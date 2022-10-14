Read full article on original website
CNBC
Billionaire Melinda French Gates wants to create an alternative to Silicon Valley: 'To change it would be incredibly hard'
Melinda French Gates wants to shake up the tech industry, starting in Silicon Valley. The billionaire philanthropist told Fortune this week that the goal of her venture capital firm Pivotal Ventures isn't simply to get more women into major companies. Instead, she wants to help foster an entirely new community of women-led startups that can thrive independently of Silicon Valley.
aiexpress.io
D.CAMP opens Oct startup demo day event D.Day for college startups
South Korea’s non-profit startup incubation basis D.CAMP funded by Korean lenders and monetary establishments has opened a campus league of its startup demo day occasion D.Day for promising startups run by college and graduate college students and professors. The October D.Day occasion held Saturday in Seoul was joined by...
Benzinga
#WBSDubai To Feature Digital Pioneer Reeve Collins, Co-Founder Smartmedia Technologies And Tether, Co-Creator of the NFT, As Keynote Speaker On Web3
This event will be the first time the Co-Creator of the NFT speaks in the Middle East. DUBAI, Oct 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 22nd edition of the World Blockchain Summit endorsed by His Holiness Sheikh Juma Ahmed Juma AL Maktoun is taking place October 17-19, 2022 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, UAE and features a highly anticipated keynote speech by digital pioneer Reeve Collins. He is co-founder of Smartmedia Technologies, an enterprise Web3 platform, co-founder and former CEO of Tether, the most used crypto currency in the world and where he invented the stable coin, and the Co-Creator of the non-fungible token (NFT). Collins will be speaking on NFT utility where he will breakdown Web3 and the critical role this new technology provides to all.
thepennyhoarder.com
Glow Networks is Paying Up to $43/Hour for a Junior Project Manager
Glow Networks, a networking solutions provider, is hiring a junior project manager to work for six to 12 months, with a possible extension. The salary range is $40 to $43 per hour. You may work from home from anywhere in the United States. You will be preparing reports and project-related...
JOBS・
