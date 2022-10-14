ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles leads to discovery of two bodies

By Seth Linscombe
 2 days ago

LAKE CHARLES, La. ( KLFY ) – A fatal officer-involved shooting in Lake Charles that led Lake Charles Police to find two dead bodies.

According to Louisiana State Police , the Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) requested detectives with State Police on Thursday to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in the 1800 block of 7th St.

Lafayette mother threatens to ‘beat up’ high school principal

Investigations revealed officers with LCPD responded to a call about a suspicious male subject on 7th St. Officers made contact with the subject and at some point, an officer opened fire. The man ran into the house, while LCPD SWAT officers arrived on scene and deployed a robot.

The robot entered the house and found the subject dead. LCPD SWAT officers then entered the house and found two additional dead adults. The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office determined that the two adults had been dead for a few days.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting, while LCPD is investigating the two bodies found.

No officers were injured during the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.

