PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia

Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Wawa closes 2 Philadelphia stores out of safety concerns: reports

Two Wawa locations in Philadelphia are closing their doors weeks after about 100 teenagers reportedly ransacked a store in the northeast section of the city. “Despite reducing hours and investing in additional operational measures, continued safety and security challenges and business factors have made it increasingly difficult to remain open in these two locations,” Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce told The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Thunderbird Salvage is bringing unique and antique items to the Kensington area.

Philadelphia’s Kensington Beach has slowly but surely become an up-and-coming hotspot. Many people have begun to open businesses in the small neighborhood. George A. Mathes, owner of the antique store Thunderbird Salvage, is no different. “I was like, ‘Why don’t we have a salvage store in here?'” George explained. “You know, do something interesting and creative in the neighborhood.'”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly drivers have it the worst compared to other cities

Philadelphia has a dubious distinction when it comes to commuting. The city placed last in a survey of 100 major cities. A new report posted by wallethub.com found Philly is among the worst cities when it comes to unpleasant driving conditions. The website’s Jill Gonzalez says Philadelphia has a lot of bad things going for it when it comes to driving.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?

- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 145 East 8th Avenue | Conshohocken | M Property Services

M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 145 East 8th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Large house for rent right in the heart of Conshohocken! Walking distance to all of the bars, restaurants, and shops on Fayette St. Close to all major roadways and walking distance to the train station.Walk into the open living room and dining room, with large windows and providing lots of natural light. The first floor offers one full bathroom, an updated kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. There is a door off the kitchen that leads out to your own private backyard. On the second floor, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and your second full bathroom. The washer and dryer are also on this level. Head up to the third floor and you'll find the third and fourth bedrooms. This home has central air and a large unfinished walkout basement, perfect for storage. ​
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
CBS Philly

Wawa to close 2 Center City stores over safety, security concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa said Thursday afternoon it's closing two Center City locations due to safety and security challenges. The development comes on the same day a Wawa employee was pepper-sprayed during an early morning robbery in University City.The robbery happened at a Wawa near 36th and Chestnut Streets.Last month, a Wawa in Mayfair was ransacked.Wawa said over the next few weeks, it will close the Wawa stores at 12th and Market Streets and 19th and Market Streets.The company said associates from both stores will be offered continued employment at Wawa.In a statement, Wawa said, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors have made it increasingly difficult to remain open in these two locations."Wawa said it hopes to repurpose the two locations, in its words, to "further benefit Philadelphia."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO experienced delays in both directions. They have since said that trains are running "on or close to schedule."It's still an active investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot at East Mt. Airy gas station: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in East Mt. Airy. It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Liberty Gas station on Easton Road near Lowber Avenue.Officials say security footage shows the passenger of a white Kia opening fire on a car parked at a pump.The 24-year-old victim was shot once in the back.At this time police do not have a motive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Million Kids March in Philadelphia demands more action against gun violence from city leaders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Million Kids March took place in Philadelphia Saturday morning. Participants walked from North Philadelphia to Center City as a demonstration to demand action from local officials in the fight against gun violence.Organizers say they believe the city is in a state of emergency and the national guard should be called to step in.According to the Philadelphia Office of the Controller, to date, there have been 1,502 nonfatal and 396 fatal shootings in the city in 2022. Of those fatal shootings, 27 victims were younger than 18 and 189 victims were between 18 and 30 years old.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
