Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Oct. 10, 2022. An animal bite was reported on 10/04/2022. The reporting person stated two dogs attacked her and her dog when she was walking on the sidewalk. Reporting person’s dog sustained a puncture wound on the lower back and was still slightly bleeding.

TAMARAC, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO