ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Winning Mega Millions numbers drawn, Powerball drawing Saturday

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zg56N_0iZ2uNF000

PITTSBURGH — A lot of money is up for grabs as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot get higher and higher.

Both jackpots are around half-a-billion dollars.

Friday’s Mega Millions was the second biggest this year so far. It was over a billion dollars back in July.

Channel 11 saw a lot of people in the North Hills buying lottery tickets, hoping to win the life-changing jackpot.

We asked what they would do with all that money.

“First thing I’d do is buy a mansion, then probably a motorcycle,” said Mike Kitchen.

“I would take care of my family — buy them all houses — and move out into the country,” said Ralph Waibel.

“Probably take a few trips, nothing major, I’m not buying a big home or nothing,” said Tom Cahall. “I’m comfortable where I’m at.”

The winning Mega Millions numbers are: 41, 22, 26, 9, 44, Mega Ball 19

The Powerball drawing will be Saturday during Channel 11 News at 11:11 p.m.

Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint student loans to access debt relief The new regulation will open the opportunity for some of these borrowers to have part of their debt forgiven. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

See which ZIP Codes in the Pittsburgh region have residents who earn the most money

PITTSBURGH — More than a dozen ZIP Codes had median household incomes topping $100,000 in the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Looking at data for those postal codes with populations of more than 1,000, published in the annual List of Wealthiest Communities earlier this year, showed incomes rising, with No. 1 Venetia ZIP Code 15367 topping $150,000 at $150,800 in the 2020 Census data, up from the 2019 estimate of $148,269.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Impractical Jokers to launch new tour in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — TruTV’s Impractical Jokers live comedy tour, The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour, will kick off in Pittsburgh Feb. 2, 2023, at PPG Paints Arena. Q, Murr and Sal will be back on tour for the first time in three years, according to a news release from the venue. Other stops include Boston, Charleston, Seattle, New York and Chicago.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Vegas-style casino event coming to Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Get ready Johnstown, a Vegas-themed event is coming to the Sunnehanna Country Club on Oct. 20. The Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Foundation is hosting its first-ever “Black Bear Casino Night” fundraiser with tons of Vegas-style events happening throughout the evening. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and there will be […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
27 First News

How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.

A strong winter storm system has moved into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through today and it will bring the first snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system. First of all,...
OHIO STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cold and blustery conditions with a chance of snow Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — You’ll need the winter coat and you may even need the snow brush or ice scraper in spots early this morning as a burst of snow mixes with rain. Grassy spots and car windshields could have a slushy coating. Most roads will be warm enough for any snow to melt, but a bridge or an overpass could be slick, especially where heavier bursts of snow develop.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Kennywood Park to host Dogtober parade and contest

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Who let the dogs out? Well, this weekend Kennywood will be doing just that to bring Halloween festivities and mans best friend together for a fun-filled day. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The park is inviting guests to come prance […]
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Here’s where Pittsburgh schools rank amongst America’s most expensive colleges and universities

PITTSBURGH — Prices are once again on the rise at the nation’s most expensive universities. Following a two-year span that saw thousands of schools cut costs and accept federal bailout funds during the Covid-19 pandemic — and just weeks after the Biden administration pledged to erase billions in student loans used to cover higher ed’s rapidly rising sticker prices — a Business Journals analysis highlights that inflation is back in vogue among the Ivory Towers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh is one of the country’s most important cities with its strong imprint on the automobile and electronics markets. Nicknamed “The Steel City” for its copious steel-related businesses, the city has earned respect for its innovations in the aforementioned markets. A slew of noticeable people have called...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
104K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy