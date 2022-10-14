ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changes to garbage pickup coming November 1st

Please note: According to the District website, new bag limits will be effective November 6. Pick-up dates will vary according to your collection schedule. You can find a link to more District waste collection information below. Huntsville Councillor Brian Thompson reminded council at its September meeting that a reduction in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Athens woman killed in Limestone County crash

Korday E. Moore, 24, of Athens died early Saturday morning in a single-car crash, state troopers said. Moore was driving when her 2011 Toyota Avalon left Huntsville Browns Ferry Road at about 3:30 a.m., troopers said. She was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

24-year-old killed in Limestone Co. crash

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 24-year-old Athens woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash just west of Tanner. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Korday Moore was killed when the 2011 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the road and flipped over. ALEA says that...
TANNER, AL
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

One injured in Sunday morning hit and run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in her twenties suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in front of a sports lounge in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the driver of the car that hit her did not come back to the scene and officers are searching for the suspect.
AL.com

1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash

One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

New seafood restaurant, brewpub coming to downtown Huntsville

The number 25 is one of the things they have in common. Fran Bolden was born on the 25th of September and Jerrel Wynn on October 25. Bolden and Wynn are not only romantic partners, they’re business partners in a new seafood restaurant/brewpub called Catch 25 coming to downtown Huntsville. The venture’s name is a play on their shared numeral, the seafood thing and the phrase “catch-22,” which refers to contradictory conditions.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 person injured in Huntsville shooting

Huntsville Police Department officers found a person with non-life-threatening injuries when they responded to a shooting ball on Friday. WAAY was told the victim was shot with a pistol and had wounds to the hand and back of head. The call about the incident in the 3,300 block of Delia...
WAFF

24-year-old woman killed in Saturday morning crash

Thousands of people participated in the 19h annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run. This year’s run was the first in-person edition of the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run in three years. Al Azhar Court 181 Breast Cancer Walk held Saturday. Updated: 5 hours ago. The walk was held at the Bessie...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

RESIGN TERRY! Lawrence County School Board and the Superintendent continues to ignore its citizens

It appears that we are continuing to be ignored by the Lawrence County School Board and the Superintendent. Although we have asked for his resignation, Shanon Terry continues to sit on the Lawrence County School Board representing District 4. I have spoken with the Superintendent of Education regarding the situation where Mr. Terry posted an image that contained the “Ku Klux Klan” symbol to announce his appointment within the Lawrence County Republican party. I asked the Superintendent of Education if he wants Lawrence County to appear as accepting “racism” due to the actions of a board member.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven people were arrested on Wednesday after 30 grams of crack cocaine was found during a search warrant in Athens. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit located the cocaine and loaded sawed-off shotgun from a home on West 14th Street. The shotgun fell under a federal violation of the National Firearms Act.
ATHENS, AL
