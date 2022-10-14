ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

GMA

Kroger buys Albertsons in massive supermarket merger, what it means for consumers

Two major U.S. supermarkets will combine forces after a unanimous all-cash merger agreement was reached between the boards of Kroger and Albertsons. Kroger, the second largest grocery store chain, purchased the fourth largest, Albertsons, for an estimated total enterprise value of $24.6 billion, the company announced in a news release Friday. "This combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS News

Kroger and Albertsons to merge in $24.6 billion deal

Kroger, the nation's largest supermarket chain, and rival Albertsons are merging in a deal that would value the combined company at $24.6 billion. Together, the companies will have more than 710,000 workers and operate nearly 5,000 stores, along with roughly 4,000 pharmacies. Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates 2,800 stores in 35 states, including brands like Ralphs, Smith's and Harris Teeter. Alberstons, based in Boise, Idaho, operates 2,220 stores in 34 states, including brands like Safeway, Jewel Osco and Shaw's.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Did Kroger and Albertsons just create a grocery delivery powerhouse?

The grocery delivery wars have a new challenger. Long a two-horse race between Amazon and Walmart, the playing field may have shifted with Kroger’s (NYSE: KR) acquisition of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI), combining the second- and fourth-largest grocers in the country in terms of market share. The $25 billion purchase...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

U.S. Grocer Kroger in Talks to Merge With Rival Albertsons -Sources

(Reuters) - U.S. grocery company Kroger Co is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc in a tie-up that would create a supermarket titan, people familiar with the matter said. The merger of the nation’s No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers, if reached, could provide the retailers...
RETAIL
morningbrew.com

Kroger eyes Albertsons in largest grocery deal in years

The second largest US grocery company, Kroger, is hoping to acquire its competitor—and the fourth largest player—Albertsons, and the deal may happen as soon as today, according to Bloomberg. It would be one of the biggest retail mergers in years and certainly the biggest grocery deal since they rebooted Supermarket Sweep.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Larry Lease

Kroger and Albertsons Considering Potential Merger

Kroger and Albertsons are considering a potential merger.Franki Chamaki/Unsplash. Kroger Co. is looking to combine with rival Albertsons Cos, a deal that would create a U.S. grocery giant. Dallas News reports that an agreement could be reached sometime this week. No decisions have been made and talks could be delayed.

