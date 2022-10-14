Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Nets Waive Recent Golden State Warriors Player
On Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets waived Chris Chiozza. He played in 34 games for the Golden State Warriors this past season.
Kevin Durant Was Caught Wanting To Hit A Blunt In The Locker Room During The 2016 All-Star Game
An old video reveals the moment where Kevin Durant accepted to hit a blunt during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game.
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr responds to Richard Jefferson saying Warriors' video team should be fired for leak
“By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr told ESPN. “They think he should be fired. Yeah, I might tweet that later.”. Kerr walked away from the on-court interview with an ear-to-ear grin. And while it was a solid snap-back, it’s not as if the Warriors themselves weren’t frustrated with the video leak.
Jordan Poole Says Draymond Green's Apology To Him Was "Professional": "We Plan On Handling Ourselves That Way..."
Jordan Poole speaks out about Draymond Green's apology to him.
Russell Westbrook’s surprising response to being told he won’t be starting for Lakers
Friday evening’s preseason contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is expected to be something of a dress rehearsal for the Purple and Gold. That means possibly a preview of the starting lineup and rotations that will be seen during the regular season. One insider predicts Russell...
Hornets to part ways with guard LiAngelo Ball
The Charlotte Hornets are set to waive guard/forward LiAngelo Ball, The Athletic reported Saturday. The middle of the three Ball
Yardbarker
Jason Kidd Tells An Undeniable NBA Truth
Many people are already predicting that Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks could have the best season of his career in 2022-23. This wouldn’t be surprising: the progress and power he showed last season was incredible and it led his Mavs to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in over ten years.
NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Massive Contract Extension: "That's A Knockout"
NBA fans were quick to react to the big deal Jordan Poole is signing with the Warrior.
Boston Celtics Forward's New Air Jordan Shoe Explodes
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams' Air Jordan 37 shoe fell apart while he ran down the court during an NBA preseason game.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Basketball Hall Of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Has Brain Tumor, NBA Confirms
Dikembe Mutombo, the gravelly voiced center whose finger-wagging shot-blocking made him a Denver Nuggets legend and built a cult following among basketball fans worldwide, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the NBA said in a statement Saturday on behalf of him and his family. “He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment,” the statement said. The 56-year-old Mutombo was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo before moving to the United States and playing college basketball at Georgetown University. He was drafted by the Denver...
Kobe Bryant’s ‘Greatness as an Athlete’ Was Built on His NBA Record for Missed Shots, According to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar thinks there's more to Kobe Bryant's Mamba Mindset than purely focusing on the successes. The post Kobe Bryant’s ‘Greatness as an Athlete’ Was Built on His NBA Record for Missed Shots, According to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SPECIAL DELIVERY: LeBron James' latest signature sneaker looks like a Kobe shoe
LeBron James has made a career out of reaching plateaus that nobody else can and very few ever will. He just did it again off of the court in the sneaker world. James launched his 20th signature sneaker model with Nike, which is something that only Michael Jordan has ever done before in the sneaker world. It’s uncharted territory — especially for an athlete without his own brand.
Draymond Green may have topped huge unwanted milestone
The Golden State Warriors decided to fine but not suspend superstar Draymond Green after video leaked of him punching teammate Jordan Poole. Although the amount of the fine has not been revealed publicly, it was likely enough for Green to surpass a substantial and unwanted milestone. Prior to his latest...
CBS News
NBA Hall of Famer and former Denver Nuggets star Dikembe Mutombo fighting brain tumor
The NBA released a statement late Saturday morning announcing former Denver Nuggets center and NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is beginning treatment for a brain tumor. Per the statement, Mutombo is in "great spirits" as he begins treatment in Atlanta. The statement did not mention more about the type...
Matt Barnes Compared Kobe Bryant's Work-Ethic And Dedication To Win To Michael Jordan: "I Never Got The Chance To Play MJ, So To Me, Kobe Was Him."
Matt Barnes said Kobe Bryant's desire and dedication to win was the closest thing to Michael Jordan.
Michael Jordan: Ranking The Top 10 Best Seasons In The GOAT's Career
Check out the greatest 10 seasons in Michael Jordan's legendary career.
CBS Sports
NBA Player League Pass rankings: Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson among must-see stars
You've probably heard of NBA League Pass rankings -- a method of determining the most exciting teams to watch during any given season. But the NBA is a player's league, so forget about that whole team concept for a second. Here's the scenario: You're flipping through games on a random...
hypebeast.com
Rui Hachimura Presents the Air Jordan 37 "Siren Red"
With the 2022-23 NBA Season beginning next week, the Washington Wizards‘ Rui Hachimura is heading into his fourth season in the league. As the first Japanese national to be drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft, Hachimura was quick to join the Jordan Brand roster in 2019. Since then, he has offered plenty of new looks for the brand, including on the Air Jordan 1 Low, 8, 36 and more. Recently, he presented both the Air Jordan 36 and Air Jordan 1 Low in a “Cranes” colorway, with the latter being a friends and family exclusive.
hypebeast.com
Nike's Popular Dunk Low "Panda" Gets Tweaked With Red Swooshes
Amongst the many trends that are happening in footwear right now, few have sparked as many conversations as the Swoosh’s Dunk Low “Panda” colorway for its growth in popularity and constant restocks. It has become a street style staple and in many ways an entry point for new sneaker fans into the mainstream for its versatility and wearability. And to shake things up a bit,
