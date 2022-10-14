Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Could Be Facing a Multi-Game Suspension
Even if he isn't the player he once was, it's still less than ideal for Cristiano Ronaldo to be staring down the barrel of a potential suspension. The post Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Could Be Facing a Multi-Game Suspension appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
shiftedmag.com
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedules Revealed
If you are looking forward to the 22nd edition of the quadrennial international men’s football championship, you may be wondering how the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule will work. The matches will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. The Lusail Iconic Stadium will be the venue for all the action.
‘They are brutal’: New Zealand trounce Wales at Women’s Rugby World Cup
Reigning champions and tournament hosts New Zealand overwhelmed Wales 56-12 at the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Sunday to lock up the top spot in Pool A and a place in the quarter-finals along with England and Canada. Prolific winger Portia Woodman and 18-year-old centre Sylvia Brunt both crossed...
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 36: Antonio Rüdiger
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Eight years ago at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Germany were crowned the champions of international soccer. Antonio Rüdiger, who was 21 at the time, wasn't part of that team, but he was part of the team that got knocked out of the tournament in the group stage four years later in 2018.
Anthony Joshua imitates Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siu celebration on holiday in Portugal following Manchester United's Europa League win over Omonoia
Anthony Joshua has taken to social media to show off his impression of Cristiano Ronaldo's signature goal celebration. In a video shared to his 14.5million Instagram followers, the former unified heavyweight champion mimicked the Manchester United talisman's iconic Siu celebration in front of an idyllic backdrop in Ronaldo's native Portugal.
Luis Suarez will NEVER be forgiven in Ghana for his infamous 2010 handball on the goal-line that broke the hearts of a continent... but now they finally have a chance for revenge at the Qatar World Cup
No team taking the field at the Qatar World Cup will be more motivated to enact revenge. It's perfectly possible that the meeting of Ghana and Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 2, on the final day of group fixtures, will decide who makes it through to the last-16.
Yardbarker
Brazil will use Juventus training ground to prepare for World Cup
The Brazil national team has reached an agreement with Juventus to use their training ground to prepare for the World Cup. The competition kicks off in November in Qatar and the South Americans are one of the favourites to win it. Every nation would look for a base where their...
Focus for Saudi, Qatar players is already on World Cup
While the likes of Lionel Messi could come under pressure to play for European club teams leading right into the World Cup, players from Argentina’s opening-game opponent Saudi Arabia will have much more time to focus on the global event. The Saudi league finishes Sunday. On Monday, 32 players...
Thomas Tuchel Interested In England Job If Gareth Southgate Leaves After World Cup
Tuchel is currently unemployed after being fired by Chelsea in September.
Jake Maizen’s hat-trick helps Italy stun Scotland in Rugby League World Cup
Jake Maizen scored three tries as Italy defeated Scotland 28-4 in Pool B, while there were Pool C wins for New Zealand and Ireland
Football rumours: Gareth Southgate eyeing £4m bonus if England win World Cup
What the papers sayThe Sun reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4million bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory. It is almost three times as much as the £1.5million the 52-year-old was offered to win the 2018 World Cup.The same paper says Chelsea have suffered a blow in their attempts to add former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to their staff. The 43-year-old reportedly wants time to consider his options.Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has denied reports suggesting he has asked to leave the...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Michael Cheika on dual-code coaching roles
Rugby League World Cup 2021 - New Zealand v Lebanon. Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Dates Sunday, 16 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Report and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. How do you balance coaching two different national...
PICTURE SPECIAL: Stanley Matthews winning the first Ballon d'Or, Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' and Cristiano Ronaldo taking flight... Sportsmail picks out 20 iconic football images from the L'Equipe catalogue which are to be put up for auction
French publication L'Equipe are putting some of football's most iconic images up for auction to celebrate some of the greatest legends of the beautiful game. They have delved back deep within their archives to pick out 170 photos, retracing the history of the sport. Icons of the sport including Pele,...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: New Zealand 34-12 Lebanon - Kiwis start with win
Tries: K Bromwich, Asofa-Solomona, Hiku, Brown, Manu, Rapana Goals: Rapana 5. New Zealand began their Rugby League World Cup campaign with victory over a competitive Lebanon team in Warrington. Josh Mansour's try after 59 seconds put Lebanon ahead and, trailing 18-12 in the second half, they sensed a shock against...
World Cup host Qatar wins rights for 2023 Asian Cup
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — With the World Cup in Qatar just weeks away, the country was selected Monday as host of the 2023 Asian Cup by the Asian Football Confederation. Qatar beat bids from South Korea and Indonesia in a short-notice contest to replace China and host a tournament that could yet be played in 2024.
BBC
Rugby World Cup: France 7-13 England - Red Roses claim statement win
England continued their successful start to the World Cup with a tight victory against a determined France. After France lost star players Laure Sansus and Romane Menager to injury, England's Emily Scarratt scored the opening try in Whangarei, New Zealand. Scarratt added a penalty either side of half-time before France...
England's edgy victory over France in the Women's Rugby World Cup is watched by a television audience of 800,000... as Emily Scarratt stars for the Red Roses
A British television audience of 800,000 watched the Red Roses show a tinge of vulnerability against France and England’s World Cup rivals will surely have been interested observers too. Simon Middleton’s side have extended their unbeaten run to 27 straight victories with wins over Fiji and France in New...
ESPN
Lorient miss out on top spot after goalless draw with nine-man Reims
Lorient missed out on the chance to go provisionally top of the Ligue 1 standings as they were held to a goalless stalemate at home by nine-man Stade de Reims on Saturday. Surprise packages Lorient lacked their usual creativity and failed to take advantage after Dion Lopy was handed Reims' eighth red card this season early in the second half and Emmanuel Agbadou was also sent off in stoppage time.
MLS・
USWNT’s World Cup Group Possibilities Come Into Focus
Losses to England and Spain raise questions for the U.S., but with the World Cup draw on the horizon, the reigning champs can turn their attention to group possibilities.
FA’s Anfield investigation may include attack on Manchester City team bus
The Football Association will open a wide-ranging investigation into events that marred Liverpool’s win over Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, which may include a formal complaint from the visitors over damage to their team bus. The FA is awaiting a report from the referee, Anthony Taylor, before deciding...
UEFA・
Comments / 0