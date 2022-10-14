ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

Huntersville man wins $1 million scratch-off prize, takes home $426K

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A man from Huntersville turned $25 into a small fortune this week after winning the top prize on a scratch-off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

According to the state, Samuel Cureton bought a Spectacular Riches scratch-off from Shoprite Markets in Cornelius and hit the jackpot.

The prize on the scratch-off ticket was $50,000 a year for 20 years, or a $600,000 lump sum. The state says Cureton chose the lump sum option and left with $426,067 after state and federal taxes.

According to the lottery, there are still two Spectacular Riches tickets out there with the top prize, and eight more with $100,000 prizes.

Cureton is the latest lottery winner from the Charlotte area. Just this week, another man from Charlotte won a $150,000 prize from playing Powerball in September.

(WATCH BELOW: Florida man says his pregnant dog helped him win $2M lottery jackpot)

Florida man says his pregnant dog helped him win $2M lottery jackpot A Florida man is more than $1.6 million richer – and it’s all thanks to his four-legged friend, he said. (NCD)

Comments / 4

