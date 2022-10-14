ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Comments / 0

veronews.com

Stormwater and native plants at ELC’s Eco-Action Society Meetings

October 10th, 2022-Vero Beach, Florida —Join the Environmental Learning Center for Eco-Action Society on Thursday, October 20th from 6-8 PM and learn about stormwater and where it goes with Alexis Peralta, Indian River County’s Stormwater Educator, and Fertilizer Enforcement Officer. Following the presentation, the documentary A Water’s Journey – The Hidden Rivers of Florida will be shown. This film follows Florida’s water as it moves underground. There is a follow-up field trip offered to Egret Marsh Storm Water Park: Friday, October 21st open only to those who attend the Thursday meeting with 20 spots available.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Garden Club of Indian River County Annual Christmas Ornament Press Release

It’s that time of year, when the annual Garden Club of Indian River County Christmas Ornament is released for sale to the community. This is marking our 31st year of producing the ornament. Typically, each year, we are featuring places in Indian River County that are near and dear to our hearts. Many residents enjoy collecting and gifting these ornaments and eagerly await their arrival. This year we are happy to feature ‘Gardenfest!’. The brass ornament is adorned with our white trellis and colorful Bougnavillea. We are celebrating the 20th year of this much loved event, which is held each year on the first weekend in February Under the Oaks in Vero Beach. 20,000 people attend each year to find plants, herbs, various garden services, garden accessories and local business services. We are grateful and appreciative of the numerous shops that carry these ornaments and sell them for us during the holiday season.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Mediterranean Estate with Endless Views of Wide Water Asks $12.45 Million in Stuart, Florida

The Home in Stuart, a magnificent waterfront property with wonderful outdoor entertainment spaces set around an infinity pool and spa is now available for sale. This home located at 6881 SE North Marina Way, Stuart, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Martin A. Conroy (Phone: 561-523-6148) at Sailfish Point Realty, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Stuart.
STUART, FL
veronews.com

Vero goes into overdrive with Hurricane Ian relief efforts

Grateful that Hurricane Ian delivered us just a glancing blow, resulting in little more than yard debris and some brief power outages, Vero Beach businesses and residents have stepped up to assist those whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by the Category 4 storm. Locals who still remember the trio...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

County looking at spot for dog beach

32963 dogs – who currently have no place for an unleashed midday romp on island beaches – may soon get their own place in the sun. County Commission Chairman Peter O’Bryan raised the possibility of establishing an off-leash, dog-friendly beach park – at either Seagrape Trail or Turtle Trail – last week and the commission voted 4-1 to instruct County Administrator Jason Brown to explore options and offer recommendations.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Senior Resource Association Earns Multiple State Transportation Awards

Vero Beach, FL, Oct. 7, 2022 – Senior Resource Association (SRA), an Indian River County nonprofit organization, earned five prestigious awards at the Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged’s 30th Annual Training Workshop & Expo on August 31. Recognition included Sharquita Smith for the 2022 Dispatcher/Scheduler of the...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

IRSC’s 41st Annual DECA Club Holiday Bazaar is November 5

Fort Pierce - Sunday October 16, 2022: The Indian River State College’s Holiday Bazaar, an eagerly anticipated local holiday tradition, returns for its 41st year on November 5, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at IRSC’s Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex at 4600 Kirby Loop Road in Fort Pierce.
FORT PIERCE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Adopt Chloe & Peter Rabbit! Pets of the Week!

Chloe is a beautiful, 4-year-old female. This sweet pup is a people pleaser and wants to be everybody’s friend. She’s very treat-motivated and is learning how to “sit”. Chloe has terrific manners, doesn’t jump, and is gentle and kind. Peter Rabbit is a 3-year-old male...
PALM CITY, FL
treasurecoast.com

THE HONEST BROKER: ARE YOU RENTING AND WANT TO MOVE SOMEONE ELSE IN WITH YOU?

THE HONEST BROKER: ARE YOU RENTING AND WANT TO MOVE SOMEONE ELSE IN WITH YOU?. When there is a lease agreement, there are rules and regulations to abide by within the landlords’ contract. Also, if the rental is within a homeowner’s association the rules and regulations of that community must be followed too. In entering any lease, the applicant(s) is (are) asked the names and number of people who will be living in the rental unit or home. This is to adhere to the restrictions of the landlord and housing regulations set up by the city or county codes for that dwelling. The usual standard is no more than 2 people per bedroom. In general, a 3-bedroom house generally has a rule of thumb for a maximum of 6 people permitted for that dwelling, two per room which would prevent overcrowding or more than one family living in a domicile at once.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Space Coast Art Festival returns this weekend in Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Space Coast Art Festival is returning to Melbourne this weekend, now in its 57th year. This free event will be hosted at The Avenue Viera on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Social Security...
MELBOURNE, FL
veronews.com

‘Walk a Mile’: Stepping up in a big way for SafeSpace

Spiky red shoes – and the valiant people wearing them – took center stage at the 11th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to raise awareness and funds to support SafeSpace, a nonprofit organization whose programs and services assist victims of domestic violence. “One out of...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Vero may proceed with boat storage regardless of vote

Vero’s Planning & Zoning Board is scheduled to review the site plan for the controversial dry-storage boat facility at the city’s marina only five days before election-day voting on a controversial referendum that could restrict the size of the building. If the marina plan gets a thumbs up...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Wild About Wellness at the ELC

September 15, 2022-Vero Beach, Florida– Take care of yourself and your family. The School District of Indian River County and the Environmental Learning Center invite you to the ELC campus for “Wild About Wellness”. The free community event is planned for October 22nd from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Guests will have access to the ELC Campus to meet the participating providers, attend the class demonstrations and talks and explore the Discovery Station, Nature Nook, Art Galleries, and Walking Trails.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

1 dead, 2 hurt in house fire near 4th Street

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — One person was killed and two others injured in a Thursday morning house fire that happened near 4th Street and U.S. 1, fire rescue officials said. Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at 9:57 a.m. at the single-family home, Indian River County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Steve Greer said. Fire rescue crews removed three residents from the home and extinguished the blaze.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

CIty of Port St. Lucie approves Club Pure elementary school

PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council majority here approved a special exception use Sept. 26 to permit an elementary school at the corner of Jennings Road and U.S. 1 in the General Commercial Zoning District despite learning at the 11th hour the school was already in operation. Through...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

Vero Beach Museum of Art announces Access Program for low-income families

Museums for All to increase accessibility of high-quality museum learning resources. VERO BEACH, FL—Today the Vero Beach Museum of Art (VBMA) announced that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
VERO BEACH, FL

