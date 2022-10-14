ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope Rises: Southern Tier siblings badly burned in fire receive outpouring of support/Bills gear

By Kelsey Anderson
 2 days ago

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – After siblings Elliye and Miles Taylor suffered life-threatening burns in a house fire last winter, Bills Mafia and others have come together to give them something special to smile about.

As we recently reported, Elliye and her dad went to Elliye’s first Bills game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after an anonymous season ticket holder donated the seats to the family.

Elliye carried a sign into the game that read, ‘Will Trade my Dad for Josh Allen Autograph!” She didn’t get an autograph from the star QB Sunday, so Kate Glaser of Hope Rises sent out a request to Bills Mafia, asking for help getting some signed gear for the family.

And as always, Bills fans stepped up in a big way.

Watch the video above to see what the siblings received.

Special thanks to Josh Feine with New Era, Jim Reuther, Vincent Stolo, and Nick Garey for the donated gear.

YourCentralValley.com

