FIFA

shiftedmag.com

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedules Revealed

If you are looking forward to the 22nd edition of the quadrennial international men’s football championship, you may be wondering how the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule will work. The matches will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. The Lusail Iconic Stadium will be the venue for all the action.
FIFA
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 36: Antonio Rüdiger

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Eight years ago at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Germany were crowned the champions of international soccer. Antonio Rüdiger, who was 21 at the time, wasn't part of that team, but he was part of the team that got knocked out of the tournament in the group stage four years later in 2018.
FIFA
Daily Mail

Anthony Joshua imitates Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siu celebration on holiday in Portugal following Manchester United's Europa League win over Omonoia

Anthony Joshua has taken to social media to show off his impression of Cristiano Ronaldo's signature goal celebration. In a video shared to his 14.5million Instagram followers, the former unified heavyweight champion mimicked the Manchester United talisman's iconic Siu celebration in front of an idyllic backdrop in Ronaldo's native Portugal.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Luis Suarez will NEVER be forgiven in Ghana for his infamous 2010 handball on the goal-line that broke the hearts of a continent... but now they finally have a chance for revenge at the Qatar World Cup

No team taking the field at the Qatar World Cup will be more motivated to enact revenge. It's perfectly possible that the meeting of Ghana and Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 2, on the final day of group fixtures, will decide who makes it through to the last-16.
FIFA
Yardbarker

Brazil will use Juventus training ground to prepare for World Cup

The Brazil national team has reached an agreement with Juventus to use their training ground to prepare for the World Cup. The competition kicks off in November in Qatar and the South Americans are one of the favourites to win it. Every nation would look for a base where their...
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Gareth Southgate eyeing £4m bonus if England win World Cup

What the papers sayThe Sun reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4million bonus if he can lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory. It is almost three times as much as the £1.5million the 52-year-old was offered to win the 2018 World Cup.The same paper says Chelsea have suffered a blow in their attempts to add former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards to their staff. The 43-year-old reportedly wants time to consider his options.Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has denied reports suggesting he has asked to leave the...
WORLD
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Michael Cheika on dual-code coaching roles

Rugby League World Cup 2021 - New Zealand v Lebanon. Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Dates Sunday, 16 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Report and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. How do you balance coaching two different national...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

PICTURE SPECIAL: Stanley Matthews winning the first Ballon d'Or, Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' and Cristiano Ronaldo taking flight... Sportsmail picks out 20 iconic football images from the L'Equipe catalogue which are to be put up for auction

French publication L'Equipe are putting some of football's most iconic images up for auction to celebrate some of the greatest legends of the beautiful game. They have delved back deep within their archives to pick out 170 photos, retracing the history of the sport. Icons of the sport including Pele,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: New Zealand 34-12 Lebanon - Kiwis start with win

Tries: K Bromwich, Asofa-Solomona, Hiku, Brown, Manu, Rapana Goals: Rapana 5. New Zealand began their Rugby League World Cup campaign with victory over a competitive Lebanon team in Warrington. Josh Mansour's try after 59 seconds put Lebanon ahead and, trailing 18-12 in the second half, they sensed a shock against...
WORLD
The Associated Press

World Cup host Qatar wins rights for 2023 Asian Cup

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — With the World Cup in Qatar just weeks away, the country was selected Monday as host of the 2023 Asian Cup by the Asian Football Confederation. Qatar beat bids from South Korea and Indonesia in a short-notice contest to replace China and host a tournament that could yet be played in 2024.
FIFA
BBC

Rugby World Cup: France 7-13 England - Red Roses claim statement win

England continued their successful start to the World Cup with a tight victory against a determined France. After France lost star players Laure Sansus and Romane Menager to injury, England's Emily Scarratt scored the opening try in Whangarei, New Zealand. Scarratt added a penalty either side of half-time before France...
WORLD
Daily Mail

England's edgy victory over France in the Women's Rugby World Cup is watched by a television audience of 800,000... as Emily Scarratt stars for the Red Roses

A British television audience of 800,000 watched the Red Roses show a tinge of vulnerability against France and England’s World Cup rivals will surely have been interested observers too. Simon Middleton’s side have extended their unbeaten run to 27 straight victories with wins over Fiji and France in New...
WORLD
ESPN

Lorient miss out on top spot after goalless draw with nine-man Reims

Lorient missed out on the chance to go provisionally top of the Ligue 1 standings as they were held to a goalless stalemate at home by nine-man Stade de Reims on Saturday. Surprise packages Lorient lacked their usual creativity and failed to take advantage after Dion Lopy was handed Reims' eighth red card this season early in the second half and Emmanuel Agbadou was also sent off in stoppage time.
MLS

