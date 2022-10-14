ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Daily Mail

NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts

NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Florida Today

Updates: SpaceX kicks off weekend with Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral

Space is important to us and that’s why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- Update (1:30 a.m. EDT Saturday): Liftoff of Falcon 9! The rocket successfully boosted the Hotbird 13F satellite from Cape Canaveral at 1:22 a.m. EDT Saturday, bringing an end to the longer-than-usual countdown. Read our full story here. ...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Phys.org

SpaceX sunset launch from Canaveral completes Space Coast trio

SpaceX was able to send up a Falcon 9 with a pair of satellites from Cape Canaveral on Saturday at sunset to complete a trio of launches for the Space Coast this week. Tuesday saw an Atlas V lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station while Wednesday saw the liftoff of the Crew-5 mission on a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Kennedy Space Center sending four passengers to the International Space Station.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
scitechdaily.com

Splashdown! NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 Safely Returns to Earth

NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti splashed down safely in the SpaceX Dragon Freedom in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, at 4:55 p.m. EDT after 170 days in space. NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Atlantic

The Russian Space Program Is Falling Back to Earth

The new crew arrived at the International Space Station last week, all smiles and floating hair. There was, as usual, a little welcome ceremony, with heartfelt remarks from the newcomers streamed live for the people they left behind on Earth. A few of the astronauts floated above the others and turned upside down, hanging like bats, so that their beaming faces would fit into the frame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

NASA's Lucy spacecraft prepares to swing by Earth

On Oct. 16, at 7:04 a.m. EDT, NASA's Lucy spacecraft, the first mission to the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, will skim the Earth's atmosphere, passing a mere 220 miles (350 kilometers) above the surface. By swinging past Earth on the first anniversary of its launch, Lucy will gain some of the orbital energy it needs to travel to this never-before-visited population of asteroids.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Amazon’s first internet satellites will launch on a rocket that’s never flown before

Amazon will send the first two Project Kuiper internet satellites into orbit early next year.The Kuipersat-1 and Kuipersat- craft will be deployed on United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket, rather than the RS1 rocket from ABL Space Systems as previously planned.The Centaur, powered by two BE-4 engines built by Blue Origin, was supposed to fly in 2020, but multiple delays pushed the launch back. The two-stage rocket is now “nearing completion”, according to an announcement on Wednesday.This commercial mission is part of ULA’s requirement to meet the US Space Force certification of its new launch vehicle. “We are committed...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Skygazers could spot Nasa’s Crew-4 mission reentering over the American southeast Friday

Nasa’s Crew-4 mission is slated to splash down off the Florida coast around 4.55pm EDT Friday afternoon, and alert sky watchers from Iowa through George may catch a glimpse of the Spacecraft as it blazes a trail across the sky during reentry.The four astronauts of the Crew-4 mission have been on the International Space Station since April, and departed from the space station Friday morning in their SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. That spacecraft will settle into the Atlantic Ocean off the north Florida coast using parachutes after bleeding off the majority of its orbital speed as heat while reentering the...
IOWA STATE
