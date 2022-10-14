Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Wells Fargo (WFC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
WFC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 19.27%. A...
Zacks.com
Morgan Stanley (MS) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Decline
MS - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51. The bottom line reflects a decline of 25% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for earnings was $1.52. The performance of the investment banking (“IB”) business was not good. Equity underwriting...
Zacks.com
Citigroup (C) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
C - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 earnings per share (excluding Asia consumer divestiture-related impacts) of $1.50 have handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46. After reporting better-than-expected earnings, shares of the company moved up marginally in the pre-market trading. The full-day trading session will display a clearer picture. Management...
Zacks.com
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Rise
U.S. Bancorp (. USB - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share (excluding merger and integration-related charges) of $1.18, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1.17 per share. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings of $1.30 per share. Results have been primarily aided by increased net...
Zacks.com
Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Great Western Bancorp came out with quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 52.46%. A quarter...
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
Why Shares of Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo Are Rising on the Eve of Earnings
Large banks rallied with the broader market today.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
Motley Fool
Is This Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stock a Buy Now?
Moody's has been part of Buffett's portfolio for a couple decades. Moody's stock has fallen on hard times this year, much as it did during the Great Recession. Things could get worse before they get better, but this dividend stock is worth keeping an eye on. You’re reading a free...
2 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever
Income investors look for well-run companies like these.
3 Stocks With Dividends You Can Trust to Ride Out the Bear Market
Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of income and stability for your portfolio.
Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Climb. Is It Time To Buy Bank Stocks Now?
Bank stocks C, WFC and JPM are all up after earnings, pointing to strength in the beaten-down sector.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2027
These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 18%, can deliver 150% total returns over the next five years.
Motley Fool
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money
Palo Alto Networks is growing at a faster pace than the cybersecurity market, and it looks capable of sustaining that momentum. Investors need to look past the near-term problems that Nvidia is facing as multiple catalysts can send the stock higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
A Congressman Just Sold JPMorgan Stock Ahead Of Earnings: See Two Dividend Stocks He Is Also Trading
Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.) has served as the U.S. Representative for Oregon's 3rd congressional district since 1996. As of September 2022, Blumenauer has disclosed that he has made seven trades. The congressman tends to trade Intel Corp. INTC which he has recently disclosed selling shares of, and Northwest Natural Holdings...
Zacks.com
MarketAxess (MKTX) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What to Expect?
MKTX - Free Report) is set to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 19, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading electronic trading platform operator reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.78, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%, backed by robust growth in trading volumes across all product categories, broad-based market share gains and impressive strength exhibited by its new products of U.S. Treasuries and municipal bonds. However, the second-quarter performance was partly offset by an elevated expense level.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Market Downturn
When the stock market sinks, not all stocks sink with it. Some manage to do quite well during a downturn, whether it be because they cater to cost-conscious consumers, such as Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), or because they operate in the recession-resistant healthcare industry, such as McKesson (NYSE: MCK). It could also be because they have built-in diversification that insulates them from a downturn, such as industrial supplier Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL).
