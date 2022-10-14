ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Wells Fargo (WFC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

WFC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 19.27%. A...
Morgan Stanley (MS) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Decline

MS - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. The bottom line reflects a decline of 25% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for earnings was $1.52. The performance of the investment banking (“IB”) business was not good. Equity underwriting...
Citigroup (C) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

C - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings per share (excluding Asia consumer divestiture-related impacts) of $1.50 have handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46. After reporting better-than-expected earnings, shares of the company moved up marginally in the pre-market trading. The full-day trading session will display a clearer picture. Management...
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Rise

U.S. Bancorp (. USB - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share (excluding merger and integration-related charges) of $1.18, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1.17 per share. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings of $1.30 per share. Results have been primarily aided by increased net...
Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Great Western Bancorp came out with quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 52.46%. A quarter...
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Is This Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stock a Buy Now?

Moody's has been part of Buffett's portfolio for a couple decades. Moody's stock has fallen on hard times this year, much as it did during the Great Recession. Things could get worse before they get better, but this dividend stock is worth keeping an eye on. You’re reading a free...
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money

Palo Alto Networks is growing at a faster pace than the cybersecurity market, and it looks capable of sustaining that momentum. Investors need to look past the near-term problems that Nvidia is facing as multiple catalysts can send the stock higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
MarketAxess (MKTX) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?

MKTX - Free Report) is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 19, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading electronic trading platform operator reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.78, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%, backed by robust growth in trading volumes across all product categories, broad-based market share gains and impressive strength exhibited by its new products of U.S. Treasuries and municipal bonds. However, the second-quarter performance was partly offset by an elevated expense level.
3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Market Downturn

When the stock market sinks, not all stocks sink with it. Some manage to do quite well during a downturn, whether it be because they cater to cost-conscious consumers, such as Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), or because they operate in the recession-resistant healthcare industry, such as McKesson (NYSE: MCK). It could also be because they have built-in diversification that insulates them from a downturn, such as industrial supplier Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL).
