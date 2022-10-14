ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee County, TN

Franklin County capitalizes on Spring Hill miscues in rout

Murphy’s Law could be renamed Martin’s Law after Friday night, as everything that could go wrong for Spring Hill did in a 49-0 Region 6-5A loss to visiting Franklin County. Spring Hill coach Ben Martin watched his offense struggle with bad snaps, dropped passes and anything else that...
SPRING HILL, TN
Red Raiders Are Region Champions

COOKEVILLE — It didn’t matter how the Raiders won Friday. They just knew they needed a win to make some history. And that’s what they did. Sophomore Tyler Martin intercepted a Cookeville pass in the end zone with a minute to play, sealing a 26-7 Coffee County Central win over Cookeville, and setting off a celebration years in the making.
COOKEVILLE, TN
John R. Manis Sr.

John R. Manis Sr. of Tullahoma passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 86. Services are scheduled for Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 1 PM the First United Methodist Church of Tullahoma with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the service time.
TULLAHOMA, TN
Memories Under Tims Ford Lake

Winchester, Tennessee – Walking onto Devils Step Island, a few miles from downtown, offers a glimpse into the early history of Franklin County. Across the span of blue water a few hundred yards away, the noise of a busy dock on the bank of Tims Ford Lake is replaced by the rustling of pines and oaks swaying in the wind and the splashing of water on the shore of the small island.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022 in Woodbury This Weekend

(WOODBURY, TN) – The 18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022, will be hosted by Bean’s Diesel Performance this Saturday, October 15th starting at 8am in Woodbury, TN. Blackout in the Country brings thousands of diesel enthusiasts from different parts of the Southeast and the United States into Cannon County and middle Tennessee.
WOODBURY, TN
Franklin Co. man at center of Silver Alert found safe

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 65-year-old man reported missing in Franklin County on Saturday has been found safe, according to authorities. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported 65-year-old Forrest H. McCullough II had last been seen in Tullahoma. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
TENNESSEE STATE
Town of Smyrna Hires Public Information Officer

Brian D. Hercules, Town Manager, is pleased to announce Heather Kent as public information officer for Smyrna. Kent assumed the role October 11, 2022. Kent, a marketing executive will serve as a liaison for the town manager, leadership and elected officials in communicating with the media and public regarding breaking news, events, and long term strategies. “Heather brings extensive knowledge of social media platforms, communications skills and passion for our community. She will be a great addition to our team,” stated Hercules.
SMYRNA, TN
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
Roger Logsdon

Mr. Roger Logsdon passed away on September 29th, 2022 in Manchester, Tennessee at the age of 58. Roger was born on November 25, 1963 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Roger enjoyed his life to the fullest and enjoyed cooking. He was employed at Waffle House at the time of his passing. He will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him.
MANCHESTER, TN
Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway

A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
SMITHVILLE, TN
14 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, TN

Smyrna is one of the most memorable and famous suburbs of the Nashville Hub. All the tourist destinations and accessibility make it a popular pass-through point, but the food is what keeps people coming back for more. In honor of Smyrna’s commitment to excellent cuisine, strong community, and traditional recipes,...
SMYRNA, TN

