This event will be the first time the Co-Creator of the NFT speaks in the Middle East. DUBAI, Oct 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 22nd edition of the World Blockchain Summit endorsed by His Holiness Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma AL Maktoun is taking place October 17-19, 2022 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, UAE and features a highly anticipated keynote speech by digital pioneer Reeve Collins. He is co-founder of Smartmedia Technologies, an enterprise Web3 platform, co-founder and former CEO of Tether, the most used crypto currency in the world and where he invented the stable coin, and the Co-Creator of the non-fungible token (NFT). Collins will be speaking on NFT utility where he will breakdown Web3 and the critical role this new technology provides to all.

WORLD ・ 11 HOURS AGO