WESH
Officials: Lockhart Middle School placed on secure status
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Orange County Public Schools, Friday morning, Lockhart Middle School was placed on secure status. OCPS said the secure status is due to nearby police activity. Lockhart Middle School's staff and students are all safe, according to the school district. The school notified families...
WESH
Pre-registration opens in Central Florida counties for nutrition assistance program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In Orange County and Flagler County, pre-registration is opening for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The program assists with providing food for eligible families not receiving SNAP program benefits already and those who are facing the impacts of Hurricane Ian. All applicants are required...
orangeobserver.com
BREAKING: Weapon report prompts lockdown at Windermere High
Classes were placed on hold this morning at Windermere High after reports surfaced of a student in possession of a weapon. Those reports were found to be false, and the hold has been lifted. "Law enforcement immediately investigated, identified the student, and nothing was found," Principal Andrew Leftakis told parents...
fox35orlando.com
Several Central Florida counties to start aerial spraying for mosquitos after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida has seen a mosquito boom since Hurricane Ian soaked the Sunshine State, leaving pools and puddles of standing water the little bloodsuckers use to lay their eggs. "Well they carry diseases, number one, and they're a pest!" says Winter Park resident John McDade. Central Florida counties...
Central Florida Jamaican community, Orlando Health hosts free health fair
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Jamaican American Association of Central Florida partnered with Orlando Health to encourage healthier lifestyles this weekend. The organization hosted the free Annual Community Health Fair on Saturday. JAAOCF connected people with resources and raised awareness about preventive medicine at the Silver Star Christian Church. Mental...
Bay News 9
Social media threat puts Evans High School on lockdown
ORLANDO, Fla. - Evans High School in Orlando went on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a threat surfaced on social media. Evans High School went on lockdown Thursday following social media threat. Students were released around two hours later. Authorities found no evidence of criminal activity, weapons. Authorities searched the campus...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando deputies confirm 'no active shooter' at Evans High School following social media threat
ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies said there is no active shooter at Evans High School in Orlando after a social media threat prompted a large law enforcement presence at the campus Thursday afternoon. SKYFOX flew over the campus located at 4949 Silver Star Road off N Pines Hills Road where more...
click orlando
Defective water heater sparks fire at resort in Osceola County, officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fire Saturday night at a resort in Osceola County prompted multiple agencies to dispatch help and resulted in no injuries, according to Osceola Fire Rescue. Around 9:45 p.m., a defective water heater started the fire in the bathroom area of a first-floor unit at...
Farm Share distributes free food to Volusia county residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people lined up for a drive-thru food distribution event in Volusia County Friday morning. The food distribution was organized by Farm Share, one of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks. Residents lined up outside the Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex in Deltona early...
New documents show Florida spent nearly $1 million for two more sets of planned migrant flights
ORLANDO, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, his spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.
WESH
Running 4 Heroes opens tribute hall in Winter Springs
There's a new way for you to honor first responders killed in the line of duty. Running 4 Heroes opened its doors to their tribute hall Saturday in Winter Springs. Zechariah Cartledge started the nonprofit in 2019 when he was 10 years old. The organization supports injured First Responders, K9’s, and families of fallen first responders. He also honors them with a 1-mile run.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Central Florida housing crisis complicates finding homes for displaced students after Ian
Anna Elaine packed her bag with what she could and relocated three times after Hurricane Ian displaced her. The junior emerging media major has stayed at her boyfriend's parent's house, her parent's house, and now at her cousin's apartment. Elaine’s third-floor apartment at Arden Villas did not flood, but it was deemed uninhabitable. She said she has it a little better in terms of how bad it could be and that she is very grateful.
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
Firefighters battle blaze started by grill at Seminole County home
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A family of six is displaced after a fire burned through a residential home in Seminole County. The fire happened at a home on Ermine Avenue in Winter Springs around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. The Seminole County Fire Department arrived on the scene and had...
wild941.com
Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam
Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
click orlando
SunRail to reopen Osceola County stations after Hurricane Ian damage
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – SunRail said it will reopen two of its Osceola County stations on Monday after repairing tracks damaged by Hurricane Ian. The Kissimmee and Poinciana stations were closed after the ground under a section of the railroad track washed away during the hurricane about two weeks ago.
click orlando
The brother behind the badge: LCSO Lt. Fred Jones talks health, wealth and side hustles
ORLANDO, Fla. – Though you may not know it, if you’ve ever sent an email to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, chances are you were replied to by none other than “DJ Chocolate Thunder” himself. It’s one of the DJ names for LCSO Lt. Fred...
WESH
Central Florida Zoo cancels first weekend of Zoo Boo Bash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida Zoo has decided to cancel the first weekend of their Zoo Boo Bash. The event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, but the zoo is still waiting for floodwaters to recede. The zoo has also been cleaning up debris...
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — Some Volusia County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in DeLand. Organizers said the giveaway will...
