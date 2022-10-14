ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

HighBall Halloween Fashion Show to showcase seven Costume Couture Designers

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — This HighBall Halloween you are what you wear. This year's Costume Couture Fashion show features seven designers. Executive Director of the Short North Alliance and Betsy Pandora and Designers Shiree Houf and Que Jones join Good Day Columbus. To purchase tickets for HighBall Halloween click...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Groveport – Blacklick Haunted Park For Kids During Day, Adults at Night

GROVEPORT – The City of Groveport Blacklick Haunted Park will be Friday, October 14 & Saturday, October 15th 2022! Still, only $5 to get in. The event will have a kids event today from 1-4 pm During this time, younger children may go through the haunted park for a much less frightening scare. The animatronics will be turned off, and the actors will not be in character. The first 200 kids will receive a small goodie bag!! There will be photo opportunities with Sully from Monsters, Inc., Scooby-Doo and the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus!
GROVEPORT, OH
Mount Vernon News

Museum speaker to discuss Knox/Coshocton serial killer

LOUDONVILLE – The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville kicks off its fall Speaker Series on Monday, Oct. 17, with a look at Cletus Reese, the former resident of Coshocton County who sparked headlines in the 1950s after a streak of murders. In 1952, mental patient Cletus Reese was...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

A Giant Pumpkin is Hiding Behind This Home in Circleville

Circleville – Behind this home in Circleville located on East Mound Street sits hopefully the biggest pumpkin that local Dawn Wagner has grown. Dawn isn't new anymore to growing giant pumpkins, with five years of experience and help from local growers her pumpkins have gotten bigger and bigger every year. How big? She expects to weigh out over 1,100 pounds this year at the Pumpkin Show.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Meet and play with dogs at Meet The Breeds event Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tickets are still available for Columbus' first AKC Meet the Breeds event at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can meet and play with a variety of different dog breeds while learning about...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Anana, 15-year-old polar bear, dies at Columbus Zoo

The Columbus Zoo on Friday announced that 15-year-old polar bear Anana has to be euthanized. According to a statement from the zoo, Anana had no significant medical concerns until September. That's when she "was exhibiting unusual behaviors." When efforts to treat her didn't help, "Anana was immobilized for a thorough...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

New Business – Rainbow Boba Coming to Downtown Circleville

Circleville – A new kind of drink is coming to the downtown area of Circleville Rainbow Boba and it might be open sooner than you think. Rainbow Boba sells bubble tea a tea-based drink that originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s, the drink usually contains chewy tapioca balls or what people call "boba" or "Pearls." The pearls are usually filled with fruit-flavored syrups like strawberry or lychee. The tea itself is sweetened with or without milk. Most tea comes with a choice of black, green, or oolong tea as the base.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
1808Delaware

Evans Farms Gaining A Tex-Mex Restaurant

The Evans Farm Marketplace is about to gain a full-serve restaurant tenant. Yabo's Tacos, which has Delaware County locations in Powell and Westerville as well as a restaurant in Hillard, will be opening at 5915 Evans Farm Drive in Lewis Center on November 1 according to social media. Yabo's...
LEWIS CENTER, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus Area

If you're looking for a delicious seafood boil, you should check out these places in Greater Columbus. Located in Westerville, this restaurant serves great Cajun-style seafood including seafood boils. All of their seafood boils include corn on the cob and potato. Choose from seafood like green mussels, clams, lobster tails, king crab legs, and more. Seasoning options include Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, Old Bay, and Two Claws Signature Spice. Spice levels are non-spicy, mild, medium, hot, and extra hot. If you're not in the mood for seafood boils, customers also enjoy their fried shrimp and fried soft-shell crab.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall

The Columbus artist's first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man gets prison time for role in catfish romance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
OHIO STATE

