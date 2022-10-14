Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Motley Fool
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 72?
When you delay Social Security benefits beyond your full retirement age, your benefit amount will continue to increase up until age 70 with a maximum monthly benefit of $4,194 in 2022. Social Security...
It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023
Social Security's 2023 cost-of-living adjustment is the largest that seniors are getting in decades. Although the number may be lower than previous estimates, it should help beneficiaries better cope with inflation. Whether the latest raise holds up in 2023 is yet to be determined. You’re reading a free article with...
7 Changes to Social Security in 2023
From what beneficiaries are paid monthly to what workers could owe in payroll tax, big changes are on the way for America's top retirement program.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Maximum payment of $4,194 to be sent out to millions in four days
Social Security retirement payments of up to $4,194 will be sent to qualifying recipients in four days. The average recipient receives $1,673 per month from Social Security, but those who refrain from retiring until age 70 could be eligible to receive the maximum benefit of $4,194. Payments are slated to be sent out on Oct. 19 for people with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of any month.
3 Things Retirees Are Going to Hate About Social Security's Historic "Raise" in 2023
A record-breaking cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is on the way in 2023 -- but there's another side to this story.
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
Retirees May See a 14% Social Security Boost in Just 2 Years, but Is It Enough?
After a big cost-of-living adjustment for 2022, Social Security retirees are expecting another big increase for next year.
3 Great Reasons to Take Social Security Benefits at 62
Claiming Social Security at 62 will reduce your benefit amount for life. However, there are good reasons to do it, anyway. The age at which you should file will depend on your unique situation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Married or Divorced? 3 Social Security Moves to Make Right Now
Millions of retirees rely on Social Security to make ends meet. There are a few ways married and divorced retirees can make the most of their benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
If You Make $60,000 in Average Annual Income, Here's How Much You Can Claim in Social Security if You Retire at Age 62
Retirees can actually start taking Social Security as early as the age of 62. However, there are implications of doing this, including a penalty that retirees should understand. However, just because there is a penalty doesn't mean you shouldn't consider taking Social Security early. You’re reading a free article with...
Why a big Social Security COLA hike is coming
Beneficiaries are getting a big Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) as inflation hits new highs this year. The Senior Citizens League, a bipartisan advocacy group, estimates the COLA will reach 8.7 percent. Additional financial relief in the form of low Medicare Part B premiums will provide seniors with another cushion.
11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune
If you want to retire comfortably, then you need to start planning now. By understanding how to maximize your Social Security benefits, you won't have to worry.
3 Social Security Changes That Could Benefit Seniors Big Time
Social Security is a lifeline for many seniors, but it's not without flaws. A few key changes could help seniors get more from their benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Social Security Benefits Are Getting Harder to Earn. Here's Why
It takes 40 work credits to qualify for benefits in retirement. The value of work credits is rising in 2023, making them more difficult to accrue. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
What Retirees Must Know About Social Security's Changes in 2023
Social Security benefits will get a hefty 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The earnings limits for active workers receiving retirement benefits will be higher next year as well. The maximum benefit payable to newly retired workers will increase in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Recipients to see historic boost in benefits next year
Millions across America will see a significant increase in their Social Security benefits in 2023. Recipients can expect a historic Cost of Living Adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7% in their benefits due to high inflation rates — the largest benefit increase in 40 years. Benefits for Social Security will also include a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums.
Comments / 0