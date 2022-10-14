Patriots Running Game Getting Rookie Reinforcements vs. Browns

New England Patriots rookie running back Pierre Strong Jr. has just three offensive snaps all season. Could he be in line for an increased role with Damien Harris and Ty Montgomery out with injuries?

FOXBORO — After five weeks, the New England Patriots sit alone at the bottom of the AFC East with a 2-3 record. Where at times New England’s offense has struggled, it does own a Top 10 rushing attack in the NFL.

Running back Damien Harris and Ty Montgomery have played a vital role in the run game, combining for four touchdowns. The veteran free-agent acquisition opened the season as one part of the Patriots’ three-player running back rotation alongside Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson .

Montgomery landed on injured reserve after the Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but he did catch three passes for 15 yards and a six-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Mac Jones.

While the veteran is now eligible to return off injured reserve, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is not expecting him back this week.

“I do not expect him to return to practice this week,” Belichick told reporters on a media conference call on Monday morning.

Getting Montgomery back would have been a pleasant development. However, it appears the 29-year-old needs more time to return to the mix.

Harris suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's shutout win over the Detroit Lions and will likely miss multiple games. As of today, the Patriots running back group consists of Stevenson and Pierre Strong Jr. on the active roster as well as J.J. Taylor and Kevin Harris on the practice squad.

Belichick expressed his confidence in his running back group during a press conference back in September.

“We feel good about our depth in the backs, we have good backs,” Belichick said. “We have a couple of good players there, and then we have some young players behind them. So, we’ll see how it goes.”

Perhaps Strong Jr., New England's rookie fourth-round running back out of South Dakota State , might be in line to seize a bigger role with more opportunities to contribute. Rookie Kevin Harris was also called up to the active roster off the practice squad Thursday.

Stevenson is expected to be the Patriots' bell cow back moving forward, but someone will have to account for the 11 carries per game Harris was getting.

At 5-11, 205-pounds, Strong Jr. makes the most sense to step in since he is on the active roster.

Strong Jr. rushed for over 1,000 yards in three of his four seasons at South Dakota State. He's coming off his best campaign with the Jackrabbits after posting 1,673 yards and 18 touchdowns.

So far this season, Strong Jr. played just three offensive snaps, all of them in victory formation as Jones took a knee to drain the clock at the end of the Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The fourth-round pick did manage to return two kicks for 48 yards.

The Patriots will look to overcome the loss of Harris and post a second straight statement win, but this time against the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. Sunday.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here