Biden hailed a prisoner swap with Maduro — but Americans remain in Venezuela’s notorious jail

Venezuelan migrants surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under new Biden admin policy
A group of roughly 30 Venezuelan migrants were surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under a new Department of Homeland Security policy announced on Wednesday. Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins approached the migrants in Eagle Pass, Texas, shortly after they were apprehended Thursday. "Did you know...
U.S. to expel Venezuelan migrants to Mexico under joint plan
MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed to a plan to curb rising numbers of Venezuelans crossing their shared border that will enable the United States to expel Venezuelans to Mexico while also granting humanitarian access to thousands of them by air.
Expelled Venezuelan migrants protesting in Mexico temporarily shut down international bridge to Texas
Venezuelans expelled from the U.S. gathered in Mexico to protest Friday, resulting in the temporary closure of an international bridge.
Venezuelan migrant relieved to make it to US before border officials began turning away more people
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people fleeing Venezuela to come to the U.S. could be turned away and sent to Mexico, the Biden administration announced this week. Before the announcement, Venezuelans weren’t subject to Title 42, which allows the U.S. to turn migrants away at the border to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Kamala Harris puts Greg Abbott on blast for sending migrants to her home
Kamala Harris took aim at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Monday for a stunt in which he sent two buses of migrants to her home in Washington, D.C. last month.
Border governors taking action on illegal immigration because Biden administration caused crisis
Border governors taking action on illegal immigration like sending thousands to sanctuary cities is because Biden administration caused crisis and won’t fix it.
Former Democratic Texas mayor sends 'urgent call' to Biden admin as border crisis shows no signs of slowing
The former Democratic mayor of Del Rio, Texas stressed Wednesday the importance of immigration reform as migrants continue to flood the southern border in record numbers. "It's hard to believe that a year ago to the day, we had about 17,000 people underneath the international border crossing here in Del Rio, Texas. And it was then that I was calling an urgent call to the administration. And we still call an urgent call now," Bruno Lozano told "Fox & Friends First," calling it "heartbreaking" that the crisis facing border communities isn't receiving more attention.
Immigration activists dismayed at Biden move to expand Title 42 to Venezuelan illegal migrants
Immigration activists are dismayed by the Biden administration's expansion of Title 42 expulsions to include Venezuelan nationals, alongside a new parole scheme.
Venezuelan migration to U.S. will keep climbing, experts say
U.S. border agents in August came across 25,349 Venezuelans at the Southwest border, a 43 percent increase compared to the 17,652 encountered in July and more than four times more than those they apprehended in August of last year, newly released U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows.
Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants￼
Biden’s new policy has drawn swift criticism from immigrant advocates, many of them quick to point out the Trump parallels.
WATCH: CBP expels hundreds of Venezuelans to Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. officials on Friday sent hundreds of Venezuelan asylum seekers to Juarez, Mexico, as the Department of Homeland Security implemented a new policy making them eligible for Title 42 expulsions. The migrants began walking over the Paso del Norte International Bridge from El Paso around 2 p.m. in groups […]
U.S. may extend humanitarian migrant access beyond Venezuelans, Mexico says
MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United States has told Mexico it will consider granting humanitarian access for migrants of other nationalities following an accord this week for Venezuelans, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.
Gov. Abbott: Expand New DHS Rule That Returns Venezuelan Migrants to Mexico
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced new rules on Wednesday specifically aimed at dealing with an influx of unlawful entry by migrants from Venezuela along the Southwest border. Any Venezuelans who enter the U.S. by unlawfully crossing the border will be immediately sent back to Mexico under Title 42,...
Mexico says tackling migration, does not want to be in U.S. election debate
MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said his government was working to keep a lid on undocumented immigration ahead of U.S. elections so that his country is not drawn into the political crossfire.
Venezuela landslide leaves 25 dead, more than 50 missing
A landslide in Venezuela has left at least 25 people dead and more than 50 missing after a river overflowed, officials said Sunday, in the latest deadly disaster caused by heavy rains to hit the country. The landslide, caused by the biggest river flood in the area in 30 years, is the worst so far this year in Venezuela, which has seen historic rain levels in recent months.
DHS sending Venezuelans who cross illegally back to Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Department of Homeland Security announced a new migration enforcement process for Venezuelans entering the country illegally. Effective immediately those who enter illegally will be sent back to Mexico. DHS saying this is a joint effort with Mexico. There is also a new process...
Biden admin’s border moves to tackle Venezuelan migrant surge draws criticism from left and right
The Biden administration's announcement on cooperation with Mexico to tackle migration from Venezuela have sparked criticism from both Democrats and Republicans.
Venezuelans fret over new U.S. border plan, saying 'we can't go back'
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans.
