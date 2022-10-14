ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryn Mawr, PA

Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Motley Fool

It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023

Social Security's 2023 cost-of-living adjustment is the largest that seniors are getting in decades. Although the number may be lower than previous estimates, it should help beneficiaries better cope with inflation. Whether the latest raise holds up in 2023 is yet to be determined. You’re reading a free article with...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Maximum payment of $4,194 to be sent out to millions in four days

Social Security retirement payments of up to $4,194 will be sent to qualifying recipients in four days. The average recipient receives $1,673 per month from Social Security, but those who refrain from retiring until age 70 could be eligible to receive the maximum benefit of $4,194. Payments are slated to be sent out on Oct. 19 for people with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of any month.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

3 Great Reasons to Take Social Security Benefits at 62

Claiming Social Security at 62 will reduce your benefit amount for life. However, there are good reasons to do it, anyway. The age at which you should file will depend on your unique situation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

Married or Divorced? 3 Social Security Moves to Make Right Now

Millions of retirees rely on Social Security to make ends meet. There are a few ways married and divorced retirees can make the most of their benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Hill

Why a big Social Security COLA hike is coming

Beneficiaries are getting a big Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) as inflation hits new highs this year. The Senior Citizens League, a bipartisan advocacy group, estimates the COLA will reach 8.7 percent. Additional financial relief in the form of low Medicare Part B premiums will provide seniors with another cushion.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes That Could Benefit Seniors Big Time

Social Security is a lifeline for many seniors, but it's not without flaws. A few key changes could help seniors get more from their benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Social Security Benefits Are Getting Harder to Earn. Here's Why

It takes 40 work credits to qualify for benefits in retirement. The value of work credits is rising in 2023, making them more difficult to accrue. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

What Retirees Must Know About Social Security's Changes in 2023

Social Security benefits will get a hefty 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The earnings limits for active workers receiving retirement benefits will be higher next year as well. The maximum benefit payable to newly retired workers will increase in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Recipients to see historic boost in benefits next year

Millions across America will see a significant increase in their Social Security benefits in 2023. Recipients can expect a historic Cost of Living Adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7% in their benefits due to high inflation rates — the largest benefit increase in 40 years. Benefits for Social Security will also include a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums.
ECONOMY

