Colorado Springs Gazette: Keep the Springs special; vote 'no' on pot and 'yes' on roads

very poor article. no factual basis whatsoever. teens are smoking less weed than ever. facts are there to support this. everyone is stoned in this town anyway, so why not make the tax money to help the running joke we call our local public school system. want more road tax? well there it is!! the Olympic team isn't going to just getting high because it is legal, that's like saying that they are all stupid. and by the way you should have a look at the prices of cannabis in Manitou, highest price in the state. it's this church group mentality that is holding our city back, keep in mind that this is coming from a 52 year old non-pothead native of c.s. .
they must lie to get you to vote against what will help your state. fear, hate, and violence are those that want the world to go backwards instead of moving forward. we are making our country a 3rd world country. we must legalize pot so all can get the help they need. we have enough federal and state funding for roads. trump didn't give us anything for 4 years and we have infrastructure going to all states since Biden got in. those not wanting pot to go forward, I bet they didn't turn down that check they got.
