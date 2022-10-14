Read full article on original website
mainstreetmaury.com
Franklin County capitalizes on Spring Hill miscues in rout
Murphy’s Law could be renamed Martin’s Law after Friday night, as everything that could go wrong for Spring Hill did in a 49-0 Region 6-5A loss to visiting Franklin County. Spring Hill coach Ben Martin watched his offense struggle with bad snaps, dropped passes and anything else that...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Meigs County vs. Tyner Academy
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Meigs County vs. Tyner Academy. Our Friday Night Rivals game for the week. Tyner rolled into the game with a 7-0 record. Their opponents had only scored 20 points all season.
thunder1320.com
Red Raiders Are Region Champions
COOKEVILLE — It didn’t matter how the Raiders won Friday. They just knew they needed a win to make some history. And that’s what they did. Sophomore Tyler Martin intercepted a Cookeville pass in the end zone with a minute to play, sealing a 26-7 Coffee County Central win over Cookeville, and setting off a celebration years in the making.
thunder1320.com
John R. Manis Sr.
John R. Manis Sr. of Tullahoma passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 86. Services are scheduled for Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 1 PM the First United Methodist Church of Tullahoma with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the service time.
Investigation underway after shooting at Riverdale-Oakland High School football game
An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred at the Riverdale-Oakland High School football game Friday night at Riverdale High School.
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
Wednesday's intense storms in Middle Tennessee took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty.
Sidelines
Memories Under Tims Ford Lake
Winchester, Tennessee – Walking onto Devils Step Island, a few miles from downtown, offers a glimpse into the early history of Franklin County. Across the span of blue water a few hundred yards away, the noise of a busy dock on the bank of Tims Ford Lake is replaced by the rustling of pines and oaks swaying in the wind and the splashing of water on the shore of the small island.
wgnsradio.com
18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022 in Woodbury This Weekend
(WOODBURY, TN) – The 18th Annual, Blackout in the Country 2022, will be hosted by Bean’s Diesel Performance this Saturday, October 15th starting at 8am in Woodbury, TN. Blackout in the Country brings thousands of diesel enthusiasts from different parts of the Southeast and the United States into Cannon County and middle Tennessee.
wbtw.com
Mother speaks after losing 3 kids in Tennessee train crash
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a month after three people were killed in a crash involving a train in Marshall County, their mother sat down with News 2 for the first time to discuss the tragic incident. On Sept. 24, three of Maria Celeste’s five children were...
WTVC
Grundy Sheriff: Child shot in Tracy City Sunday night; Victim airlifted to hospital
Tracy City, Tenn. — According to Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter, a juvenile was shot Sunday night in Tracy City. Sheriff Gunter says the child was flown to a nearby hospital for their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time. The Grundy County Sheriff's Department is assisting the...
WSMV
Franklin Co. man at center of Silver Alert found safe
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 65-year-old man reported missing in Franklin County on Saturday has been found safe, according to authorities. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported 65-year-old Forrest H. McCullough II had last been seen in Tullahoma. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
fox17.com
RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
American Idol runner-up killed in Tennessee crash
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished as the runner-up on American Idol last year, died Tuesday in a crash near Chattanooga. He was 23 years old.
murfreesboro.com
Town of Smyrna Hires Public Information Officer
Brian D. Hercules, Town Manager, is pleased to announce Heather Kent as public information officer for Smyrna. Kent assumed the role October 11, 2022. Kent, a marketing executive will serve as a liaison for the town manager, leadership and elected officials in communicating with the media and public regarding breaking news, events, and long term strategies. “Heather brings extensive knowledge of social media platforms, communications skills and passion for our community. She will be a great addition to our team,” stated Hercules.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
thunder1320.com
Roger Logsdon
Mr. Roger Logsdon passed away on September 29th, 2022 in Manchester, Tennessee at the age of 58. Roger was born on November 25, 1963 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Roger enjoyed his life to the fullest and enjoyed cooking. He was employed at Waffle House at the time of his passing. He will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him.
wjle.com
Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway
A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
Hidden in the Hollow: George Dickel whisky a smooth operator
Tucked away in the hills and valleys of Coffee County lies a distillery known for making whiskey as “mellow as moonlight.”
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, TN
Smyrna is one of the most memorable and famous suburbs of the Nashville Hub. All the tourist destinations and accessibility make it a popular pass-through point, but the food is what keeps people coming back for more. In honor of Smyrna’s commitment to excellent cuisine, strong community, and traditional recipes,...
Man arrested for hiding runaway teen in his home
A man from Dekalb County was arrested after reportedly harboring a runaway teenager from Putnam County in his home.
