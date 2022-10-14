GROVEPORT – The City of Groveport Blacklick Haunted Park will be Friday, October 14 & Saturday, October 15th 2022! Still, only $5 to get in. The event will have a kids event today from 1-4 pm During this time, younger children may go through the haunted park for a much less frightening scare. The animatronics will be turned off, and the actors will not be in character. The first 200 kids will receive a small goodie bag!! There will be photo opportunities with Sully from Monsters, Inc., Scooby-Doo and the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus!

