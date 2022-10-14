ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

At the OBX Seafood Festival, commercial fishing takes center stage

With bright sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s, it would be hard to imagine better conditions for the 10th Annual Outer Banks Seafood Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15. Held at the Nags Head Event Site, the festival seemed to bring out much of what is best about the Outer Banks.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kitty Hawk to try and craft vendor ordinance

Effort to resolve lingering issue of permits for itinerant artists. In another attempt to facilitate permitting for artists operating as itinerant vendors in the town, the Kitty Hawk Town Council voted at its Oct. 3 meeting to support issuing some permits and to create a committee to craft a permanent ordinance that would resolve the confusion and complexity surrounding the issue.
KITTY HAWK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck Family YMCA celebrates grand re-opening

The Currituck Family YMCA officially celebrated its recent grand re-opening with a ribbon cutting event and tour. DJ Kophazy, executive director of the Currituck Family YMCA, invited the community and Chamber members to tour and learn how the YMCA is supporting community leadership throughout the region through programs such as before and after school care, training classes, teen leadership, development and a collaborative educational network. Those attending toured the facility and enjoyed refreshments.
CURRITUCK, NC
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach is a vibrant oceanfront resort town on the east coast of Virginia. With a population of over 450,000 people, it is the most populous city in the state. The city’s modern history dates back to the very first colonists who landed on Cape Henry in the early 17th century.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
obxtoday.com

Barbara Gray Sellew

Barbara Ann Gray Sellew was born April 15, 1931 and transitioned from this life naturally October 12, 2022 in Kitty Hawk. Barbara was immensely proud of her Hatteras family heritage and her grandfather’s service to the United States Life-Saving Service at Little Kinnakeet L.S Station. Barbara was raised in Norfolk and attended Larchmont, Blair and Maury High Schools and relocated to the Outer Banks in 1998 to get closer to her family roots.
KITTY HAWK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Early morning party results in assault, stabbings

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, a planned party at 302 Scotsville Street in Columbia spawned a fight that sent five people to hospitals. At 1:50 a.m., Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene with multiple reports of a man down. When deputies...
COLUMBIA, NC
WAVY News 10

Police: Elizabeth City student arrested after ‘threatening to discharge firearm,’ later found with Nerf guns

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday after police say he threatened to discharge a firearm at an Elizabeth City education center. According to Elizabeth City Police, officers responded to the River City YouthBuild center on West Ehringhaus Street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers were able to locate the alleged suspect, later […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
13newsnow.com

ECSU football completes seventh straight home victory over Lincoln (PA) 21-19

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City State football team captured a 21-19 win over the Lions of Lincoln University at homecoming in Roebuck Stadium Saturday afternoon. The Vikings completed their second home victory and seventh-straight win over Lincoln at home. The team improves to 2-5 on the season (2-3 CIAA) as Lincoln falls to 2-4 (1-3 CIAA).
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

