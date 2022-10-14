ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Bruce Pearl shouts out Tennessee after Volunteers upset Alabama

Bruce Pearl still has love for his former school. The ex-Tennessee basketball coach gave the Volunteers a social media shoutout on Sunday. Pearl saw long-time Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams relay the SEC’s announcement that UT was fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the field at Neyland Stadium after defeating arch-rival Alabama on Saturday. Pearl seems happy for the program where he coached from 2005-to-2011.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama

There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tdalabamamag.com

What Henry To’oto’o said after his former school Tennessee beat Alabama

Alabama linebacker Henry To’oto’o return to Tennessee did not go as planned, but he feels the season is a long way from over. To’oto’o transferred to Alabama from Tennessee in 2021. He led Alabama in tackles last year during his first season with the Tide. After falling short to the Vols in Neyland Stadium Saturday, To’oto’o has his eyes set on moving forward with the season and a possible rematch with the Vols.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

What Bryce Young said after Alabama loss to Tennessee

Bryce Young talked to the media after Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49 in Neyland Stadium Saturday. Young threw for 455 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. He returned to the field Saturday after suffering a shoulder sprain against Arkansas two weeks prior. The California native confirmed his shoulder was fine after the game, but he feels it is on him and Alabama’s offense to step up late when they have possession of the football.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tigerdroppings.com

Here Was Paul Finebaum's Reaction To Alabama's Loss To Tennessee

Alabama fell to Tennessee 52-49 on Saturday. Here was Paul Finebaum's reaction to the upset... "Yesterday was the personification of the sport and it’s why people like us are so passionate,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “There are a lot of troubling signs coming out of it for Alabama as well as some positive signs for Tennessee, but, Alabama does not look well-coached. That’s off the record."
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Had Message For Tennessee Fans This Morning

The biggest game of the college football weekend takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee later this afternoon. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. ESPN's College GameDay was back in Knoxville ahead of the matchup and had a few interesting guests. One of which...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Nick Saban said about Tennessee following Alabama's loss to Vols

Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a dramatic loss at the hands of Tennessee Saturday night 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. Alabama committed a school record 17 penalties, and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker threw all 5 touchdown passes to star receiver Jalin Hyatt. Hooker and Josh Heupel kept torching Alabama’s defense, and a last-second field goal by Chase McGrath delivered the victory for the Vols.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay crew picks biggest SEC games of Week 7

College GameDay made its second trip to Rocky Top this season for the Third Saturday in October showdown between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville. Lee Corso was back after a 2-week absence following what he called a health scare that sent him to the hospital. Corso,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Nick Saban said after Tennessee upset Alabama

Nick Saban and Alabama dodged a couple of bullets earlier this year in wins over Texas and Texas A&M. But the Crimson Tide couldn’t dodge a 3rd on Saturday in Knoxville against Tennessee. The Volunteers won 52-49 on Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal on the final play of the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

No. 6 Vols walk off No. 3 Alabama, 52-49

Tennessee continues its 2022 season today against Alabama, and GoVols247 is live at Neyland Stadium to provide updates of all the action before, during and after the game. The sixth-ranked Vols (5-0, 2-0 SEC) and third-ranked Crimson Tide (6-0, 23-0) are scheduled to kickoff at approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern in a game that will be broadcast by CBS.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

