Mastering Milk Bread: The Key Steps to Making the Perfect Buttery, Fluffy Dough
There's nothing quite like a slice of homemade bread. If you hang out in the baking and cooking social media video world or stop by a local Asian bakery, there's a good chance you've come across milk bread. The trendy bread is know for its light, springy texture and rich, slightly-sweet flavor. The concept of making milk bread isn't new. In fact, milk bread's famous texture comes from a roux starter that dates back to the 20th century called tangzhong (more on this later). New and old bakers alike: Get ready for tips on milk bread and how to achieve that irresistible soft dough at home.
FRENCH TOAST BAKE
French Toast Bake made with soft bread, spiced with warm cinnamon & brown sugar. Breakfast cinnamon french toast bake is made the night before, then baked & served with berries the next day!. Making this baked cinnamon french toast is so simple, with only 5 minutes of prep time you...
Extra Moist Butter Cake Recipe
When it's so easy to make a cake from a box mix, why would you go through the trouble of making one from scratch? Well, because cakes made from scratch really aren't all that difficult, either, as long as you have the right recipe to follow to ensure that they come out with the proper texture. Recipe developer Ting Dalton describes this sponge-type cake as " springy, moist, [and] sweet." She likes to cut it in very small pieces, though she admits "it's impossible just to have a few."
How to Make an Almond Flour Pie Crust That’s Keto and Gluten-Free
A good pie crust is the base of so many recipes, from sweet pies to savory supper pies and quiches. If you’re trying to eat healthier or avoiding allergens, this almond flour pie crust is a good recipe to try. It uses only five ingredients, all of which are gluten-free, dairy-free and keto.
This simple twist on a Southern-style mud cake uses rosewater and pistachios
"Gentle rose and pistachio . . . is a very common combination in Indian sweets and desserts. This just lifts the very chocolatey pudding and makes it amazing." "The rose is so subtle, and the pistachio just goes so well with chocolate. This is absolutely delicious." — Chetna Makan.
RECIPE: Mom's Southern Sausage Gravy
Rene learned from her mom how to make sausage gravy very well. This sausage gravy is so yummy. Every Southerner has a jar of bacon drippings in their fridge - it makes everything better. This sausage gravy is easy to whip up and most of the ingredients you probably have in your fridge. Serve over freshly baked biscuits with some eggs on the side for a delicious and hearty breakfast.
Four Ingredient White Cake
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8 x 8-inch baking dish. Whisk together flour and sugar in a large bowl. Pour in oil and half of the carbonated water. Mix well ensuring the batter is smooth and lump free. Pour in the remaining carbonated water. Stir to thoroughly combine.
White Chocolate Meringue Piecrust
Marshmallowy Italian meringue is baked until firm, dry, and crisp and then brushed with melted white chocolate, adding delicate sweetness while also creating a barrier that helps prevent this crust from getting soggy once the filling is added. Even though the crust is baked in a deep-dish pie plate, it holds the same amount of filling as a standard pie plate due to the extra-thick, pillowy crust. Pipe leftover meringue into small kisses to use as a crunchy garnish on finished pies. While the crust can be made up to 2 days in advance, add the filling and chill just until set and then serve immediately to prevent the crust from softening too much in the humidity of the refrigerator. If the temperature of your oven can only go as low as 250°F, bake the piecrust for 1 hour, removing meringue kisses when dry and no longer sticky, after 35 to 40 minutes. Turn the oven off, and let piecrust cool completely in oven until crisp, at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours.
I’m a food guru, my Air Fryer doughnuts are so delicious you’ll want to eat the lot
A FOOD guru has shared her air fryer doughnut recipe that delivers on taste but is healthier than what you’ll find in the shops. TikTok user Jazz Leaf, who shares healthier, alternative dishes on her account, said you can whip up the sweet treat in no time at all.
Queen Elizabeth’s scrambled eggs recipe uses two surprising secret ingredients
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth passed away last month, leaving a nation mourning the loss of its beloved monarch. In the wake of her passing, people are using a variety of mediums to pay homage to her legacy. One of these is food and cooking. Many of the Queen’s recipes have gone viral, including her recipe for pancakes.
Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits
Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits/Gin Lee. Country-style hash brown casserole with drop biscuits. This recipe can be put together ahead of time, then baked for forty to forty-five minutes and served for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or even for dinner.
Lemon-Ricotta Cake
This light and airy cake gets its texture from whole-milk ricotta in the batter. "I first created this cake by accident, substituting the ricotta I had in my refrigerator for the sour cream that my recipe called for," says 2020 F&W Best New Chef Camille Cogswell of Asheville, North Carolina, who shared her recipe with Food & Wine. "The result was, happily, far superior to the original! Now, this super moist and tender ricotta cake with bright lemon flavor is one of my go-tos; it comes together quickly and easily and is still exceptional even after a few days sitting on the counter. By itself, it's a perfect gift to a friend. Dressed up with soft whipped cream and showered in seasonal fresh fruit, it becomes quite an elegant dinner dessert with minimal effort."
Pumpkin Bread Trifle With Pepita Streusel
This is the official dessert of fall and it will have everyone raving. You’ll start by baking a simple loaf of pumpkin bread. Then an effortless streusel made with flour, sugar, butter, pumpkin pie spice, and pepitas bakes off in the oven for a delightful crunch. The glue that holds this easy trifle is the sweetened cream cheese and fluffy whipped cream that join forces to form layers of billowy clouds among the chunks of pumpkin bread and sprinklings of streusel. If you don’t have a trifle dish, use a large bowl or glass jars for individual servings.
Chocolate Cheesecake Mousse with Raspberries
A creamy, chocolatey dessert is always a good idea – just like this delicious chocolate cheesecake mousse with raspberries with a great texture and tartness. It is an elegant and very simple treat that you can have as a dessert or even as an energetic breakfast. Here is the recipe:
Simple Chocolate Eclair
This chocolate eclair dessert is so creamy and delicious! I ate similar version in the popular bakery known as Boulangerie-Patisserie Julambre, in the popular Champs-Elysees street, Paris and I immediately fell in love with it. My friend Anna, gave me this amazing recipe that brings me back in Paris each time am eating it. Here is the recipe:
Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Cream Pie
This banana peanut butter chocolate cream pie is a heavenly combination of flavors! It is so delicious and creamy! It is a very simple and easy to prepare the recipe and the final product looks amazing! You will need around 20 minutes to make it, plus around 3 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
Coconut Cheesecake Bites
Coconut Cheesecake Bites is a quick and easy way to make delicious bite-sized balls in only 10 minutes using a simple shortcut that requires no baking. Moist, sweet, and chewy in the middle, these truffle treats are coated in white chocolate and sprinkled with shredded coconut. Easy Coconut Cheesecake Truffles.
