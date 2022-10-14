Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee president Randy Boyd has epic reaction to goalposts coming down
The Tennessee Vols‘ 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday resulted in a celebration of epic proportions. “Epic” is a word that can be overused at times, but it applied to the scene in Knoxville on Saturday night. The goalposts were torn down, paraded through the streets of Knoxville,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bruce Pearl shouts out Tennessee after Volunteers upset Alabama
Bruce Pearl still has love for his former school. The ex-Tennessee basketball coach gave the Volunteers a social media shoutout on Sunday. Pearl saw long-time Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams relay the SEC’s announcement that UT was fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the field at Neyland Stadium after defeating arch-rival Alabama on Saturday. Pearl seems happy for the program where he coached from 2005-to-2011.
Tennessee football program fined $100K when fans storm field after Alabama upset
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There was plenty to celebrate for exuberant Tennessee football fans, who tore the goalposts down after Saturday night’s upset victory against Alabama. Now, it’s time to pay up. The Southeastern Conference announced that it fined the University of Tennessee $100,000 when fans stormed the...
Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama
All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Officiating criticized in key moments, Nick Saban reacts
Officials ruled that Alabama interfered with Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant on the play near the goal line and the Vols would end up tying the game at 49 on the play after Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt for his fifth touchdown on a 13-score. “I’ll kind of tell you...
tdalabamamag.com
What Henry To’oto’o said after his former school Tennessee beat Alabama
Alabama linebacker Henry To’oto’o return to Tennessee did not go as planned, but he feels the season is a long way from over. To’oto’o transferred to Alabama from Tennessee in 2021. He led Alabama in tackles last year during his first season with the Tide. After falling short to the Vols in Neyland Stadium Saturday, To’oto’o has his eyes set on moving forward with the season and a possible rematch with the Vols.
tdalabamamag.com
What Bryce Young said after Alabama loss to Tennessee
Bryce Young talked to the media after Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49 in Neyland Stadium Saturday. Young threw for 455 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. He returned to the field Saturday after suffering a shoulder sprain against Arkansas two weeks prior. The California native confirmed his shoulder was fine after the game, but he feels it is on him and Alabama’s offense to step up late when they have possession of the football.
footballscoop.com
Tennessee launched a fundraising campaign to capitalize on the Alabama win, and a lot of people didn't like it
Tennessee defeated Alabama for the first time in 16 years on Saturday night, as you know, and the Neyland Stadium goal posts were a casualty of the 52-49 battle that brought the victory. Oct. 16, 2022 is the happiest day-after in Knoxville since Jan. 5, 1999, when Tennessee defeated Florida...
tigerdroppings.com
Here Was Paul Finebaum's Reaction To Alabama's Loss To Tennessee
Alabama fell to Tennessee 52-49 on Saturday. Here was Paul Finebaum's reaction to the upset... "Yesterday was the personification of the sport and it’s why people like us are so passionate,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “There are a lot of troubling signs coming out of it for Alabama as well as some positive signs for Tennessee, but, Alabama does not look well-coached. That’s off the record."
Breaking: Standout Receiver Mazeo Bennett Details Decision to Choose the Vols
Tennessee landed the commitment of coveted 2024 South Carolina wide receiver Mazeo Bennett moments ago. Prior to revealing his decision publicly, Bennett discussed the decision to choose the Vols with Volunteer Country. "I mean, ever since I first went up there, I fell in love," Bennett said of why ...
Watch as Tennessee fans celebrate Alabama win by pulling down goal posts
It was a celebration worthy of some light civic disruption. To cap off a wild, 52-49 Tennessee win over Alabama, the Neyland Stadium crowd emptied onto the field on Saturday night. Between lighting its victory cigars and signing, a set of fans quickly identified two targets: The goal posts. They...
Fans furious over controversial flag in Alabama vs. Tennessee game
For a second there, it looked like Tennessee had Alabama's number on third and goal and was about to force a field goal attempt. That's when the officials stepped in. Bryce Young was being chased out of the pocket by a group of Tennessee defensive players and launched the ball long and high towards ...
Watch: Nick Saban Rages After Alabama Player Commits Costly Mistake
Things are going really well for Tennessee in the first half of the Top-10 showdown in Neyland Stadium this afternoon. The Vols lead 28-17 with under two minutes remaining in the first half, and No. 3 Alabama looks to be in early danger of losing their first game of the season. One of ...
Lane Kiffin Had Message For Tennessee Fans This Morning
The biggest game of the college football weekend takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee later this afternoon. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. ESPN's College GameDay was back in Knoxville ahead of the matchup and had a few interesting guests. One of which...
letsbeardown.com
TENNESSEE WAS NEVER GOING TO LOSE AFTER VOLS LINEMAN TURNED MID-GAME VOMIT INTO SAVAGE INTIMIDATION TACTIC
After 15 years of being a rival to Alabama in name only, Tennessee snapped a humbling losing streak, stamped itself a championship contender, and celebrated in spectacular fashion. Indeed, The Volunteers pull off the upset victory in a nail bitter. The final score was 52-49 for Tennessee. However, one of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Nick Saban said about Tennessee following Alabama's loss to Vols
Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a dramatic loss at the hands of Tennessee Saturday night 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. Alabama committed a school record 17 penalties, and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker threw all 5 touchdown passes to star receiver Jalin Hyatt. Hooker and Josh Heupel kept torching Alabama’s defense, and a last-second field goal by Chase McGrath delivered the victory for the Vols.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay crew picks biggest SEC games of Week 7
College GameDay made its second trip to Rocky Top this season for the Third Saturday in October showdown between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville. Lee Corso was back after a 2-week absence following what he called a health scare that sent him to the hospital. Corso,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Nick Saban said after Tennessee upset Alabama
Nick Saban and Alabama dodged a couple of bullets earlier this year in wins over Texas and Texas A&M. But the Crimson Tide couldn’t dodge a 3rd on Saturday in Knoxville against Tennessee. The Volunteers won 52-49 on Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal on the final play of the...
No. 6 Vols walk off No. 3 Alabama, 52-49
Tennessee continues its 2022 season today against Alabama, and GoVols247 is live at Neyland Stadium to provide updates of all the action before, during and after the game. The sixth-ranked Vols (5-0, 2-0 SEC) and third-ranked Crimson Tide (6-0, 23-0) are scheduled to kickoff at approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern in a game that will be broadcast by CBS.
