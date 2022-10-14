ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Parade

Oreo Unveils New Festive Cookie Flavor for the Holiday Season

Like the seasons, Oreo flavors come and go. Soon, there will be a new one in town–and it has nothing to do with pumpkin spice or apple pie. Fall may have only gotten started, but that hasn't stopped the brand from looking ahead toward the future. Oreo announced that its newest flavor would be inspired by a festive fan-favorite cookie that may be the staple of winter baked goods to some: Snickerdoodles.
Thrillist

Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall

Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
Mashed

Aldi's Fan-Favorite Halloween Cheese Assortment Is Officially Back

There are likely many things you associate with Halloween — the costumes, the decorations, the candy, cooler weather, and all things pumpkin spice — but how about cheese? If you're thinking that cheese is not remotely Halloween-related, think again: Like your favorite spooky-season ghost, one particular cheese assortment has been disappearing and reappearing at Aldi for several years now around the October holiday.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Chick-fil-A is bottling its salad dressings to sell at retail

Chick-fil-A bottled its signature sauces and started selling them on grocery shelves late in 2020. Now the chain is planning the same move with its salad dressings. Later this month, Chick-fil-A will roll out four of its most popular salad dressings at participating Walmart, Kroger and Meijer stores in greater Cincinnati and across Tennessee, with plans to go national in Spring 2023.
Tyler Mc.

Making A Pizza Box Solar Oven

You can use a Pizza Box and the power of the sun to create a pretty good oven for cooking food and other things! People have been able to get the temperature of their solar ovens made from pizza boxes up to two hundred seventy-five degrees Fahrenheit, though Scientific American says the pizza box solar oven can generally get between one hundred sixty degrees Fahrenheit to two hundred degrees Fahrenheit. Pasteurization of milk usually requires heating the milk to one hundred forty-five degrees Fahrenheit or higher for thirty minutes and the World Health Organization says bacteria is killed in water at temperatures above one hundred forty-nine degrees Fahrenheit (or sixty-five degrees Celsius) for at least five minutes. Here are the materials you need:

