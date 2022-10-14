Emma Hayes will have link to Chelsea dugout and can watch training online

Emma Hayes on the touchline for Chelsea’s WSL game at home to Manchester City last month.

Paul Green is temporarily stepping into Emma Hayes’s shoes but expects the Chelsea manager to be involved as much as she can during her recovery from a hysterectomy.

Hayes revealed on Thursday she was stepping away from the touchline while she recuperates after surgery last week. Green, the general manager, will take over alongside the assistant coach Denise Reddy as the Women’s Super League champions return to action against Everton on Sunday before a Champions League game at Paris St Germain next week.

Green said: “Emma will definitely still be involved. She’ll be at home watching all the training online, she’ll be linked into the bench on the match days as long as she’s well enough to do that. I’m sure it’ll be difficult for her to watch the games at home.”

There will be no pressure put on Hayes to come back in any specific timeframe, with Green saying: “I’ve spoken to her quite a few times in the last week. She’s making good progress, she’s back at home now and we hope that progress will continue on a daily basis.”

Green added: “I have worked alongside Emma for nearly 10 years and been in this situation back in 2018 when Emma was pregnant. So it’s not a new situation and I’ve got full confidence in the staff and the players that we’ll deal with this situation and get the results needed to make sure that when Emma comes back into work we’re in a good position on all fronts.”