Springfield, MA

94.7 WMAS morning show The Kellogg Krew celebrates 15 years

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Kellogg Krew , 94.7 WMAS morning show, celebrates its 15th anniversary on Friday at their radio station.

Chris Kellogg is the host of the weekday morning show from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. with Dina and Lopez. Chris has been the host for nearly 15 years. 22News provides morning news and weather updates during the show.

94.7 WMAS Radiothon benefits Baystate Children’s Hospital

94.7 WMAS hosted the 21st annual Radiothon in March to benefit Baystate Children’s Hospital. The event raises much-needed funds to help children being treated at the children’s hospital.

Chris Kellogg, the Kellogg Krew host, said “We are really excited to have the mayor come into our studio for our 15 years together. Of course, we couldn’t have done it without our fans, we love our fans and it’s one of the best communities ever.”

According to a media advisory, Mayor Sarno states:

“Congratulations to Chris Kellogg and Dina McMahon of the 94.7 WMAS Kellogg Krew on their 15 years anniversary! Every weekday morning, for 15 years, they share the news, stories, and funny skits with their listeners. They are also huge supporters and advocates for our community, raising over $4 million for the Children’s Baystate Hospital through their annual radiothon, collecting winter coats for families through the Salvation Army’s annual Coats for Kids campaign, and the Kellogg Krew Reading Program where they read books to children at local schools, just to name a few.  Thank you, Kellogg Krew, for 15 years of service, fun, caring, and giving to our local community!”

The celebration was held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at 94.7 WMAS Studio on Hall of Fame Avenue in Springfield.

94.7 WMAS is hosting Halloween at the Hall on October 27th. Trick-or-treaters in costume can visit from 4 to 6 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Related
MassLive.com

PumpkinFest in Westfield is a big hit

WESTFIELD – Children dressed in their best Halloween costumes were already in line more than 30 minutes before the official opening of PumpkinFest 2022 in Westfield Saturday morning. This year proved to be a solid hit with mild temperatures and more than 80 displays of vendors and demonstration teams,...
WESTFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Mission Restaurant to Close at the End of the Month

PITTSFIELD, Mass. —After 15 years on North Street, Mission Restaurant will be closing its doors on Halloween. The news was announced in a Facebook post on Sunday. "We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to all our patrons for making Mission such an incredible part of downtown Pittsfield through the years. A special thank you to our team members, past and present, who brought their passion and talents to the restaurant shift after shift – though our chapter together may be closing, the memories and experiences we've shared are timeless," the post read.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWLP

Polish families recognized who made Chicopee their home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A month-long celebration in Chicopee is recognizing the culture of people who helped shape this country. October is a time to celebrate Polish American Heritage, it was first acknowledged in 1981 as a way to celebrate diversity, culture, and history. Chicopee Mayor John Vieau joined the city’s Polish community for a […]
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

