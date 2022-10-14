ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

WESH

Officials: Lockhart Middle School placed on secure status

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Orange County Public Schools, Friday morning, Lockhart Middle School was placed on secure status. OCPS said the secure status is due to nearby police activity. Lockhart Middle School's staff and students are all safe, according to the school district. The school notified families...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

BREAKING: Weapon report prompts lockdown at Windermere High

Classes were placed on hold this morning at Windermere High after reports surfaced of a student in possession of a weapon. Those reports were found to be false, and the hold has been lifted. "Law enforcement immediately investigated, identified the student, and nothing was found," Principal Andrew Leftakis told parents...
WINDERMERE, FL
Bay News 9

Social media threat puts Evans High School on lockdown

ORLANDO, Fla. - Evans High School in Orlando went on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a threat surfaced on social media. Evans High School went on lockdown Thursday following social media threat. Students were released around two hours later. Authorities found no evidence of criminal activity, weapons. Authorities searched the campus...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Running 4 Heroes opens tribute hall in Winter Springs

There's a new way for you to honor first responders killed in the line of duty. Running 4 Heroes opened its doors to their tribute hall Saturday in Winter Springs. Zechariah Cartledge started the nonprofit in 2019 when he was 10 years old. The organization supports injured First Responders, K9’s, and families of fallen first responders. He also honors them with a 1-mile run.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Central Florida housing crisis complicates finding homes for displaced students after Ian

Anna Elaine packed her bag with what she could and relocated three times after Hurricane Ian displaced her. The junior emerging media major has stayed at her boyfriend's parent's house, her parent's house, and now at her cousin's apartment. Elaine’s third-floor apartment at Arden Villas did not flood, but it was deemed uninhabitable. She said she has it a little better in terms of how bad it could be and that she is very grateful.
ORLANDO, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 14, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Shahmir Ahmad. DOB 03/22/2000. Address Merritt Island, Florida. Touch or Strike. Jeremy Philip Allan. DOB 03/12/1990. Address West Melbourne,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Hillsborough And Polk County Residents Beware Of This Texting Scam

Polk County Sheriff’s office tells us that there is a texting scam going across the United States, and some people are being affected by it in Hillsborough and Polk County. There have already been several incidents in the Polk County area.Several people have reported receiving a text that advertises T-shirts for sale by the Polk County sheriffs office! The text provides a link where you can make the purchase, but DO NOT CLICK THE LINK! The text is not coming from the Sheriffs office. The scam text also includes Lakeland and Auburndale Police departments as well. Sheriff Grady Judd released a statement saying “Always be cautious of text messages with links, even if it appears to be from someone you know. Call the sender and make sure they sent it to you.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida Zoo cancels first weekend of Zoo Boo Bash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida Zoo has decided to cancel the first weekend of their Zoo Boo Bash. The event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, but the zoo is still waiting for floodwaters to recede. The zoo has also been cleaning up debris...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

