racer.com

Chattanooga Motor Car Festival livestream

The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival is being livestreamed this year thanks to the Torque Media Group. Festival activities including the Concours d’Elegance, Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga, The Pace GP at The Bend, Gathering of the Greats-Ferrari Edition, Mecum Auction. Stream times:. Saturday, Oct. 15: 9:00am-5pm ET. Sunday, Oct. 16: 1:00-3:30pm.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Two Festivals Bring Many to Coolidge Park Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two festivals dominated the northshore at Coolidge Park Saturday. One festival was called Vegfest. It celebrated the vegans in our community and helped raise awareness about a plant based diet. The executive director of Triangle Vegfest Expos, the organization running vegfest, said that, “A lot of people...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Fire Destroys Garage in Harrison Area

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department picture from social media. They say they covered Highway 58 VFD's area while they battled the garage fire. Chattanooga — A fire destroyed a garage in the Harrison area this afternoon says Hamilton County EMS. They say a homeowner called 911, reporting his detached garage...
HARRISON, TN
WDEF

House Destroyed in Fire and Explosions in East Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Four people are displaced after a fire followed by explosions destroyed their home in East Chattanooga. Firefighters say the fire occurred in the Forest Acres neighborhood at the 2500 block of Maple Street. They responded shortly after 8:30 Saturday morning they responded to the home to battle the fire.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Family, Friends and Community Remember a Queen Lost

On Sunday, October 9, loved ones and members of Chattanooga’s LGBTQ community came together at Riverfront Parkway to hold a vigil in rememberance of the late Fannie Mae Charles. Just a week prior, Charles had performed at that very spot for the Chattanooga Pride Festival where she serenaded countless...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Road Trippin' down to Dollywood

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road TrippiN to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases the ongoing fall/Halloween theme at Dollywood.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Tree Service Company Owner Looking for Stolen Equipment

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (WDEF)- One small business owner in Catoosa County is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his company’s equipment being returned to him. Craig Burchfield has owned ASAP Tree Service in Fort Oglethrope at 1999 Dietz Road for 20 years. He says that on...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
CLEVELAND, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

ROANE COUNTY COMMISSION AGAINST STORAGE OF ELEMENTAL MERCURY IN KINGSTON

The Roane County Commission could become the latest governmental body to formally oppose the storage of elemental mercury in Kingston. “For a variety of public health, safety, environmental, and socioeconomic reasons, the County does not support the destination of the facility in Kingston, Tenn., for short-term or long-term management and storage of elemental mercury,” a resolution on the Commission’s Oct. 17 agenda states.
KINGSTON, TN
Atlanta Magazine

Always in Season: a closer look at the Lodge Cast Iron skillet

Many a pone of cornbread has been baked to crispy perfection in a Lodge Cast Iron skillet over the past 126 years. Lauded for its longevity, the cookware has roots that trace back to a small, family-owned business (originally called Blacklock Foundry) in South Pittsburg, Tennessee. After a fire burned the first foundry to the ground in 1910, Lodge Cast Iron rose from the ashes and has remained a stalwart producer of the kitchen essential ever since.
SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN
leeuniversity.edu

Fort Hill Cemetery Tours to Take Place Oct. 30

On Sunday, Oct. 30, Lee University will present the Sixteenth Annual Walking Tour of Historic Fort Hill Cemetery as part of its ongoing process of Rediscovering Historic Cleveland. This year the tour will focus on historical characters who invested in the region’s schools. Led by Lee University history majors...
CLEVELAND, TN
PLANetizen

Chattanooga Plans to Convert Hotel to Supportive Housing

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly is urging his city to support a 70-unit permanent supportive housing project slated for a local hotel, reports David Floyd in the Times Free Press. The property would be purchased with $2.79 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and requires rezoning to make way for converting it into housing.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Origins Of The Eastern Band Of Cherokee Indians

How did the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians form in North Carolina, after the U.S. Military forcibly removed thousands of Cherokee from the Southeast to west of the Mississippi River in the 1800’s - what was known as “The Trail of Tears”?. Anita Finger-Smith is a researcher...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

CPD Rolls Out 48 New Patrol Vehicles

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department is rolling out 48 new SUV’s each each equipped with red and blue light bars on their roof. Each bar is a solid color, and they’re set at an angle to increase visibility from the sides. “For years, we’ve gone...
