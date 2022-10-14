Many a pone of cornbread has been baked to crispy perfection in a Lodge Cast Iron skillet over the past 126 years. Lauded for its longevity, the cookware has roots that trace back to a small, family-owned business (originally called Blacklock Foundry) in South Pittsburg, Tennessee. After a fire burned the first foundry to the ground in 1910, Lodge Cast Iron rose from the ashes and has remained a stalwart producer of the kitchen essential ever since.

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO