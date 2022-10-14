Read full article on original website
Kevin McCarthy claimed Trump had no idea his supporters carried out Capitol attack – as it happened
Top Republican House made claim in meeting with police officers despite ex-president having urged supporters to ‘fight like hell’
To Restore Trump As President, Millions Of Americans Believe Force Necessary: Poll
A significant chunk of the United States adult population agrees that the restoration of former President Donald Trump to office justifies the use of force, according to a new poll. What Happened: An estimated 5% of the adult U.S. population, or 13 million adults, believe the use of force would...
Capitol rioter who received call from White House on Jan 6 is identified
The recipient of an outgoing phone call made from the White House switchboard to January 6 rioter was a New York man who spent approximately 10 minutes inside the Capitol that day.According to CNN, the nine-minute call was placed to a mobile phone belonging to Anton Lunyk, a 26-year-old supporter of former president Donald Trump who travelled to Washington from Brooklyn, New York, and attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse which immediately preceded the attack on the Capitol.In April, Lunyk was sentenced on charges that he’d entered and illegally demonstrated inside the Capitol, which had been...
Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral
Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
Trump's White House Phoned Capitol Rioter And Asked Him To 'Go Home Now,' Former Jan.6 Panel Member's New Book Says
Someone from Donald Trump’s White House called a Jan. 6 rioter and said “you have to go home now,” according to a new book titled “The Breach,” written by Denver Riggleman, a former staff member of the panel probing the insurrection. What Happened: Riggleman didn’t...
Cheney rips Trump ‘death wish’ comments against McConnell: ‘Absolutely despicable, racist attack’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Monday ripped former President Trump’s recent remarks saying that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has a “death wish,” calling the comments against McConnell and his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, an “absolutely despicable, racist attack.”. Cheney, the vice chairwoman...
The former U.S. president who was more traitorous than Trump
It’s important to keep in mind that Trump is not — yet — the worst ex-president in U.S. history. Trump has made a serious effort to dishonor his post-presidency, of course. He likely has encouraged future insurrections by vowing to pardon the rioters who sacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. And he’s stashed boxes of top secret documents at his home at Mar-a-Lago, raising serious national security concerns.
Trump writes letter to Jan. 6 committee after its vote to subpoena him and boasts about crowd size
A day after the House Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Trump, he responded with an angry letter to committee Chairman Bennie Thompson to complain about its work. The select committee has been investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and its root causes, with the aim of determining who was responsible for the mayhem and preventing it from happening again.
americanmilitarynews.com
Trump says he ‘loves the idea of testifying’ to Jan. 6 committee: Report
Former President Donald Trump said he “loves the idea of testifying” before the House Jan. 6 committee, a source close to Trump told Fox News. Trump posted a link to the Fox News report on his TruthSocial account without any additional comment Friday morning. The committee investigating the...
Opinion | The Trump Subpoena Will Be the Headline, But the Real Washington News Was Elsewhere
The drama of the Jan. 6 Committee may still not be enough for Democrats.
Trump writes angry letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson after being subpoenaed
Just hours after Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson’s Jan. 6 Committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, Trump wrote a ranting letter addressed to Thompson that questioned the work and claims of the House select committee. The committee, empaneled in 2021 and chaired by Thompson, has been investigating the...
Nancy Pelosi Describes What She Really Wanted To Do To Donald Trump On January 6
The House Committee's public hearing about January 6 continued on October 13, and the session was a doozy. The October 13 hearing aired new video footage from Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter Alexandra, a respected documentary filmmaker. The new video showed Congressional leaders behind-the-scenes during the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The new video footage contained many shocking moments. One highlight featured Republican leader Steve Scalise, who was busted for lying about Speaker Pelosi. Yahoo! News reported that Scalise claimed in June that Pelosi delayed assistance during the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
Somebody had to do it! Jan. 6 committee wraps with a bang — and a subpoena for Donald Trump
"Our nation cannot only punish the foot soldiers who stormed our Capitol. Those who planned to overturn our election, and brought us to the point of violence, must also be accountable." In her opening statement of the final hearing of the last House Jan. 6 committee before the midterms —...
Raskin Confirms: Jan. 6 Committee Is ‘Aware of’ Call from White House to Rioter During Insurrection
Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) confirmed a bombshell claim by Denver Riggleman, a former Republican member of Congress, who said the panel knew the White House switchboard placed a call to a Capitol rioter’s phone while the insurrection was ongoing. While interviewing Raskin on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, host Chuck Todd referenced an upcoming 60 Minutes episode featuring an interview with Riggleman where the former representative said that “the White House switchboard had connected to a rioter’s phone while it’s [the Jan. 6 riot] happening.” “That’s a pretty big a-ha moment,” Riggleman added. He went...
New Jan. 6 Footage Shows Pelosi and Schumer Wresting Control of Capitol
The Jan. 6 House committee on Thursday revealed behind-the-scenes footage of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders desperately pleading for assistance and resources from the Trump administration during the Capitol riots.These never-before-seen videos were among the more remarkable revelations contained within what may be the final meeting of the House panel investigating the insurrection attempt and former President Donald Trump’s role in inciting the violent attack.Prior to the committee unveiling the footage—filmed by Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra Pelosi—the members detailed Trump and his allies’ pre-planned plot to assert that the he’d won the 2020 presidential election on...
Donald Trump called Mitch McConnell a 'piece of shit' and an 'Old Crow' in a new Maggie Haberman book
Donald Trump called Mitch McConnell a "piece of shit," according to a forthcoming book by Maggie Haberman. The former president said he thought congressional leaders would rule "with an iron fist." Trump spoke with Haberman for her book "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America."
January 6 hearing recap: Panel subpoenas Trump, shows new video of Pelosi as mob attacked
WASHINGTON – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump Thursday after a dramatic meeting where its members presented evidence that Trump incited the assault on the Capitol even though he knew he had lost the election. Some of the former president's...
Trump’s GOP allies blast Jan. 6 panel’s issuing of subpoena
GOP allies of former President Trump are slamming the unanimous Thursday vote by the House Jan. 6, 2021, select committee to subpoena Trump, deriding it as a political tactic ahead of the midterm elections. House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), the third-ranking GOP member in the House, brushed off...
MTP NOW Oct. 14 – Senate battleground roundup; Trump’s response to Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Republicans and Democrats attempt to figure out which voters to target in order to keep the battleground map from shrinking. Former President Trump defends his response to Jan. 6 Capitol attacks in a 14-page response after the Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena him. President Putin says there is no need for massive new strikes against Ukraine. Sara Fagen, Cornell Belcher and Mark Murray join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss President Biden campaigning out West and Senate battlegrounds.Oct. 14, 2022.
Read Trump's response to Jan. 6 panel following subpoena vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — In an extraordinary step, the House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously on Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump — a final effort to get his story of the Capitol insurrection as the panel wraps up its work by the end of the year. Trump...
