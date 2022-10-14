Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
At the OBX Seafood Festival, commercial fishing takes center stage
With bright sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s, it would be hard to imagine better conditions for the 10th Annual Outer Banks Seafood Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15. Held at the Nags Head Event Site, the festival seemed to bring out much of what is best about the Outer Banks.
2022 Bra-Ha-Ha's Auction Concludes with $1,000 Prize Winner!
The 2022 Bra-Ha-Ha Awards Show and Auction concluded last night, leaving the first-place winner with an $1,000 check.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head considers tapping brakes on C-2 development, including workforce housing project
Nags Head commissioners are considering putting the brakes on development in the C-2, or General Commercial, district following community input on the location of the essential and workforce housing at the October 5 meeting. Commissioner Kevin Brinkley made a motion to put a moratorium up to 150-days for development in...
Outer Banks horses paint for fundraiser event
COROLLA, N.C. — Horses on the Outer Banks are showing off their artistic side for an upcoming fundraising event. The horses, named June, Junior, and Riptide, will raffle off their latest masterpieces at the "Fall Open House at the Farm" in Currituck County this weekend. The Corolla Wild Horse...
Best VA Beach Seafood Restaurants
Virginia Beach, VA, is well-known for its seafood. Numerous excellent restaurants serve delicious seafood. Sashimi, salmon, and tuna meal at a seafood restaurant.Image by Jason Goh from Pixabay.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Halloween Parade returns to Kill Devil Hills
The 9th Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade of Costumes returns to Aviation Park in Kill Devil Hills on Sunday, October 30, 2022. After being held as a virtual online-only event for the past two years, the Outer Banks’ largest Halloween celebration is back as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.
thecoastlandtimes.com
NCCEAPA, TERSSA conferences held in Kitty Hawk
Administrative professionals from the NC Cooperative Extension Administrative Professionals Association (NCCEAPA) attended their annual state and national conference September 20 through 23, 2022 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kitty Hawk and hosted by the Northeast District. The event was a joint conference with The Extension and Research Support Staff Association (TERSSA), a national association.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, VA
As one of Virginia’s biggest cities, Norfolk is one of the easiest regions to travel to because of its constant bridges, highways, and tunnels. Famous people that lived in Norfolk include Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons, Daytime-Emmy winning actor John Wesley Shipp, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Plaxico Burress, and mixed martial artist Brandon Vera.
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
NSU homecoming parade to impact traffic Saturday
Norfolk State University's (NSU) Homecoming Parade Saturday will impact traffic along the route.
wvtf.org
Abandoned boats litter Virginia waterways
Mike Provost has always loved the water. He joined the navy after high school and served for 21 years before retiring to sell electric boats. In his free time you’ll find him cruising the Lynnhaven – a tidal river near his home in Virginia Beach. As we pass a neighbor’s dock, Provost gives a friendly wave, but he’s not happy with what he sees.
Norfolk International Airport reports highest September passenger count in airport’s history
Norfolk International Airport (ORF) had a 13.6% increase in passenger activity in September.
Portsmouth prepares celebrations as street is renamed after rapper Missy Elliott
Portsmouth prepares for award-winning musician and Portsmouth native, Missy Elliott, to be honored with the renaming of a portion of McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard”.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Sara Newman, Nathan Cathrall joined in marriage
Tony and Marlene Newman, of Columbia, would have announced the wedding of their daughter Sara Newman to Nathan Cathrall, son of Lee Cathrall and the late Stephen Cathrall of Cape May, NJ. Sara is a nurse at Atlantic Cape Regional Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ and Nathan is an...
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really delicious seafood tastes like.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was...
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Kill Devil Hills, N.C.
According to a Facebook post from Kill Devil Hills Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a fully involved structure fire around 11:57 p.m. in the 500 block of Burns Drive.
Middle school student dies after medical emergency in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina middle school student has died after suffering some kind of medical emergency at school. Administrators with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) said the student attended Elizabeth City Middle School. Staff there called paramedics, who took the child to the hospital, but the...
Virginia Beach city officials get ready for legal marijuana sales
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city leaders took another step to get the city ready for legal marijuana sales. Council members were briefed on the current status of the Virginia General Assembly and how soon recreational marijuana dispensaries could be legalized. "We are entering a gray area right...
At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday. In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.
