The HCI Committee and Charleston's MissionThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Charleston, TN Town Hall GuideThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
September's Commission Highlights: Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Road Paving Underway in Charleston, TNThe Charleston ChatterCharleston, TN
Take a Selfie With Sasquatch on This Chattanooga River WalkDeanLandChattanooga, TN
racer.com
Chattanooga Motor Car Festival livestream
The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival is being livestreamed this year thanks to the Torque Media Group. Festival activities including the Concours d’Elegance, Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga, The Pace GP at The Bend, Gathering of the Greats-Ferrari Edition, Mecum Auction. Stream times:. Saturday, Oct. 15: 9:00am-5pm ET. Sunday, Oct. 16: 1:00-3:30pm.
WDEF
Two Festivals Bring Many to Coolidge Park Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two festivals dominated the northshore at Coolidge Park Saturday. One festival was called Vegfest. It celebrated the vegans in our community and helped raise awareness about a plant based diet. The executive director of Triangle Vegfest Expos, the organization running vegfest, said that, “A lot of people...
WTVC
Red-Eyed Rooster at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sunday Fun Day is happening at Chattanooga Market this weekend! Joe and Andi Hill of Red-Eyed Rooster join to talk about their delicious beverages.
WTVC
Fire Destroys Garage in Harrison Area
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department picture from social media. They say they covered Highway 58 VFD's area while they battled the garage fire. Chattanooga — A fire destroyed a garage in the Harrison area this afternoon says Hamilton County EMS. They say a homeowner called 911, reporting his detached garage...
WDEF
House Destroyed in Fire and Explosions in East Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Four people are displaced after a fire followed by explosions destroyed their home in East Chattanooga. Firefighters say the fire occurred in the Forest Acres neighborhood at the 2500 block of Maple Street. They responded shortly after 8:30 Saturday morning they responded to the home to battle the fire.
WTVC
Late night fire claims home and garage says Cleveland Fire Department
The Cleveland Fire Department responded with 8 units to Adkisson Drive at Arlena Drive on a reported structure fire. According to fire chief Bobby Gaylor, the first arriving units found heavy fire coming from the roof. A garage at the rear of the property was also showing heavy fire from...
theutcecho.com
Family, Friends and Community Remember a Queen Lost
On Sunday, October 9, loved ones and members of Chattanooga’s LGBTQ community came together at Riverfront Parkway to hold a vigil in rememberance of the late Fannie Mae Charles. Just a week prior, Charles had performed at that very spot for the Chattanooga Pride Festival where she serenaded countless...
WTVC
Road Trippin' down to Dollywood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road TrippiN to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases the ongoing fall/Halloween theme at Dollywood.
66-Year-Old Greg Passmore Died In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Cleveland (Cleveland, TN)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Cleveland on Thursday evening. The officials stated that a motorcycle and Jeep Wrangler were involved in the motor-vehicle collision.
matadornetwork.com
10 Chattanooga Airbnbs Near Downtown, the Riverfront, and in the Hills
The charming city of Chattanooga is a hub for outdoor and urban adventure. Nestled along the Tennessee River and in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city gives the best of both country and city vibes. Get a head start on your Chattanooga getaway with one of these Airbnb rentals.
WDEF
Tree Service Company Owner Looking for Stolen Equipment
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (WDEF)- One small business owner in Catoosa County is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his company’s equipment being returned to him. Craig Burchfield has owned ASAP Tree Service in Fort Oglethrope at 1999 Dietz Road for 20 years. He says that on...
WDEF
Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
crossvillenews1st.com
ROANE COUNTY COMMISSION AGAINST STORAGE OF ELEMENTAL MERCURY IN KINGSTON
The Roane County Commission could become the latest governmental body to formally oppose the storage of elemental mercury in Kingston. “For a variety of public health, safety, environmental, and socioeconomic reasons, the County does not support the destination of the facility in Kingston, Tenn., for short-term or long-term management and storage of elemental mercury,” a resolution on the Commission’s Oct. 17 agenda states.
American Idol Finalist Willie Spence Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The officials confirmed that American Idol finalist, 23-year-old Willie Spence [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Atlanta Magazine
Always in Season: a closer look at the Lodge Cast Iron skillet
Many a pone of cornbread has been baked to crispy perfection in a Lodge Cast Iron skillet over the past 126 years. Lauded for its longevity, the cookware has roots that trace back to a small, family-owned business (originally called Blacklock Foundry) in South Pittsburg, Tennessee. After a fire burned the first foundry to the ground in 1910, Lodge Cast Iron rose from the ashes and has remained a stalwart producer of the kitchen essential ever since.
leeuniversity.edu
Fort Hill Cemetery Tours to Take Place Oct. 30
On Sunday, Oct. 30, Lee University will present the Sixteenth Annual Walking Tour of Historic Fort Hill Cemetery as part of its ongoing process of Rediscovering Historic Cleveland. This year the tour will focus on historical characters who invested in the region’s schools. Led by Lee University history majors...
PLANetizen
Chattanooga Plans to Convert Hotel to Supportive Housing
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly is urging his city to support a 70-unit permanent supportive housing project slated for a local hotel, reports David Floyd in the Times Free Press. The property would be purchased with $2.79 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and requires rezoning to make way for converting it into housing.
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Leaders Celebrate Recent Achievements Of Black Creek And Future Plans On Aetna Mountain
Local leaders from around the region gathered to celebrate the newly-opened River Gorge Drive – an innovative modern mountain road that has literally paved the future of Aetna Mountain – and to share plans for future development of Black Creek. The first phase of mountaintop development, known as...
wutc.org
Origins Of The Eastern Band Of Cherokee Indians
How did the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians form in North Carolina, after the U.S. Military forcibly removed thousands of Cherokee from the Southeast to west of the Mississippi River in the 1800’s - what was known as “The Trail of Tears”?. Anita Finger-Smith is a researcher...
WDEF
CPD Rolls Out 48 New Patrol Vehicles
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department is rolling out 48 new SUV’s each each equipped with red and blue light bars on their roof. Each bar is a solid color, and they’re set at an angle to increase visibility from the sides. “For years, we’ve gone...
