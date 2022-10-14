Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Detailed Machining Inc. celebrates 25 years
Guests talk during a self-guided tour of the Detailed Machining Inc. facility during a Business After Hours event organized by the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 13. Detailed Machining Inc. is celebrating 25 years in business. Detailed Machining Inc. Founder John Bertsch, second from right, talks to guests...
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Boards of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, Oct. 17, at noon at the board office, 1200 S. Children’s Home Road, Sidney. Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, support services director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director, early intervention director and personnel updates.
Sidney Daily News
Edison State’s State of the College
PIQUA – Edison State Community College President Dr. Doreen Larson and Edison State’s next president, Chris Spradlin, presented a State of the College presentation to Edison State board members, faculty, staff, students, and community members on Wednesday, Oct. 12. They started their presentation with the college’s mission statement:...
WANE-TV
Cindy Henry writes letter announcing cancer diagnosis
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cindy Henry, the wife of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, announced Sunday she has pancreatic cancer. “It is with a very heavy heart that I announce today I have been recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” Cindy Henry wrote, in a letter originally published as an op-ed in the Journal Gazette. WANE 15 was sent a copy of the letter.
Nearly 200 jobs added after holding company purchases Shelby County company
SIDNEY — Nearly 200 jobs are coming to Shelby County. P&THE Manufacturing, LLC, the new owner of Ross Aluminum, is investing $5.4 million into operations in Sidney and creating 175 jobs, the Dayton Development Coalition (DDC) announced Thursday. P&THE, a MBE holding company, purchased the assets of USAC Ross,...
Veteran collects blankets for veterans
LIMA — Ron Frank, a veteran, is following a creed that veterans take dear to their hearts, “A veteran will never leave a veteran behind.”. Talking with the service officers and the nurses at the Dayton Veteran’s Administration Hospital about needed items, there was talk about socks or hats or gloves for the veterans. The nurses came up with the idea of lap blankets for veterans in wheelchairs or throw blankets for the beds.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
——- At the annual meeting of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, Mrs. Mary Wyman was elected president: Mrs. M.R. Robb, secretary; Mrs. Myra Black, corresponding secretary, and Mrs. George Hannaford, treasurer. ——- A party composed of the members of the Charade Club went down the canal to...
countynewsonline.org
Street Maintenance Worker I Position Open
The City of Greenville’s Street Maintenance Department has the following position open:. Qualifications: any combination of training, education and/or experiences which evidences the ability to operate motorized equipment and perform heavy manual tasks. Must be able to possess a valid Commercial Driver’s License, Class A combination with air brake endorsement.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
When the weather gets cooler, it’s harder to find a rose. You can still find them in your look closely. The thorns, on the other way, are always there. Thorn: To Lima council, which decided to require $60 permits to put the portable on-demand storage units on property for 30 days. They’re often used during home renovations. This is an unnecessary additional tax for people willing to invest in their properties.
Sidney Daily News
Anna Village Council considers new solicitor
ANNA – The Anna Village Council heard interest from Madison Brinkman regarding the open solicitor’s position during a regular meeting on Sept. 27. Brinkman is an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office and the solicitor for the village of Lockington. She also sits on the Alpha Community Center and Clear Creek Farm boards. Former solicitor Eric Ambos also worked in the prosecutor’s office and spoke highly of Brinkman. Mayor Mark Pulfer said an ordinance would be drafted to consider Brinkman for the position.
countynewsonline.org
Garage/Shop Sale – Greenville – Oct 20-22
Where: 5740 Jaysville St. Johns Road, Greenville, OH 45331. What: formerly known as “Frick’s Sale”. Horizontal and vertical shaft engines, small engine parts, 2 wagon loads of shop items, including box lots, Farm King garden tractor, mowers, new mower blades, tillers, tires, tubes, chain saw parts, new chains, bars and belts, used farm equipment. Lots of household items, end tables, dining room table, chicken and bear collections, books, puzzles, toys, cookware, mugs, tupperware, decor, lamps, material, lots of glassware and Antiques. Saturday is 1/2 price in the garage and deals galore outside.
Sidney Daily News
Ribbon cut on Keller Williams Home Town Realty Sidney office
Dawn Eilert, left, the vice president of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, addresses the Keller Williams Home Town Realty team at a ribbon-cutting for the Sidney office on Oct. 13. The office is located at 215 W. Court St. in Sidney. The Keller Williams Home Town Realty team participate...
Sidney Daily News
Agape Distribution opens new store location
SIDNEY — Agape Distributions in Sidney opened a new location for their non-profit agency store on Monday. The store was previously located at the warehouse with their food pantry at 209 Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney. While the food pantry remains at the Brooklyn Avenue location, the Agency store has been relocated to 801 S. Vandemark Road in Sidney.
Sidney Daily News
My choice in the governor’s race
As I sit down to begin wordsmithing this guest editorial, the calendar reflects that there are less than 30 days before the November election. Early voting begins this week (Wednesday, Oct. 12). Likely all who are registered to vote have received campaign literature in the mail extolling the virtues of the various candidates.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy football romps over Greenville in MVL play
TROY — The Troy football team ran over Greenville — literally — Friday night at Troy Memorial Stadium. The Trojans rushed for 435 yards — using 10 different ball carriers — in a 61-13 victory in MVL action. Troy improved to 6-3 overall an 5-3...
Piles of junk cause concerns for neighbors of Dayton business
DAYTON — Neighbors of a Dayton business are not happy and they are accusing the owner of keeping piles of junk on his commercial property. Charles Keydoszius’ business, Miami Valley Mowers, has been on Xenia Avenue for 28 years, but there’s a bit of a standoff now with him, his neighbors and the city of Dayton about the best way to protect his interests and make sure the piles of junk movers do not endanger anyone.
Lima News
Howlin’ at the Moon Festival to make debut
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Fairgrounds will host a new event this weekend just in time for the fall season. The Howlin’ at the Moon Festival will bring a mix of musical acts, activities and food to the Wapakoneta area on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15.
Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
OSGOOD — Darke County Deputies along with Osgood Fire and Rescue, Versailles Rescue and CareFlight responded to 13532 Versailles-Yorkshire Road on a report of two people ran over by a tractor on Oct. 14, at approximately 10 a.m. Investigation revealed husband and wife, Anthony Grillot, 71, and Theresa Grillot,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Boys Cross Country Conference Roundup
SIDNEY — Landon Kimmel continued his impressive freshman season, leading the Tippecanoe boys cross country team to a runaway win at the MVL race Saturday at Sidney High School. Tipp finished first with 29 points. Troy was second with 71 and Piqua finished fourth. Kimmel was more than a...
