Atlanta, GA

ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Robert Kraft Surprise Wedding: Tom Brady, Randy Moss & Elton John Celebrate with Patriots Owner

When New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg throw “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party.” ... it's more than a party. A wedding attended by Tom Brady, Sir Elton John, Randy Moss, Kenny Chesney, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Meek Mill, Ed Sheeran, Grandmaster Flash DJ, Jon Bon Jovi, Vince Wilfork, Andre Tippett and a host of other former Patriots players.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Decision News

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is back in football. Just not on the playing football. Gronkowski, who's retired from his playing days, will be working as an analyst for Fox Sports for the remainder of the season. The Hall of Fame tight end's...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Friday Night Blitz: Week 8 highlights 2022

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — High school football players took to the field for week eight matchups across Tampa Bay. Here are some of the final scores: Wharton Wildcats at Tampa Bay Tech Titans: Titans win, 28-0. Plant City Raiders at Plant Panthers: Panthers win, 38-15. Tampa Catholic Crusaders at Blake Yellow Jackets: Crusaders win, 54-6. […]
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

NFL Week 6 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Browns

The New England Patriots will be aiming for their first winning streak of the 2022 NFL season when they play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Patriots demolished the Detroit Lions 29-0 at home in Week 5 in a game that saw New England dominate in all three phases. Bill Belichick's defense not only shut out the league's highest-scoring offense (entering last week), it stopped the Lions on six fourth down plays, which set a new record.
CLEVELAND, OH
Popculture

Corey Phelan, Philadelphia Phillies Prospect, Dead at 20

Corey Phelan, a minor league pitcher for the Philadephia Phillies, has died, the team announced on Thursday. He was 20 years old. The Phillies revealed that Phelan died after a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of high school in 2020.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

Julian Edelman Congratulates Bill Belichick After NFL Milestone

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick moved into a tie for second on the NFL all-time wins list Sunday after New England earned a Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Belichick then was on the receiving end of some praise by longtime Patriots wideout Julian Edelman. “Huge congrats to Coach...
NFL
FOX Sports

Rob Gronkowski calls Brian Daboll 'Best TE coach' he's ever had, ranks NFL's top TEs

Rob Gronkowski made his return to the FOX NFL Kickoff show on Sunday, where he will appear throughout the season after rejoining FOX Sports as an on-air analyst. The four-time Super Bowl champion was asked questions by fellow analysts Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Terry Bradshaw as well as host Curt Menefee for a new segment called "Like It or Spike It."
NFL
Popculture

Bruce Sutter, Hall of Fame Pitcher and World Series Champion, Dead at 69

Bruce Sutter, a Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher who won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals, has died. He was 69 years old. According to the Associated Press, Sutter was recently diagnosed with cancer and died Thursday night in hospice care in Cartersville, Georgia. Sutter was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

