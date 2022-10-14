ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Tells An Undeniable NBA Truth

Many people are already predicting that Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks could have the best season of his career in 2022-23. This wouldn’t be surprising: the progress and power he showed last season was incredible and it led his Mavs to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in over ten years.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Deadline

Basketball Hall Of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Has Brain Tumor, NBA Confirms

Dikembe Mutombo, the gravelly voiced center whose finger-wagging shot-blocking made him a Denver Nuggets legend and built a cult following among basketball fans worldwide, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the NBA said in a statement Saturday on behalf of him and his family. “He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment,” the statement said. The 56-year-old Mutombo was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo before moving to the United States and playing college basketball at Georgetown University. He was drafted by the Denver...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SPECIAL DELIVERY: LeBron James' latest signature sneaker looks like a Kobe shoe

LeBron James has made a career out of reaching plateaus that nobody else can and very few ever will. He just did it again off of the court in the sneaker world. James launched his 20th signature sneaker model with Nike, which is something that only Michael Jordan has ever done before in the sneaker world. It’s uncharted territory — especially for an athlete without his own brand.
hypebeast.com

Rui Hachimura Presents the Air Jordan 37 "Siren Red"

With the 2022-23 NBA Season beginning next week, the Washington Wizards‘ Rui Hachimura is heading into his fourth season in the league. As the first Japanese national to be drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft, Hachimura was quick to join the Jordan Brand roster in 2019. Since then, he has offered plenty of new looks for the brand, including on the Air Jordan 1 Low, 8, 36 and more. Recently, he presented both the Air Jordan 36 and Air Jordan 1 Low in a “Cranes” colorway, with the latter being a friends and family exclusive.
hypebeast.com

Nike's Popular Dunk Low "Panda" Gets Tweaked With Red Swooshes

Amongst the many trends that are happening in footwear right now, few have sparked as many conversations as the Swoosh’s Dunk Low “Panda” colorway for its growth in popularity and constant restocks. It has become a street style staple and in many ways an entry point for new sneaker fans into the mainstream for its versatility and wearability. And to shake things up a bit,
