Massachusetts State

Bonnie Milstead
2d ago

No. I feel too many people who have a one-time windfall such as selling a business or a survivor collecting an inherited retirement account, would end up having to unfairly pay thus extra tax. Anybody lucky enough to win $1 million in the lottery would incur the extra tax. The limit should be higher and there should be exemptions for one-off life events.

Cabledude
2d ago

The state had a $3 billion dollar surplus last year and is running a surplus this year. The gas tax pays for infrastructure. The lottery was supposed to go to education. Where is all that money? It’s never enough with the clowns in the statehouse.

Only a movie
2d ago

I guess I don't understand this on two levels. Disincentivise future wage earners and we all know how taxes work in MA. Once the DOR gets their foot in the door the rules, the policies, the penalties, appeal process. This seemingly inconsequential law will provide another reason to flee taxachusetts.

fallriverreporter.com

Handful of Massachusetts lawmakers join bid to redistribute tax relief

BOSTON – The day after progressive Democrats introduced a bill to limit the size of tax refunds set this fall to flow back in the largest amounts to the highest earners, bill sponsors say five legislators have so far signed on but there’s “no indication” that top House or Senate Democrats are on board.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate 2022: Massachusetts residents to receive tax liability refund in November

Massachusetts residents are set to receive a little extra money this year thanks to an excess amount of taxes the state collected this fiscal year. The Massachusetts tax revenue collections have exceeded its annual tax revenue cap of $38,871,154,627 set by state law this fiscal year and have collected $2.941 billion more than allowed. As such, the $2.941 billion will be returned to taxpayers in the coming months via a refund, according to the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
pioneerinstitute.org

How did tax hikes work out for Connecticut?

Watch: In our newest video, Pioneer Institute’s Charlie Chieppo shares data on the economic impact of tax increases in Connecticut – which has the 2nd highest state and local tax burden in the country and ranks 49th in private sector wage and job growth. As Massachusetts considers a proposal to raise income taxes, it is important to learn from the experience of other states. Learn more.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WNAW 94.7

When Will MA Residents Get Some Extra MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH?

All this talk from the Bay State's capital is ongoing as residents are waiting with bated breath to receive some extra surplus money that is waiting to be delivered. Chapter 62-F was implemented back in 1986, but reports indicate those who are of a higher tax bracket could see an extra $6,500 come back into their pockets. Let's face it: How many people are actually making $1 million a year? I can guarantee it's NOT you OR me and this is why some representatives are being vocal about how unfair this procedure is being implemented.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

What's the Latest on the Massachusetts Tax Refund?

A group of progressive Democrats will push to set a $6,500 limit on the maximum tax credit high-income earners in Massachusetts can receive under a mandatory refund law known as Chapter 62F, taking aim at the policy less than a month before the Baker administration expects to begin shipping out cash.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Your Massachusetts ballot question 3 questions answered

This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. A so-called “millionaire’s tax,” driver’s licenses for people without legal immigration status, dental insurance costs and alcohol sales. Those are the issues framing the four ballot questions for the upcoming Nov. 8 election. And, following in the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Investment in Massachusetts Power Grid Tops $450 Million

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced the intention to modernize the Massachusetts power grid with an investment of over $450 million dollars. The funding comes through a collaboration between the state Department of Public Utilities, Eversource, National Grid, and Unitil. The DPU is requiring the utility companies to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
huntnewsnu.com

What to know about the Massachusetts gubernatorial race

With the Massachusetts gubernatorial election in a little under a month, here is a rundown about when to vote, where to vote and who is running. In Massachusetts, the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 29. Registration can be completed in person, by mail or online. While it varies by polling place, early in-person voting starts Oct. 22 and ends Nov. 4.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won Friday

One lucky Massachusetts State Lottery player saw their wealth grow by several hundred-thousand dollars Friday. The $1 million award from the lottery game “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” was won off a ticket bought at Daou’s Convenience in Southbridge. The winnings for the substantial prize amount to $650,000 before taxes. The award is the second-highest prize that can be won in the game, next to the $2 million one.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Teachers strike looms in two Massachusetts communities

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in two Massachusetts communities have authorized strikes that could begin on Monday amid ongoing heated contract negotiations with their school districts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill overwhelmingly approved an authorization to strike in a vote held Friday afternoon. A potential strike could begin as soon...
HAVERHILL, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Public sector unions backing DiZoglio for auditor

PUBLIC SECTOR UNIONS are playing a huge financial role in the auditor campaign of state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, who if elected has promised to be a voice for labor in the office. According to campaign finance records, union organizations donated $15,450 directly to her campaign from May through September, or nearly 8 percent of the $197,089 she raised.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Auditor identifies $1.2 billion in unfunded mandates

THE STATE HAS a $1.2 billion shortfall in aid promised to cities, towns, and school districts, Auditor Suzanne Bump concluded in a report released Thursday. The report looked at several major categories of state aid and identified $711.4 million in unfunded mandates related to school aid; $448.3 million related to school transportation; and $103.3 million in government aid, mainly related to the Community Preservation Act.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

