ribbon cutting event and tour. DJ Kophazy, executive director of the Currituck Family YMCA, invited the community and Chamber members to tour and learn how the YMCA is supporting community leadership throughout the region through programs such as before and after school care, training classes, teen leadership, development and a collaborative educational network. Those attending toured the facility and enjoyed refreshments.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head considers tapping brakes on C-2 development, including workforce housing project
Nags Head commissioners are considering putting the brakes on development in the C-2, or General Commercial, district following community input on the location of the essential and workforce housing at the October 5 meeting. Commissioner Kevin Brinkley made a motion to put a moratorium up to 150-days for development in...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach is a vibrant oceanfront resort town on the east coast of Virginia. With a population of over 450,000 people, it is the most populous city in the state. The city’s modern history dates back to the very first colonists who landed on Cape Henry in the early 17th century.
obxtoday.com
Barbara Gray Sellew
Barbara Ann Gray Sellew was born April 15, 1931 and transitioned from this life naturally October 12, 2022 in Kitty Hawk. Barbara was immensely proud of her Hatteras family heritage and her grandfather’s service to the United States Life-Saving Service at Little Kinnakeet L.S Station. Barbara was raised in Norfolk and attended Larchmont, Blair and Maury High Schools and relocated to the Outer Banks in 1998 to get closer to her family roots.
Judge reduces charges for men involved in Newtown Rd. shooting in Virginia Beach
Quayshon Jordan and Saiqhon Jordan are now being charged with reckless use of a gun. The brothers were originally charged with intent to harm.
Virginia Beach police arrested 2 men suspected of shooting near Tidewater Community College
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police arrested two men and charged them with shooting a man in Virginia Beach. The city's police department said the shooting happened during an attempted robbery on Oct. 7, which was last Friday. Police officers rushed to the 3800 block of Lasalle Drive around 3:45...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Early morning party results in assault, stabbings
In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, a planned party at 302 Scotsville Street in Columbia spawned a fight that sent five people to hospitals. At 1:50 a.m., Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene with multiple reports of a man down. When deputies...
13newsnow.com
New details in Virginia Beach traffic shootout
Investigators say one of those shots injured an innocent bystander. The brothers now say they fired in self-defense.
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Elizabeth City
28-year-old Timothy Lavon Laster Jr. was arrested on October 15 for murder, police say.
Elizabeth City Middle School student dies at hospital after suffering medical emergency
A middle school student in Elizabeth City died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency.
Police: Elizabeth City student arrested after ‘threatening to discharge firearm,’ later found with Nerf guns
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday after police say he threatened to discharge a firearm at an Elizabeth City education center. According to Elizabeth City Police, officers responded to the River City YouthBuild center on West Ehringhaus Street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers were able to locate the alleged suspect, later […]
New details released 4 months after deadly VB gas station shooting
The Virginia Beach Police Department is releasing new details surrounding the deadly shooting of Jawan Johnson, 19. He was shot and killed on May 31 at the Sunoco gas station on Lynnhaven Parkway.
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain showers and thunderstorms starting to move in Sunday
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Happy Saturday night! It was a gorgeous day! We have more decent weather on tap Sunday, but later in the day our weather pattern shifts. We’ll have a weaker cold front approach Sunday, then lift north as a warm front. Eventually, a powerful cold...
13newsnow.com
ECSU football completes seventh straight home victory over Lincoln (PA) 21-19
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City State football team captured a 21-19 win over the Lions of Lincoln University at homecoming in Roebuck Stadium Saturday afternoon. The Vikings completed their second home victory and seventh-straight win over Lincoln at home. The team improves to 2-5 on the season (2-3 CIAA) as Lincoln falls to 2-4 (1-3 CIAA).
