WCSU to host Regional Lake Communities Symposium series: Public invited to learn about threats to our lakes on Oct. 17, Nov. 14, Dec. 12

Is one of the worst small cities in America right here in the middle of the Hudson Valley? A recent poll seems to think so. Spring Valley scored embarrassingly low. New York has a large population. We have a lot of cities so naturally, most of them are going to make some major lists. Wallet Hub just released a list of the best and worst small cities in America. One of the worst ones is sadly right here in our own backyard.

SPRING VALLEY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO