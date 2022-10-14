ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

North Marion’s Greg Carr voted SBLive Florida Coach of the Week

By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UipAV_0iZ2rvm900

Congratulations to North Marion head coach Greg Carr, the winner of SBLive Florida's Coach of Week award as voted by Florida high school sports fans.

Carr captured 53.29% of the nearly 19,967 votes cast in this week's poll after his Colts were able to upend Ocala Vanguard 18-17 to improve North Marion’s record to 5-2 on the season in Class 2A-Suburban. The Colts have set their sights on competing for a state championship this season.

If you would like to nominate a coach, please email gary@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivefl.

Here are all the other coaches that were nominated for Oct. 3-Oct. 8:

Alphonso Freeney, Pasco : Two wins in five days and a 6-0 record? Not too shabby for a first-year head coach. Freeney has guided Pasco to an undefeated start and beat Cypress Creek on Monday, Auburndale on Friday.

Rick Martin, Naples : Football is back in the southwest Florida region and Martin had the Golden Eagles looking like they haven’t missed a beat. Naples upended previously undefeated Barron Collier 41-23 on a night which saw Florida governor Ron DeSantis make an appearance at the game.

Eric Lodge, Sanford Seminole : Going up against one of the state’s top teams in the Space Coast region, the Seminoles were pushed to the brink by the Cocoa Tigers. It took overtime and Lodge was able to guide Seminole to an exciting 35-29 victory.

Sean McIntyre, Creekside : When your Thursday night game was probably the most exciting game going on (yes, that includes the Colts-Broncos NFL game), you know you coached in a classic. McIntyre guided his Knights to a thrilling 49-48 win over Oakleaf.

James Corbin, Chiefland : As a first-year head coach, Corbin has stepped into the job at Chiefland and the Indians haven’t really missed a beat. His biggest win to date, though, came against Wildwood this past Friday in a wild 28-20 overtime thriller.

Jube Joseph, Miami Central : The Rockets just show up and win, period. We take it for granted how easily they’ve made it look and Joseph’s team did it again this past Friday when they cruised past Miami Northwestern 42-7. Joseph’s pregame speeches have been something to listen to.

Chris Harvey, Clearwater Central Catholic : Not many at the beginning of the week would’ve had the Marauders upending the Tigers, but don’t tell that to the folks over at Clearwater Central Catholic. Harvey’s Marauders knocked off Jesuit via a last second field goal to win 23-21.

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

How the SBLive Florida Power 25 fared in Week 8

Just less than a handful of teams ended up losing that are within our SBLive Sports Florida Power 25 rankings. We checkout how the Power 25 did in Week 8 and also take a look ahead at whom everyone will be playing in Week 9.  1 - Chaminade-Madonna beat Somerset Academy Key, 90-0 Next ...
FLORIDA STATE
Scorebook Live

Football Games to Watch in Central Florida Week 8

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s now or never for many Central Florida high school football teams, which tackle all-important district contests on Friday night. At stake for schools are positioning in district races and a chance to improve their standing in the FHSAA Power Ranking. This week’s games mark a big ...
FLORIDA STATE
Scorebook Live

Class 2A Arkansas girls basketball preview

By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Tommy Land  With the start of a new season, SBLive is previewing Arkansas high school basketball. Today, we feature eight teams to watch from the girls ranks of Class 2A. Over the coming weeks there will be features for each classification as well as player ...
ARKANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

What is your favourite thing to order at a restaurants? Is it a nicesteak? If that's your answer then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of these places, pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are well-known and also highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy