ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duck, NC

Comments / 0

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

At the OBX Seafood Festival, commercial fishing takes center stage

With bright sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s, it would be hard to imagine better conditions for the 10th Annual Outer Banks Seafood Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15. Held at the Nags Head Event Site, the festival seemed to bring out much of what is best about the Outer Banks.
NAGS HEAD, NC
13News Now

Outer Banks horses paint for fundraiser event

COROLLA, N.C. — Horses on the Outer Banks are showing off their artistic side for an upcoming fundraising event. The horses, named June, Junior, and Riptide, will raffle off their latest masterpieces at the "Fall Open House at the Farm" in Currituck County this weekend. The Corolla Wild Horse...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Outer Banks Halloween Parade returns to Kill Devil Hills

The 9th Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade of Costumes returns to Aviation Park in Kill Devil Hills on Sunday, October 30, 2022. After being held as a virtual online-only event for the past two years, the Outer Banks’ largest Halloween celebration is back as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

NCCEAPA, TERSSA conferences held in Kitty Hawk

Administrative professionals from the NC Cooperative Extension Administrative Professionals Association (NCCEAPA) attended their annual state and national conference September 20 through 23, 2022 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kitty Hawk and hosted by the Northeast District. The event was a joint conference with The Extension and Research Support Staff Association (TERSSA), a national association.
KITTY HAWK, NC
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA

As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
NORFOLK, VA
wvtf.org

Abandoned boats litter Virginia waterways

Mike Provost has always loved the water. He joined the navy after high school and served for 21 years before retiring to sell electric boats. In his free time you’ll find him cruising the Lynnhaven – a tidal river near his home in Virginia Beach. As we pass a neighbor’s dock, Provost gives a friendly wave, but he’s not happy with what he sees.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Sara Newman, Nathan Cathrall joined in marriage

Tony and Marlene Newman, of Columbia, would have announced the wedding of their daughter Sara Newman to Nathan Cathrall, son of Lee Cathrall and the late Stephen Cathrall of Cape May, NJ. Sara is a nurse at Atlantic Cape Regional Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ and Nathan is an...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really delicious seafood tastes like.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy