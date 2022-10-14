Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 winter-friendly outdoor activities in BransonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina Andras
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the OzarksCJ CoombsBranson, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Chamber opens nominations for Black Tie Awards
The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB have opened nominations for the 2022 Black Tie Awards. The Black Tie Awards honor six community members who the Chamber and CVB feel enrich the lives of those around them and who also further the mission of the chamber to enhance the quality of experiences for visitors to the region.
sgfcitizen.org
Sunday: Springfield’s blue shift and other most-read stories
Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. It’s Sunday, Springfield, and we’ve got a mix of fresh articles and this week’s greatest hits. Let’s do bullet points to keep the reading easy. Our most-read story this week was also one...
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condos
Gottfried Furniture Company Building.Joseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Gottfried Furniture Company Building located at 326 Boonville Avenue in Springfield, Missouri was built in about 1890. It's a historic three-story, rectangular building. The architectural style is Late Victorian. It was originally a red-painted brick building. The unique design of this building makes it vibrant with character and very attractive. In 2007, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At the time of the nomination of this historical building to be added to the register, it was vacant.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Christian County, MO
Are you looking for a place with many opportunities for outdoor adventure?. Look no further than Christian County in Missouri. Christian County is a county nestled between Springfield and Branson and is the premier destination for people who love the great outdoors. You’ll get to see the beauty of Nature...
sgfcitizen.org
$7M for homeless services in Springfield gets committee recommendation
Springfield City Council’s ARPA Review Committee approved on Tuesday a recommendation that the council allocates about $7 million in funds to support homeless services and affordable housing projects. Council will consider the committee’s recommendations at its Oct. 17 meeting, a news release said. The committee’s recommendation to the...
bransontrilakesnews.com
It’s time for Mayor Milton to enforce public comment rules
The United Nations is not running the Branson city government and the United Nations is not going to take over the Branson city government. Yet at every Branson Board of Aldermen meeting, the public is subjected to speakers making baseless claims like the United Nations is going to start issuing fines on the city of Branson if they don’t like something city staff would do.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister Band takes 1st at Hamilton Power Band Classic
The Hollister Tiger Band traveled to the Lake Hamilton Power Band Classic on Saturday, Oct. 8, placing 1st in class. The band, color guard, and percussion each received Division 1 ratings. Additionally, the Tiger band swept the caption awards including outstanding music, visual, general effect, guard, and percussion. Band Director...
Five steps to retirement planning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Retirees across the country are putting their retirement plans on hold due to soaring inflation and uncertainty in the stock market. Whether you plan to retire tomorrow or 20 years from now, local financial professional Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance & Financial Services has five tips to help you retire on time. […]
KTLO
Dog breeder arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from property
A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. According to KY3-TV deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
northwestmoinfo.com
Springfield Named Fourth-Most Dangerous College Town in the United States
(MISSOURINET) – Springfield, Missouri is the fourth-most dangerous college town in the United States, according to a report published by Safewise-dot-com. Details show Springfield has a violent crime rate of 15-point-one per one-thousand, while the property crime rate is 69-and-a-half per one-thousand. Kareanna Arnoldus-Ray is a student at Missouri State University. She told News-Nation she’s careful not to walk on campus alone at night:
Missouri voter ID lawsuit dismissed; here’s the reaction
This week, a Cole County judge dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent a Missouri voter ID law from impacting the upcoming mid-term elections.
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools proposes adding propane-fueled buses
The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Petersens’ VIP weekend brings international travelers to Branson
If it seemed like Branson had more international visitors during the first full weekend of October, you would not be wrong. International bluegrass superstars The Petersens held a special event in Branson from Oct. 6 through Oct. 9, welcoming their Patreon supporters for a “Patreon Reunion.”. The event featured...
Local officers warn businesses of prop money
The Aurora & Marionville Police Department warns citizens of prop money circulating local businesses.
KYTV
Horse saved by firefighters in Rockaway Beach
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to Rockaway Beach on Saturday for a large animal rescue, according to their Facebook page. The firefighters found a horse trapped in mud and the animal appeared to have been there for a significant amount of time. A...
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The mushrooms can be found in Missouri through November.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Dark Ozarks hosted Haunted History Walking Tour in Hollister
Dark Ozarks and the Paranormal Science Lab teamed up to bring the haunting history of Hollister to life with a walking tour of Downing Street. Over 60 register participants were greeted at Ye Olde English Inn in Historic Downtown Hollister, Missouri by tour guides Joshua Heston, Dale Grubaugh and Lisa Martin for a Haunted History Tour of the Inn and Downtown Hollister.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Russell “Roger” Cox, Sr.
Russell “Roger” Cox, Sr., 73, of Branson passed away on October 10, 2022 at Cox Medical Center Branson. Roger was born Dec. 9, 1948 in Osceola, IA to Russell Victor and Barbara June (Hamilton) Cox. He was married to Gladys Kuykendall on Dec. 10, 1966 in Belen, NM.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Walter “Walt” Reid
Walter “Walt” Reid, 70, of Forsyth, MO passed away on October 10, 2022. Walt was born on April 18, 1952 in Huntsville, TX, the son of Don and Frances Hawkes Reid Jr. He is survived by his wife; Beth Reid of the home. Services at 1 p.m. on...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Reeds Spring chemistry students work on innovations
Chemistry lessons are tackling real world problems in Reeds Spring High School. The school is having its chemistry students attempt to find new uses for old plastic water bottles. “Basically what we’re doing is taking plastic water bottles that we collect from around the school in a recycling bin and...
Comments / 3