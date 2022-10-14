Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Layoffs and H1-B visas, SaaS growth levers, blockchain startup tips
A slump in the public markets has dragged the entire sector down, but customer acquisition isn’t getting any cheaper. In the meantime, runways are shrinking like a wool sweater in an electric dryer, and teams that hope to fundraise better have some good news to show potential investors. So,...
thefastmode.com
e&, SES Partner to Offer One-Hop Connectivity to Microsoft Azure
The Carrier and Wholesale Services (C&WS) division of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) announced its partnership with Microsoft and SES to host the co-located SES O3b mPOWER and Microsoft ground station at Ras Al Khaimah. The first O3b mPOWER ground station in the region will facilitate one-hop connectivity to...
thefastmode.com
Ericsson, European Partners Ramp Up Collaboration on 6G Ecosystem
Ericsson will continue to hold the technical lead role it played in the first stage of the Hexa-X initiative - focusing on creating a system view for future 6G standardization across an ecosystem of major stakeholders spanning ICT, industry and academia. The European Commission (EC) has announced the creation of...
bitcoinist.com
Top Public Companies Are Betting Big On Blockchain Technology
Blockchain technology is now so big that companies can no longer ignore it and some have already started taking the lead in integrating the technology into their businesses. The top companies around the world are currently betting big on the market, and according to a new report, a good chunk of the top 100 countries worldwide are already using blockchain technology.
NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Bahrain Pins Digital Leader Hopes On New Telecoms Innovation License
Having pioneered one of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s first FinTech regulatory sandboxes, the Gulf state of Bahrain has recently moved to introduce a similar initiative for the telecommunications sector. Holders of the new telecoms Innovation License, launched by the country’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s (TRA), will...
blockchain.news
Blockchains Do Not Address Any Fresh Issues - Polygon's Sandeep Nailwal
The Co-founder of Polygon Sandeep Nailwal has disproved one of the most harmful myths propagated by fervent blockchain skeptics and that is the fact that the Web3 revolution is not solely intended to address "new" problems. Sandeep recently shared his opinions on how blockchain systems should handle many monetary, societal,...
Benzinga
#WBSDubai To Feature Digital Pioneer Reeve Collins, Co-Founder Smartmedia Technologies And Tether, Co-Creator of the NFT, As Keynote Speaker On Web3
This event will be the first time the Co-Creator of the NFT speaks in the Middle East. DUBAI, Oct 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 22nd edition of the World Blockchain Summit endorsed by His Holiness Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma AL Maktoun is taking place October 17-19, 2022 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, UAE and features a highly anticipated keynote speech by digital pioneer Reeve Collins. He is co-founder of Smartmedia Technologies, an enterprise Web3 platform, co-founder and former CEO of Tether, the most used crypto currency in the world and where he invented the stable coin, and the Co-Creator of the non-fungible token (NFT). Collins will be speaking on NFT utility where he will breakdown Web3 and the critical role this new technology provides to all.
bitpinas.com
Digital Pilipinas Festival Headlines PH Fintech Fest 2022
Kicking off on the same date as the upcoming Philippine Fintech Festival, which is also organized by Digital Pilipina, Digital Pilipinas Festival (DPF) is set to happen on October 17 to 21, 2022 as it gears towards an anti-fragile system in the country. The event will jump-start a month-long celebration of digital adoption in the ASEAN region.
NEWSBTC
STEPN is reducing staff headcount: where are move-to-earn investors moving to?
The effects of the crypto winter appear to be continuing to affect projects in the market, with popular move-to-earn investors heading out of the STEPN app. There have also been reports that the STEP team has reduced its headcount in a layoff that saw over 100 employees dismissed. The news comes courtesy of reporter Colin Wu and the South China Morning Post.
hackernoon.com
As the Hype Ends, Brazil's Tech Startup Investment Landscape is Changing for the Better
Brazil's startups are praised and celebrated: its young entrepreneurial class has eclipsed many countries in the region, producing one unicorn after another. But despite the hype around the country's emerging startup heaven, the current forecast for its future seems cloudy. Only. went for IPO in the technology sector in local...
Long-Term Rental Startup Rentberry Raises Capital To Develop A Flexible Living Platform For Digital Nomads
A new app catering to digital nomads is in the works from pioneer long-term rental startup Rentberry. Launched in 2017, the San Francisco-based startup has raised more than $22 million in capital from investors to fund its patented long-term rental platform that digitizes the entire process from property search to rental management.
TechCrunch
Ambi Robotics secures $32M infusion to deploy its item-sorting robots in warehouses
The new capital came in the form of a SAFE, or simple agreement for future equity, which grants investors the right to purchase equity in the company at a future date, allowing Ambi to delay negotiations around valuation and terms of investment. CEO Jim Liefer says that it’ll be put toward continuing deployments and installations of Ambi’s tech, expanding the company’s product portfolio and growing engineering, customer support and operations teams headcount.
TechCrunch
Nigerian banking-as-a-service platform Maplerad raises $6M, led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures
Fintechs offering BaaS services in U.S. and Europe, such as Unit, Rapyd and Treasury Prime, have achieved significant scale due to the developed banking systems they enjoy in their markets. However, their counterparts are trying to replicate this growth in less advanced banking systems like Africa, where the demand and scalability of such products are unproven.
Payments Tech Firm Priority Integrates With Valor PayTech
Payments technology company Priority Technology Holdings says it has integrated its MX Merchant ecosystem with Valor PayTech, part of a collaboration between the companies for omnichannel solutions. “Working with Valor has been refreshing,” John Grebe, vice president of product strategy for Priority, said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 13)....
NEWSBTC
Interested In Investing In Crypto? Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Hedera Are Three Top Coins to Keep an Eye On
Cryptocurrencies are a good investment option for people of all income levels and ages. Cryptocurrencies are increasingly popular because of their many benefits, including inflation-proof returns, data privacy, and the absence of third-party interference. Furthermore, as blockchain technology evolves, people can now utilize cryptocurrencies for purposes other than basic trading....
NEWSBTC
Oryen Revolutionizing DeFi With Guaranteed 90% APY, Set To Reach Higher ROI Than Curve And Fantom
The DeFi revolution taking over conventional finance is the best thing that may have happened to the world. The delivery of financial services on a blockchain eliminates the role of intermediaries, thus providing complete ownership. What makes decentralized finance even more attractive is the potential for insane returns on investment. However, as an investor, you should always look at the source of yield and sustainability of high returns. Projects like Curve protocol and Fantom have proven their mettle in a competitive space, as developers continue to experiment and innovate.
NEWSBTC
NEAR Platform Active Users Soar – ‘Sweat Economy’ Boosting Token’s Price?
NEAR, the native token of decentralized application (dApp) platform and Ethereum competitor Near Protocol, managed to pump its price over the last 24 hours. According to tracking from Coingecko, at the time of writing, the crypto is trading at $2.98 and was up by 1.2% on its intraday price. The...
aiexpress.io
D.CAMP opens Oct startup demo day event D.Day for college startups
South Korea’s non-profit startup incubation basis D.CAMP funded by Korean lenders and monetary establishments has opened a campus league of its startup demo day occasion D.Day for promising startups run by college and graduate college students and professors. The October D.Day occasion held Saturday in Seoul was joined by...
Comments / 0