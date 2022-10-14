WCSU to host Regional Lake Communities Symposium series: Public invited to learn about threats to our lakes on Oct. 17, Nov. 14, Dec. 12

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Related
Legacy of PT Barnum: Bridgeport artist promotes positivity through new mural
A Bridgeport artist's latest mural is part of an effort to bring people downtown.
06880danwoog.com
Inspirational Staples Teacher Mike Sansur Killed In I-95 Crash
Mike Sansur — a highly regarded and longtime technology education teacher at Staples High School — was killed in an automobile accident yesterday morning. According to The Day of New London, Sansur — who was 52 years old, and lived in Darien — was driving northbound on I-95. He stopped in the left lane for an unknown reason, between Exits 70 and 71 in Old Lyme, just before 7:30 a.m.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Fire At Holy Family Church
2022-10-15@3:45pm–The firefighters were called to the Holy Family Church at 700 Old Stratfield Road around 3:45pm for a fire on the altar. The fire was out on the fire department’s arrival. Firefighters ensured the fire was out and help ventilate the building. It is not known if this will affect upcoming services.
NBC Connecticut
Cross at Holy Land in Waterbury Lit Up Blue to Honor Fallen Bristol Officers
The cross at Holy Land USA in Waterbury is being lit up blue to honor the two officers who were shot and killed in Bristol last week. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy died after responding to a report of a domestic disturbance on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday night. State police said preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.
Spring Valley, New York One of the Worst Small Cities in Nation
Is one of the worst small cities in America right here in the middle of the Hudson Valley? A recent poll seems to think so. Spring Valley scored embarrassingly low. New York has a large population. We have a lot of cities so naturally, most of them are going to make some major lists. Wallet Hub just released a list of the best and worst small cities in America. One of the worst ones is sadly right here in our own backyard.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Old Saybrook first selectman working to tackle problems that may surprise you
(WTNH) – A leader of a growing beach town in Connecticut is working to tackle some problems that might surprise you. Old Saybrook is a well-known beach town in Connecticut. News 8’s Dennis House sat down with First Selectman, Carl Fortuna. Watch the video above for the full...
Register Citizen
The Norwalk area is expanding with new stores and restaurants. Here are 6 of them.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwalk has seen several new restaurant and business openings in the area since the start of the summer. From sports complexes to family-owned Italian restaurants, the Norwalk scene is expanding. Here are six new business that have opened in the Norwalk area since June 2022.
Register Citizen
Area people of note, Oct. 15, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * The Gray Team, the champions of the West Haven Department of Parks and Recreation’s Girls Summer Fun Basketball League, show their trophies at the Veterans Memorial Park courts on Bull Hill Lane on Aug. 22. Front row, from left, are Aria Cannon Perry, Emily Palma, Payton Oliverio, Gabriella Jeune and Taliah Boykin. Back row, from left, are Savahna Neieves, Luna Montanez, Maria Valentina Muriel, Jastice Butler, Amayia Ortiz and coach Jared Butler. The team defeated the Gold Team 26-24 in overtime and finished the season 7-1. The league, supervised by Park-Rec program coordinator Brian Hayden, just capped its 22nd season.
Hartford tenants call on city for help with poor living conditions
Several tenants in complexes across Hartford are calling on the city to take action, and have taken their pleas to a City Council meeting.
JK’s In Danbury Changes To Grandpa’s – Famous ‘Hot Weiners’ Will Remain
One of the things I have always heard and said myself is, "the one constant in life, is change", and that is exactly what is happening to the name of one of Danbury's longest-running institutions. We all know it as JK's Family Restaurant "Featuring Original Texas Hot Weiners", but after...
Lucky Dogs, Beer, and Live Music This Weekend at Mill River Park in Stamford
Before it gets too cold, we need to squeeze in as much outside time as we possibly can and while we are at it, how about a little fundraiser for a good cause?. When I lived in Kansas, I adopted a pit-bull mix named "Kermit" and he was one of the most amazing dogs I have been around. He is a success story behind a "no-kill" shelter in Southeast Kansas called ACARF, Allen County Animal Rescue Facility.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
Black Bear Attacks and Injures 10-Year-Old Boy in Connecticut
A 10-year-old boy reportedly suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a black bear in Morris, Connecticut on Sunday (October 16th). According to Fox61, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said the attack took place around 11 a.m. and was confirmed by Connecticut State police in the Litchfield barracks. The DEEP is expected to announce more details about the incident later in the day.
Register Citizen
COVID relief funds a boon for Shelton road projects
SHELTON — Pandemic relief funds have proved quite a boon for the city’s roadways. The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting last week, voted to allocate $1.5 million toward citywide road repairs. This brings the total amount being spent on road work to $3.5 million – all of which is covered through American Rescue Plan money.
Register Citizen
Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
Old Lyme crash kills Darien man
OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
yonkerstimes.com
Lionsgate Studio Developer Discusses Making Yonkers ‘Hollywood on Hudson’ at BCW Dinner
In a highly entertaining and informative conversation with BCW President and CEO Marsha Gordon, Great Point Studios President and CEO Robert Halmi discussed his vision for bringing Lionsgate Studios to Yonkers and his plans for transforming Yonkers into “Hollywood on Hudson”. Halmi was the special guest at the BCW’s Annual Dinner held October12 at the VIP Country Club in New Rochelle, attended by more than 500 BCW members and guests.
One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America
When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
sheltonherald.com
Developers scale back plans for Shelton convenience store, gas station
SHELTON — Developers have returned with a scaled back plan for property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, last month was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission in its efforts to construct an 8,000-square-foot, two-story building with a convenience store on the first level and office space on the second, with gasoline pumps at the front of the site at 265 Bridgeport Ave.
Comments / 0