Winning Mega Millions numbers drawn, Powerball drawing Saturday

PITTSBURGH — A lot of money is up for grabs as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot get higher and higher.

Both jackpots are around half-a-billion dollars.

Friday’s Mega Millions was the second biggest this year so far. It was over a billion dollars back in July.

Channel 11 saw a lot of people in the North Hills buying lottery tickets, hoping to win the life-changing jackpot.

We asked what they would do with all that money.

“First thing I’d do is buy a mansion, then probably a motorcycle,” said Mike Kitchen.

“I would take care of my family — buy them all houses — and move out into the country,” said Ralph Waibel.

“Probably take a few trips, nothing major, I’m not buying a big home or nothing,” said Tom Cahall. “I’m comfortable where I’m at.”

The winning Mega Millions numbers are: 41, 22, 26, 9, 44, Mega Ball 19

The Powerball drawing will be Saturday during Channel 11 News at 11:11 p.m.

