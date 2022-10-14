Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
HighBall Halloween Fashion Show to showcase seven Costume Couture Designers
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — This HighBall Halloween you are what you wear. This year's Costume Couture Fashion show features seven designers. Executive Director of the Short North Alliance and Betsy Pandora and Designers Shiree Houf and Que Jones join Good Day Columbus. To purchase tickets for HighBall Halloween click...
sciotopost.com
Groveport – Blacklick Haunted Park For Kids During Day, Adults at Night
GROVEPORT – The City of Groveport Blacklick Haunted Park will be Friday, October 14 & Saturday, October 15th 2022! Still, only $5 to get in. The event will have a kids event today from 1-4 pm During this time, younger children may go through the haunted park for a much less frightening scare. The animatronics will be turned off, and the actors will not be in character. The first 200 kids will receive a small goodie bag!! There will be photo opportunities with Sully from Monsters, Inc., Scooby-Doo and the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus!
Mount Vernon News
Museum speaker to discuss Knox/Coshocton serial killer
LOUDONVILLE – The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville kicks off its fall Speaker Series on Monday, Oct. 17, with a look at Cletus Reese, the former resident of Coshocton County who sparked headlines in the 1950s after a streak of murders. In 1952, mental patient Cletus Reese was...
sciotopost.com
A Giant Pumpkin is Hiding Behind This Home in Circleville
Circleville – Behind this home in Circleville located on East Mound Street sits hopefully the biggest pumpkin that local Dawn Wagner has grown. Dawn isn’t new anymore to growing giant pumpkins, with five years of experience and help from local growers her pumpkins have gotten bigger and bigger every year. How big? She expects to weigh out over 1,100 pounds this year at the Pumpkin Show.
WSYX ABC6
Meet and play with dogs at Meet The Breeds event Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tickets are still available for Columbus’ first AKC Meet the Breeds event at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can meet and play with a variety of different dog breeds while learning about...
Celebrate Your Inner Child: Toys ‘R’ Us Returns To Delaware County
It’s Grand Opening Week for the Toys ‘R’ Us in-store shops in Macy’s locations across the country. Those locations include the Macy’s store at Polaris Fashion Place Mall. As shared by Macy’s, “The Toys“R”Us brand will come to life in-store with playful colored fixtures as...
WSYX ABC6
Is a Hollywood Casino hotel a winning bet for the west side of Columbus?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the last 10 years, there's been a lot of changes at Hollywood Casino. New games, new restaurants, and now new details about a brand-new hotel. The announcement has been 10 years in the making. "We are bringing finally to the west side of Columbus,...
WSYX ABC6
Anana, 15-year-old polar bear, dies at Columbus Zoo
The Columbus Zoo on Friday announced that 15-year-old polar bear Anana has to be euthanized. According to a statement from the zoo, Anana had no significant medical concerns until September. That's when she "was exhibiting unusual behaviors." When efforts to treat her didn't help, "Anana was immobilized for a thorough...
WSYX ABC6
Family members remember loved ones lost in a suspicious fire twelve years ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On October 15, 2010, a mother, son, and 7-month-old died in a suspicious house fire on Yale Avenue, and their family is honoring them on the anniversary of their deaths. Their loved ones organized a vigil and said they're just as devastated today as they...
sciotopost.com
New Business – Rainbow Boba Coming to Downtown Circleville
Circleville – A new kind of drink is coming to the downtown area of Circleville Rainbow Boba and it might be open sooner than you think. Rainbow Boba sells bubble tea a tea-based drink that originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s, the drink usually contains chewy tapioca balls or what people call “boba” or “Pearls.” The pearls are usually filled with fruit-flavored syrups like strawberry or lychee. The tea itself is sweetened with or without milk. Most tea comes with a choice of black, green, or oolong tea as the base.
Evans Farms Gaining A Tex-Mex Restaurant
The Evans Farm Marketplace is about to gain a full-serve restaurant tenant. Yabo’s Tacos, which has Delaware County locations in Powell and Westerville as well as a restaurant in Hillard, will be opening at 5915 Evans Farm Drive in Lewis Center on November 1 according to social media. Yabo’s...
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus Area
If you're looking for a delicious seafood boil, you should check out these places in Greater Columbus. Located in Westerville, this restaurant serves great Cajun-style seafood including seafood boils. All of their seafood boils include corn on the cob and potato. Choose from seafood like green mussels, clams, lobster tails, king crab legs, and more. Seasoning options include Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, Old Bay, and Two Claws Signature Spice. Spice levels are non-spicy, mild, medium, hot, and extra hot. If you're not in the mood for seafood boils, customers also enjoy their fried shrimp and fried soft-shell crab.
columbusmonthly.com
Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall
The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
Ohio man gets prison time for role in catfish romance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
Smith & Wollensky to leave Easton by January; searching for downtown Columbus location
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A well-known steak restaurant will be closing its doors in a few months at Easton Town Center. Smith & Wollensky said it is reaching the end of its 25-year lease at Easton Town Center with no options for renewal. The restaurant is looking into a new...
WSYX ABC6
'It's an open wound losing her,' Friend of 17-year-old shooting victim shares her sadness
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One week after loved ones buried 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes, they're planning for her younger sister's funeral. Minister Tiara Walton, a close friend of the sisters, said the family is hurting right now. Shamira Rhodes and 17-year-old Kha'terra Griffin were shot at the Queen of Hearts...
Daughter calls for increased police presence at Columbus intersection where father died
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ciera Heairld said she's lucky the last words she said to her father after he walked out the door was "I love you." On Tuesday, 51-year-old Robert Scott was walking from his home along South High Street and Williams Road toward Bob Evans to get his car.
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
