Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Changes to garbage pickup coming November 1st
Please note: According to the District website, new bag limits will be effective November 6. Pick-up dates will vary according to your collection schedule. You can find a link to more District waste collection information below. Huntsville Councillor Brian Thompson reminded council at its September meeting that a reduction in...
North Alabama residents react to 8.7% increase in Social Security benefits
Social Security benefits are expected to increase 8.7% by January, the biggest increase in four decades. But is it enough to keep the older citizens who depend on that money afloat?. "I couldn’t believe it. But now I believe it. They’ve been saying it too many times. I can’t help...
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission receives 380+ dispensary application requests ahead of Oct. 17 deadline
The Oct. 17 deadline for businesses to request an application for a dispensary is quickly approaching and the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has already seen a lot of interest.
Athens woman killed in Limestone County crash
Korday E. Moore, 24, of Athens died early Saturday morning in a single-car crash, state troopers said. Moore was driving when her 2011 Toyota Avalon left Huntsville Browns Ferry Road at about 3:30 a.m., troopers said. She was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.
24-year-old killed in Limestone Co. crash
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 24-year-old Athens woman was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash just west of Tanner. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Korday Moore was killed when the 2011 Toyota Avalon she was driving left the road and flipped over. ALEA says that...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
One injured in Sunday morning hit and run
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in her twenties suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in front of a sports lounge in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the driver of the car that hit her did not come back to the scene and officers are searching for the suspect.
Update on Orion Amphitheater group’s next Huntsville music venue
The group that developed and runs Orion Amphitheater, tvg hospitality, had planned to open a new 350-capacity downtown Huntsville music venue this summer, but that didn’t happen. Located at 108 Cleveland Ave. N.W. near Furniture Factory Bar & Grill and just off Meridian Street, the space was formerly home...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Shoals event canceled due to safety concerns after uproar over Huntsville teacher's drag performance
Threats aimed at a Huntsville middle school teacher and his supporters in the LGBTQ+ community over a recent drag performance at a dog shelter have led to one North Alabama group canceling their upcoming drag show. The Shoals Diversity Center posted on their social media accounts Friday that drag performances...
1 dead following entrapment in Morgan County crash
One person is dead following a crash in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at mile marker 18 on Alabama 157 southbound in the Battleground area. Deputies responded to a crash with entrapment after a vehicle left the roadway and went down a hillside.
North Alabama drag show canceled after teacher’s story hour performance spurred threats
A north Alabama drag show has been canceled days after a Huntsville animal rescue was threatened after holding Drag Queen Story Hour involving a middle school teacher. The Shoals Diversity Center, an LGBTQ advocacy group based in Florence, said it canceled its “Drag Bingo & Show” scheduled for Sunday night at a Florence bistro in wake of the threats.
New seafood restaurant, brewpub coming to downtown Huntsville
The number 25 is one of the things they have in common. Fran Bolden was born on the 25th of September and Jerrel Wynn on October 25. Bolden and Wynn are not only romantic partners, they’re business partners in a new seafood restaurant/brewpub called Catch 25 coming to downtown Huntsville. The venture’s name is a play on their shared numeral, the seafood thing and the phrase “catch-22,” which refers to contradictory conditions.
1 person injured in Huntsville shooting
Huntsville Police Department officers found a person with non-life-threatening injuries when they responded to a shooting ball on Friday. WAAY was told the victim was shot with a pistol and had wounds to the hand and back of head. The call about the incident in the 3,300 block of Delia...
24-year-old woman killed in Saturday morning crash
Thousands of people participated in the 19h annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run. This year’s run was the first in-person edition of the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run in three years. Al Azhar Court 181 Breast Cancer Walk held Saturday. Updated: 5 hours ago. The walk was held at the Bessie...
Huntsville cyclist found dead by Memorial Parkway this morning
Huntsville police say the body of a cyclist was found early this morning near a busy roadway. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were dispatched to the area of 11813 S. Memorial Pkwy. at about 5:41 a.m. They found the body of a cyclist by the roadside. Investigators believe the cyclist...
RESIGN TERRY! Lawrence County School Board and the Superintendent continues to ignore its citizens
It appears that we are continuing to be ignored by the Lawrence County School Board and the Superintendent. Although we have asked for his resignation, Shanon Terry continues to sit on the Lawrence County School Board representing District 4. I have spoken with the Superintendent of Education regarding the situation where Mr. Terry posted an image that contained the “Ku Klux Klan” symbol to announce his appointment within the Lawrence County Republican party. I asked the Superintendent of Education if he wants Lawrence County to appear as accepting “racism” due to the actions of a board member.
30 grams of cocaine leads to arrest of 11 in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Eleven people were arrested on Wednesday after 30 grams of crack cocaine was found during a search warrant in Athens. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit located the cocaine and loaded sawed-off shotgun from a home on West 14th Street. The shotgun fell under a federal violation of the National Firearms Act.
