You can use a Pizza Box and the power of the sun to create a pretty good oven for cooking food and other things! People have been able to get the temperature of their solar ovens made from pizza boxes up to two hundred seventy-five degrees Fahrenheit, though Scientific American says the pizza box solar oven can generally get between one hundred sixty degrees Fahrenheit to two hundred degrees Fahrenheit. Pasteurization of milk usually requires heating the milk to one hundred forty-five degrees Fahrenheit or higher for thirty minutes and the World Health Organization says bacteria is killed in water at temperatures above one hundred forty-nine degrees Fahrenheit (or sixty-five degrees Celsius) for at least five minutes. Here are the materials you need:

