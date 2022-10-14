ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
money.com

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
BUSINESS
Fortune

These 210 bubbly housing markets could crash 25% to 30%—Moody’s again slashes its home price forecast

You don’t need a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago to understand that 7% mortgage rates are a threat to the U.S. housing market. We’re already seeing it. On Tuesday, we learned that mortgage purchase applications fell 13% last week. That’s starkly sharper than the 1.1% decline we saw in the previous week. The difference? Last week’s 13% mortgage purchase application decline coincided with the first weekly 7% mortgage rate reading since 2002.
REAL ESTATE
kitco.com

Gold prices remain under solid selling pressure following flat U.S. retail sales numbers

(Kitco News) - Gold prices remain under pressure near session lows following mixed U.S. retail sales. U.S. retail sales were unchanged last month following an upwardly revised drop of 0.4% in August, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 0.2% in last month's headline number.
RETAIL
KIRO 7 Seattle

As the causes of US inflation grow, so do the dangers

WASHINGTON — (AP) — What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 14th

KLBAY - Free Report) : This company which is the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days. Klabin SA Price and Consensus. Klabin...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

4 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks Under $20 to Watch in 2022

It’s been a volatility-packed year in the market so far. Year to date, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 have plunged 17.3%, 31.9% and 23%, respectively. The downturn in stocks has made it difficult for growth investors as valuations of high-flying stocks have crashed significantly...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

4 Global ETFs to Win Amid Rising Recession Risks

Global stocks have been on a wild ride this year due to red-hot inflation, Fed rate hikes and the resultant rise in the greenback, hawkish global central banks, Russia-Ukraine war, surging energy prices, zero-COVID policy in China and the resultant occasional lockdowns, global supply chain woes and recession risks. The S&P 500 is down 21.4% this year (as of Oct 6, 2022).
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Moat ETFs & Stocks: A Way to Fight Volatility

Stocks have been on a wild ride this year due to red-hot global inflation, Fed rate hikes, hawkish global central banks, Russia-Ukraine war, surging energy prices, zero-COVID policy in China and the resultant occasional lockdowns, global supply chain woes and recession risks. The S&P 500 is down 21.4% this year.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 Attractive Relative Price Strength Plays in Today's Market

Despite some moderation from a 40-year high level, inflation in the United States is proving to be much more stubborn than expected. According to the recently released Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for September, the figure stood at 8.2%. While it’s officially the third-straight down month — and lower notably from June’s record 9.1% — it’s high enough for the Fed to continue hiking interest rates.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Trading, Higher Rates to Aid Morgan Stanley's (MS) Q3 Earnings

MS - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 results, scheduled to be announced on Oct 14, are expected to reflect the benefits of robust trading performance. Like the last quarter, wherein market volatility and client activity were unexpectedly robust, the overall trading business in the to-be-reported quarter was a bright spot. After...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

4 ETFs That Gained the Most On Wild Trading Day

EQRR - Free Report) , VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (. KBWB - Free Report) , and Dividend Performers ETF (. IPDP - Free Report) are leading the way higher. The core consumer price index, which strips out volatile components, such as food and energy prices, climbed 6.6% year over year, marking the biggest annual increase in 40 years. The consumer price index rose 0.4% in September after rising 0.1% in August, twice the 0.2% projected by analysts, even as the annual rate slowed slightly to 8.2% from 8.3%. The hot data came amid soaring prices for shelter, food and medical care, and would push the Federal Reserve toward another aggressive rate hike (read: 5 Sector ETFs to Win from September Inflation Data).
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Insurance Giant Showing Immunity to This Year's Market Volatility

As stocks continue to hover near the lows of the year, the question of whether we’ve hit a bottom for this bear market remains. A lot of damage has occurred, particularly in growth and technology stocks, as the Nasdaq has fallen over 33% from its November 2021 peak. Much has been discounted in the stock market in terms of the slowing growth that lies ahead.
BUSINESS

