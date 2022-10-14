Read full article on original website
Crews investigating after child nearly drowns in pool at Embassy Suites
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service are investigating after a child nearly drowned at the Embassy Suites in Birmingham on October 15, 2022. Officials said when crews arrived on the scene, they found bystanders performing CPR on the child. The boy was then taken...
Search underway for missing woman in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a missing woman who has not been seen since Saturday. Danae Randall, 22, was last seen in the 900 block of Division Street. She is described as being 5’2″ and weighing 135 pounds. If you have any information on […]
Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs
This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
Tennessee Crowdfunding Donations to Replace Uprights After Alabama Victory Celebration
Tennessee needs help paying for new uprights.
Former WBRC anchor Janet Hall inducted into the UA Hall of Fame
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a proud moment for the WBRC family Thursday night when former WBRC anchor and our forever friend Janet Hall was inducted into the University of Alabama College of Communications and Information Sciences Hall of Fame. Janet retired from WBRC in 2020 after spending more...
Major highway news for I-20/59 travelers in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) -We have important information for you if you often travel I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT says it plans to close Covered Bridge Road that goes over the interstate starting from October 17 until Friday, November 18. The I-20/59 westbound center lane and right lanes be closed...
Northport takes major step towards waterpark reality
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport took a major step in moving ahead with its planned water park. City leaders closed on an 11-acre site off Highway 82 West. The construction timeframe has yet to be determined, but city officials say there is no doubt it’s going to happen. City...
Birmingham Police investigating homicide early Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 200 block of 4th Street North. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Two off-duty officers working at a nightclub in the area were alerted that a person had been shot in an alley...
Why Some Birmingham Residents Call Felicia Mearon Before They Call The Police
(Another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series on Gun Violence in the City) For the past 30 years, Felicia Mearon has worked in each of the city’s four precincts as a crime prevention officer (CPO) for the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), a position that has enabled her to connect and communicate with residents on all socioeconomic levels and a broad range of racial and religious backgrounds.
13-year-old murder victim being remembered in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Family, friends and schoolteachers paid tribute Friday to Kei’lan Allen, who was an 8th-grade student at Westlawn Middle School. The school released balloons to remember the 13-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago. Allen’s grandmother Georgia Black says she wants everyone to remember her precious grandson who died too soon. “When […]
Birmingham police identify man killed after leaving gentlemen's club
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in downtown early Saturday morning. Investigators say 26-year-old Roderick Earl Gray Jr. of Birmingham was shot after leaving a nightclub. Around 2:40 a.m. two Birmingham police officers were working off-duty at the Playhouse II nightclub when they were told a...
Arrests made in shooting death of Birmingham business man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Birmingham resident and business owner last month. 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming are being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, California. They face Capital Murder charges for the death of 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey in August of this year.
UA Chancellor Dispels Rumors About Taking Over Tuscaloosa’s DCH System
There are no current plans for the University of Alabama System to purchase or take over Tuscaloosa's DCH Health System, Chancellor Finis St. John said during a Wednesday afternoon meeting. The chancellor's comments came during a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama's Public Affairs Council led by...
Suspect in custody after Hoover police officer shot
HOOVER, Ala. — A suspect is in custody after a Hoover police officer was shot Sunday during a shootout at an apartment complex. Police said it all started when a driver on Interstate 459 reported that someone had fired shots at his vehicle a little before 11:30 a.m. No one was injured in that shooting.
National health survey comes to Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Don’t be surprised if you get an invitation in the mail for a free health screening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be in Jefferson County soon to get a pulse on local health. The agency is doing this through the National...
Big-box stores closing in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19′s impact on customer behavior has led to a shift in the retail industry. In-person interaction and digital engagement has changed causing many big-box stores to either close their doors or revamp their stores. Big-box stores like Bed Bath & Beyond or restaurants like O’Charley’s...
Seniors react to coming raise in Social Security checks
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Millions of you are getting an almost nine percent increase on your social security checks. Will the bump help when it comes to inflation and medical expenses?. At first they couldn’t believe it, and once the news settled in, they began to start thinking how...
I-20/59 lanes, Covered Bridge Road in Tuscaloosa to close for repair after issue found
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — The Alabama Department of Transportation announced plans Friday to temporarily close Covered Bridge Road and two lanes on Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County after a bridge inspection revealed a structural issue. ALDOT said an inspection took place on September 28 after a large piece of...
Generational gaps making it difficult for Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to recruit even with higher pay
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office just instituted a more competitive pay scale. Their hope is to lure the best and brightest to the county to protect and serve. So far they have found that increased pay hasn’t fully solved their recruiting challenges. At the...
Birmingham Greek Festival: 10 dishes you must try
The 49th Birmingham Greek Food Festival is underway, and you’ve got a lot to try. The open-air festival provides outside tented seating for folks who want “a taste of Greece without the airfare,” as the fest puts it. Happening through Saturday, Oct. 15, the festival located at...
