All this talk from the Bay State's capital is ongoing as residents are waiting with bated breath to receive some extra surplus money that is waiting to be delivered. Chapter 62-F was implemented back in 1986, but reports indicate those who are of a higher tax bracket could see an extra $6,500 come back into their pockets. Let's face it: How many people are actually making $1 million a year? I can guarantee it's NOT you OR me and this is why some representatives are being vocal about how unfair this procedure is being implemented.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO