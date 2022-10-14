North Marion’s Greg Carr voted SBLive Florida Coach of the Week

Congratulations to North Marion head coach Greg Carr, the winner of SBLive Florida's Coach of Week award as voted by Florida high school sports fans.

Carr captured 53.29% of the nearly 19,967 votes cast in this week's poll after his Colts were able to upend Ocala Vanguard 18-17 to improve North Marion’s record to 5-2 on the season in Class 2A-Suburban. The Colts have set their sights on competing for a state championship this season.

If you would like to nominate a coach, please email gary@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivefl.

Here are all the other coaches that were nominated for Oct. 3-Oct. 8:

Alphonso Freeney, Pasco : Two wins in five days and a 6-0 record? Not too shabby for a first-year head coach. Freeney has guided Pasco to an undefeated start and beat Cypress Creek on Monday, Auburndale on Friday.

Rick Martin, Naples : Football is back in the southwest Florida region and Martin had the Golden Eagles looking like they haven’t missed a beat. Naples upended previously undefeated Barron Collier 41-23 on a night which saw Florida governor Ron DeSantis make an appearance at the game.

Eric Lodge, Sanford Seminole : Going up against one of the state’s top teams in the Space Coast region, the Seminoles were pushed to the brink by the Cocoa Tigers. It took overtime and Lodge was able to guide Seminole to an exciting 35-29 victory.

Sean McIntyre, Creekside : When your Thursday night game was probably the most exciting game going on (yes, that includes the Colts-Broncos NFL game), you know you coached in a classic. McIntyre guided his Knights to a thrilling 49-48 win over Oakleaf.

James Corbin, Chiefland : As a first-year head coach, Corbin has stepped into the job at Chiefland and the Indians haven’t really missed a beat. His biggest win to date, though, came against Wildwood this past Friday in a wild 28-20 overtime thriller.

Jube Joseph, Miami Central : The Rockets just show up and win, period. We take it for granted how easily they’ve made it look and Joseph’s team did it again this past Friday when they cruised past Miami Northwestern 42-7. Joseph’s pregame speeches have been something to listen to.

Chris Harvey, Clearwater Central Catholic : Not many at the beginning of the week would’ve had the Marauders upending the Tigers, but don’t tell that to the folks over at Clearwater Central Catholic. Harvey’s Marauders knocked off Jesuit via a last second field goal to win 23-21.