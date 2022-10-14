Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
Why Bill Belichick Told Patriots To Return To Field After Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — After the Patriots wrapped up a comfortable win over the Browns on Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick instructed his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium game field before boarding the team buses. This wasn’t some sort of Herb Brooks-esque postgame punishment. It was a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Robert Kraft Surprise Wedding: Tom Brady, Randy Moss & Elton John Celebrate with Patriots Owner
When New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg throw “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party.” ... it's more than a party. A wedding attended by Tom Brady, Sir Elton John, Randy Moss, Kenny Chesney, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Meek Mill, Ed Sheeran, Grandmaster Flash DJ, Jon Bon Jovi, Vince Wilfork, Andre Tippett and a host of other former Patriots players.
NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Decision News
Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is back in football. Just not on the playing football. Gronkowski, who's retired from his playing days, will be working as an analyst for Fox Sports for the remainder of the season. The Hall of Fame tight end's...
Florida State pays touching tribute to sister of Clemson star Bryan Bresee
Florida State went out of the way to honor the sister of Clemson star Bryan Bresee with an Ella Strong logo at Doak Campbell Stadium. It would have been easy for Florida State and Clemson to come into Saturday’s matchup with their minds on football and football alone. Instead,...
Friday Night Blitz: Week 8 highlights 2022
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — High school football players took to the field for week eight matchups across Tampa Bay. Here are some of the final scores: Wharton Wildcats at Tampa Bay Tech Titans: Titans win, 28-0. Plant City Raiders at Plant Panthers: Panthers win, 38-15. Tampa Catholic Crusaders at Blake Yellow Jackets: Crusaders win, 54-6. […]
NBC Sports
NFL Week 6 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Browns
The New England Patriots will be aiming for their first winning streak of the 2022 NFL season when they play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Patriots demolished the Detroit Lions 29-0 at home in Week 5 in a game that saw New England dominate in all three phases. Bill Belichick's defense not only shut out the league's highest-scoring offense (entering last week), it stopped the Lions on six fourth down plays, which set a new record.
5 headliner Bryan Harsin replacements who would save Auburn football
Saturday’s tough loss at Ole Miss might mean the end of the line for Bryan Harsin leading the Auburn football program. At 3-4 and heading into a bye week, it might be the time for the Auburn football program to punt on the Bryan Harsin era. In his first...
LA Rams rally in 2nd half to beat Wilks, Panthers 24-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — When left tackle Joseph Noteboom went down with a probable Achilles tendon injury in the second quarter Sunday, the
Popculture
Corey Phelan, Philadelphia Phillies Prospect, Dead at 20
Corey Phelan, a minor league pitcher for the Philadephia Phillies, has died, the team announced on Thursday. He was 20 years old. The Phillies revealed that Phelan died after a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of high school in 2020.
Julian Edelman Congratulates Bill Belichick After NFL Milestone
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick moved into a tie for second on the NFL all-time wins list Sunday after New England earned a Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Belichick then was on the receiving end of some praise by longtime Patriots wideout Julian Edelman. “Huge congrats to Coach...
NBA's career scoring record is a unique total, one LeBron James is sure to eclipse
The Lakers open the season Tuesday at Golden State with LeBron James on pace to become the NBA's all-time scoring leader at some point this season.
FOX Sports
Rob Gronkowski calls Brian Daboll 'Best TE coach' he's ever had, ranks NFL's top TEs
Rob Gronkowski made his return to the FOX NFL Kickoff show on Sunday, where he will appear throughout the season after rejoining FOX Sports as an on-air analyst. The four-time Super Bowl champion was asked questions by fellow analysts Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Terry Bradshaw as well as host Curt Menefee for a new segment called "Like It or Spike It."
Popculture
Bruce Sutter, Hall of Fame Pitcher and World Series Champion, Dead at 69
Bruce Sutter, a Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher who won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals, has died. He was 69 years old. According to the Associated Press, Sutter was recently diagnosed with cancer and died Thursday night in hospice care in Cartersville, Georgia. Sutter was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.
