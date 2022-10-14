ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro screen protectors 2022

By Christine Persaud
Even though the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro are equipped with ultra-durable and water-resistant screens made of sapphire crystal that is said to be 1.6 times harder than other typical materials used in smartwatch screens, it’s never a bad idea to add another layer of protection. You can achieve this with a screen protector. Yes, screen protectors aren’t just for phones: you can get ones for smartwatches, too. When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro, they are actually different sizes, which means you’d need a different fitted screen protector for one versus the other. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is slightly larger at 45mm. Dimensions are also slightly different, so it’s important to buy the right protector for the watch you own or plan to buy.

Here are our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors (40mm, 44mm)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7vx9_0iZ2uUAr00

Supershieldz Screen Protector – 3-Pack

Top pick

One of the most trusted brands when it comes to screen protectors, Supershieldz makes one for just about every phone and even smartwatch you can buy. This one, however, is designed specifically for the Watch 5 (like others, it will also fit the Watch 4), offering a simple, tempered glass solution to stick onto the screen for an extra layer of protection. There are no bells and whistles and no protector case. With three in a pack, you have a few to spare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2he0jR_0iZ2uUAr00

Tensea Screen Protector – 4-Pack

Bumper included

Offering anti-fog protection through its tempered glass material, this screen protector also comes with a hard PC bumper that protects the perimeter of the screen as well. With options to fit both sizes along with various colors (opt for basic clear and black or go for something flashier like pink gold/rose gold), the best part is that it fits so tightly against the screen, so you don’t have to worry about removing it to wipe water or fog away every time it gets wet. As a plus, you get 4 in the pack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Giwvo_0iZ2uUAr00

Kimilar Screen Protector Case – 5-Pack

Feminine flare

What’s really cool about this screen protector case is the color options that add bit of feminine flare. Ideal for securing to the device for a special night out, it comes in two color packs, one with more muted colors like black, dark green, and silver and another with lighter tones like rose gold and pink. The protector itself is made from tempered glass, while the case wraps around the perimeter. There are five of each in the pack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ft1mv_0iZ2uUAr00

YMHML Screen Protector – 4-Pack

Affordable option

For something super simple and affordable, this set of four screen protectors are made of tempered glass and will fit the watch’s screen perfectly, from edge to edge. It’s easy to put on as well and, like the others, won’t leave any bubbles behind while still maintaining touch sensitivity. There are no frills here: just good, ol’ reliable screen protection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082X4p_0iZ2uUAr00

Goton Screen Protector – 2-Pack

Going clear

One of the few options for a clear-on-clear screen protector plus screen case combo, this one is made from tempered glass like the others and comes with only two in the pack, so you won’t end up paying for extras you might not use. It’s yet another simple and highly rated option worth considering that provides the basic extra protection you want.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JktrU_0iZ2uUAr00

Dafuz Bling Diamond Case Screen Protector – 3-Pack

Shimmer and shine

Great for those who like to bling up their smartwatches, this diamond case has a bejeweled diamond pattern around the perimeter of the screen protector case that houses the tempered glass film inside. Perfect for putting on for a formal dinner or evening night out, it will turn the watch into a conversation piece. It comes with a suction cup and dry and wet cloth to help with installation and removal.

Here are our picks for the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro screen protectors (45mm)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MOIjo_0iZ2uUAr00

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector – 2-Pack

Top pick

Spigen is a go-to brand for basic, reliable, and durable smartphone cases, and the company makes screen protectors, too. This one for the Watch 5 Pro is made of tempered glass and comes with two in the pack, along with an auto-alignment installation kit that will be a Godsend for anyone with shaky hands who has issues installing these, especially on such a small screen as a smartwatch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269LHv_0iZ2uUAr00

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector – 3-Pack

Reputable brand

As mentioned, Supershieldz makes screen protectors (and cases) for just about every brand around, and indeed, the company has a larger screen protector for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro as well. At just 0.33mm thin, you won’t even notice it’s there once installed. With three in the pack, you can keep a few spares in your office drawer for when you need them or to share with a friend or co-worker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U2ERY_0iZ2uUAr00

Cuteey Screen Protector – 5-Pack

Business casual colors

How could you not be curious about products from a brand called Cuteey? While there’s nothing particularly cute about these screen protectors (they are just pieces of tempered glass, after all), this set also includes bumper covers, with five of each. It’s pretty standard color options with your blacks, silvers, and greens, perfect if you want to change things up but don’t want something that stands out too much.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oGSJG_0iZ2uUAr00

KIMILAR Screen Protector – 4-Pack

Bumper case included

KIMILAR makes a larger screen protector designed for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro as well, with the same features and properties as the one for the Galaxy Watch 5. This includes tempered glass along with four matching hard PC bumper cases to wrap around it and protect the sides of the watch as well. If you’re constantly hitting your arm on doors (apartment dwellers, anyone?) and carrying heavy loads, you’ll appreciate this more than you realize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MBUqg_0iZ2uUAr00

YMHML Screen Protector – 4-Pack

Simple and affordable

Again, just like with the Galaxy Watch 5, YMHML makes one of the more affordable and simplest screen protectors for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It’s just tempered glass to place over the screen, and that’s it. But that might be all you want and need, and with this one, you’ll grab four for the same amount you spend on your daily morning grande latte.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Klj7l_0iZ2uUAr00

Ringke Air Sports Cover

Not for the face

If you find that screen protectors get in the way of the touch sensitivity, or you simply don’t like them (or having to apply them), there’s a unique option with this protector from Ringke, which is just for the sides of the screen, not the front. The cover fits around the round face, adding protection on the sides from chips, bumps, and scratches, along with shock absorption. Made of soft, flexible material, it comes in either black or matte clear.

Which is the best Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro screen protector?

In both cases, when it comes to the best Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors, I would opt for the Spigen or Supershieldz screen protectors since they are simple, affordable, and come from well-known brands in the accessories space. The auto-alignment kit in the Spigen screen protector for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro could make all the difference for those who often struggle with keeping their hands steady and positioning a tempered glass protector just right.

I do, however, love the idea of shaking up the color as well as the concept of a bumper case to put on alongside the screen protector. For the Galaxy Watch 5 , the Tensea screen protector comes with a nice mix of both basic and flashier color options, so you’ll have something to match every look or mood. When it comes to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the Cuteey ones let you make a statement with a new color with options that you won’t ever feel look odd on your wrist.

I do like the idea of the Ringe Air Cover for those who aren’t interested in a traditional screen front cover but like the concept of just protecting the sides. For someone who’s constantly knocking the edge of a tracker against a door, the washing machine, kitchen appliances while cooking, and more, it might be all you want and need.

All of these options are good ones worth considering. Once you’ve chosen one (or a couple) you like, don’t forget to further enhance the look with some of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro bands .

