Immigration

Biden hailed a prisoner swap with Maduro — but Americans remain in Venezuela’s notorious jail

By Michael Wilner and
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 2 days ago
Reuters

U.S. to expel Venezuelan migrants to Mexico under joint plan

MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed to a plan to curb rising numbers of Venezuelans crossing their shared border that will enable the United States to expel Venezuelans to Mexico while also granting humanitarian access to thousands of them by air.
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Former Democratic Texas mayor sends 'urgent call' to Biden admin as border crisis shows no signs of slowing

The former Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas stressed Wednesday the importance of immigration reform as migrants continue to flood the southern border in record numbers. "It's hard to believe that a year ago to the day, we had about 17,000 people underneath the international border crossing here in Del Rio, Texas. And it was then that I was calling an urgent call to the administration. And we still call an urgent call now," Bruno Lozano told "Fox & Friends First," calling it "heartbreaking" that the crisis facing border communities isn't receiving more attention.
DEL RIO, TX
KTSM

WATCH: CBP expels hundreds of Venezuelans to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. officials on Friday sent hundreds of Venezuelan asylum seekers to Juarez, Mexico, as the Department of Homeland Security implemented a new policy making them eligible for Title 42 expulsions. The migrants began walking over the Paso del Norte International Bridge from El Paso around 2 p.m. in groups […]
EL PASO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Gov. Abbott: Expand New DHS Rule That Returns Venezuelan Migrants to Mexico

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced new rules on Wednesday specifically aimed at dealing with an influx of unlawful entry by migrants from Venezuela along the Southwest border. Any Venezuelans who enter the U.S. by unlawfully crossing the border will be immediately sent back to Mexico under Title 42,...
TEXAS STATE
AFP

Venezuela landslide leaves 25 dead, more than 50 missing

A landslide in Venezuela has left at least 25 people dead and more than 50 missing after a river overflowed, officials said Sunday, in the latest deadly disaster caused by heavy rains to hit the country. The landslide, caused by the biggest river flood in the area in 30 years, is the worst so far this year in Venezuela, which has seen historic rain levels in recent months. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
borderreport.com

DHS sending Venezuelans who cross illegally back to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Department of Homeland Security announced a new migration enforcement process for Venezuelans entering the country illegally. Effective immediately those who enter illegally will be sent back to Mexico. DHS saying this is a joint effort with Mexico. There is also a new process...
EL PASO, TX

