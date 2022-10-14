Read full article on original website
Emelda Jean Cadierre
Emelda Jean Cadierre, 79, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was a native and resident of Bogalusa, LA. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Robert Cadierre of Bogalusa, LA; her sons, Danny (Paula) Cadierre of Houma, LA and Ricky Cadierre of Bogalusa, LA; her daughter, Becky (Dale) Lirette of Gibson, LA; her grandchildren, Andre McElyea, Nikki Cadierre, Danielle Cadierre, Courtney LeBlanc and Joshua Lirette; her step-grandchildren, Matthew Lirette, Jesslyn Lirette, Brittany Martin and Nicole Stein; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Dave Dupree, III
Dave Dupree, III, a native and resident of Independence, LA, entered into eternal rest on October 3, 2022, at North Oaks Medical Center. The Dupree family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Visitation. Friday, October 14, 2022. 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Richardson F.H. - Amite,...
Simpson Sod celebrates golden anniversary
Fifty years ago, Jim Simpson founded Simpson Sod Company. Jim, who’d grown up on a farm in Mississippi carried his love for agriculture and farming throughout his life. The farm he was raised on produced sweet potatoes and cotton, raised cattle and had a dairy operation. When he went to college at Mississippi State, Jim changed his major during his first year to agriculture and later was among the first turfgrass graduates from this college.
Anthony “Tony” Lanson, Sr.
Anthony “Tony” Lanson, Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed from this world at home on October 13, 2022. He was 90 years old. Tony was born on August 20, 1932, in New Orleans and lived in Jefferson Parish and Metairie for 48 years before moving to St Tammany Parish in 1994. Following graduation from S. J. Peters High School he attended Delgado Community College. He proudly joined the United States Naval Reserve on October 9, 1949, and was honorably discharged on August 19, 1959, as Gunner Mate Second Class. After proudly serving Tony began his professional career in the oil and gas industry for 37 years in New Orleans with W.G. Helis Oil & Gas Co., Southern Natural Gas, and Shell Oil Company. Tony began his career as a draftsman and retired from Shell as a Geologic Engineering Technician. He will be remembered first as a devoted servant of our Lord and a devout Catholic. He loved and was devoted to his family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues. His sense of humor was legendary. He was a good musician and an expert craftsman, handyman, and a perfectionist in all his endeavors. “Dad can you fix this?” was a common refrain in our house.
Abel Don Halbert
Abel Don Halbert, a resident of Angie, LA, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at the age of 28. Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements which are incomplete at this time.
Livingston Parish School Board names EFID members
LIVINGSTON, La. – The Livingston Parish School Board has named nine community members to serve on a newly created Educational Facilities Improvement District (EFID) that will review local funding options for improving salaries of all Livingston Parish School System employees. The school board voted to create the EFID at...
Ounida Fay Allemont
Ounida Fay Allemont, who loved to be called "Momma" by her kids, departed her loving family on October 11, 2022. Ounida Fay was born in Lincoln County, Mississippi on January 9, 1938, to Edna and Levy Mathis. Ounida was a mother to Rebecca, Daniel, Donald, Debra and Sharon. She raised...
Kristi Cooper Cleveland
Kristi, age 58, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She was a resident of Independence, LA. Kristi was a devoted mother and loved having a good time with her family and friends. Kristi had a passion for fishing and could sit for hours with a pole in her hand. To pass the time, she enjoyed completing word searches. She would always go above and beyond for those she loved. Kristi was such a loving person who always made others smile. She was an incredible wife and mother, but the best gaga anyone could ever have. Kristi will forever be missed.
VOLLEYBALL: Hidalgo's return not enough to upend road woes
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team saw Cicily Hidalgo return to the starting line-up and she got right back into the swing of things by posting a double-double, but it just couldn’t overcome issues on the road as the Lady Lions fell to the Incarnate Word Cardinals 3-1 (15-25, 26-24, 22-25, 20-25) Saturday afternoon at the McDermott Center.
STPSO investigates fatal crash
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday (October 15) evening near Folsom. Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, a man driving a Utility Terrain Vehicles (side-by-side) was struck by a 2500 Dodge pickup truck on Willie Road (formerly Hwy 1077) near the intersection of Richards Road.
SOCCER: Southeastern takes down Islanders, 2-1
HAMMOND, LA - The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team returned to the win column with a 2-1 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Southland Conference action Friday night at Strawberry Stadium. After starting the conference season with a pair of victories, SLU (5-4-3, 3-2-3 SLC) had endured a...
Columbia Theatre presents two screenings of Rocky Hour Picture Show
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts is doing the time warp again during two screenings of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Oct. 21 and 22. Back by popular demand, the film screenings are scheduled at 9 p.m. Hosted...
Perrette: "I have had enough of senseless violence"
Mayor Wendy Perrette was celebrating homecoming at her alma mater’s football game last night when gunfire outside the Bogalusa High School stadium sent people scattering and claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy. “I have had enough of senseless violence,” Perrette said this morning. “Our entire community is fed...
15-year-old dies following shooting outside stadium at Bogalusa High School football game
On Friday, October 14th, during the Bogalusa High School homecoming game, a 15-year-old juvenile was shot and killed just outside of the stadium. Officers were alerted to a disturbance and began watching the crowd and the surrounding areas when shots were heard just outside of the stadium next to the field house.
Anderson opens DNA testing lab
ROSELAND, LA – KeAndrea Anderson, CEO of PharmaScreen, recently expanded services to offer peace-of-mind, premier DNA testing with state-of-the-art labs. By expanding services, Genesis by PharmaScreen provides the highest-quality services dedicated to ensuring DNA-test accuracy as well as a great experience for every client. Through the expansion, Anderson and her team studied to gain an understanding of the Relationship and Lifestyle DNA market. Staff learned about the different DNA tests including Paternity, Immigration, Prenatal Paternity, Viability, Infidelity, Early Gender, and more before opening Genesis.
