Society

BBC

King's Lynn falls for 'Dave the Community Cat'

A friendly cat has become a much-loved part of a town's community, being praised for his therapeutic qualities. "Dave the Community Cat" - as he is known - lives at The Community Shop, a charity store in King's Lynn, Norfolk. He was signed over to the shop on the town's...
PETS

