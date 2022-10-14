No. I feel too many people who have a one-time windfall such as selling a business or a survivor collecting an inherited retirement account, would end up having to unfairly pay thus extra tax. Anybody lucky enough to win $1 million in the lottery would incur the extra tax. The limit should be higher and there should be exemptions for one-off life events.
The state had a $3 billion dollar surplus last year and is running a surplus this year. The gas tax pays for infrastructure. The lottery was supposed to go to education. Where is all that money? It’s never enough with the clowns in the statehouse.
I guess I don't understand this on two levels. Disincentivise future wage earners and we all know how taxes work in MA. Once the DOR gets their foot in the door the rules, the policies, the penalties, appeal process. This seemingly inconsequential law will provide another reason to flee taxachusetts.
