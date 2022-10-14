Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Philadelphia
Looking for a home in one of Philadelphia's most desirable neighborhoods? Consider one of these ho Philadelphia zip codes. These areas are popular with first-time homebuyers and have some of the city's best schools. They also boast a variety of cultural, religious, and recreational activities. Grays Ferry. Grays Ferry is...
Wawa closes 2 Philadelphia stores out of safety concerns: reports
Two Wawa locations in Philadelphia are closing their doors weeks after about 100 teenagers reportedly ransacked a store in the northeast section of the city. “Despite reducing hours and investing in additional operational measures, continued safety and security challenges and business factors have made it increasingly difficult to remain open in these two locations,” Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce told The Philadelphia Inquirer.
phl17.com
Thunderbird Salvage is bringing unique and antique items to the Kensington area.
Philadelphia’s Kensington Beach has slowly but surely become an up-and-coming hotspot. Many people have begun to open businesses in the small neighborhood. George A. Mathes, owner of the antique store Thunderbird Salvage, is no different. “I was like, ‘Why don’t we have a salvage store in here?'” George explained. “You know, do something interesting and creative in the neighborhood.'”
Philly drivers have it the worst compared to other cities
Philadelphia has a dubious distinction when it comes to commuting. The city placed last in a survey of 100 major cities. A new report posted by wallethub.com found Philly is among the worst cities when it comes to unpleasant driving conditions. The website’s Jill Gonzalez says Philadelphia has a lot of bad things going for it when it comes to driving.
billypenn.com
After decades of ‘quiet fleecing,’ Philadelphia could lead a workers’ revolution
Workers in the U.S. are facing two potential futures. In one direction, there’s movement toward better working conditions and finally seeing wages catch up to the cost of living. In the other, inflation continues to outpace income — even if people recently fought for higher pay and won.
PhillyBite
Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?
- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
Official: 2 Workers Struck, Killed By Train on Ben Franklin Bridge
CAMDEN — Two construction workers were struck and killed by a train on a bridge between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, authorities said. The Delaware River Port Authority said the two were struck by a PATCO Speedline train at about 9:20 PM Friday on the Ben Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey.
CBS News
Group of people on ATVs, motorized bikes smash windows of Philadelphia Police Patrol Unit
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A number of people on ATVs and motorized bikes surrounded a Philadelphia Police Patrol Unit at Spring Garden Street and Columbus Boulevard and smashed its windows on Sunday night. It happened around 8 p.m. Police weren't injured during the incident. Police were dispersing ATVs in the area...
Halloween in Philadelphia, new restaurants to try, 'A Different World' reunion | FYI Philly
We visit Halloween hangouts, new dining standouts and the cast of "A Different World" reunites. Plus, art with Puerto Rican flare.
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | 145 East 8th Avenue | Conshohocken | M Property Services
M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 145 East 8th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Large house for rent right in the heart of Conshohocken! Walking distance to all of the bars, restaurants, and shops on Fayette St. Close to all major roadways and walking distance to the train station.Walk into the open living room and dining room, with large windows and providing lots of natural light. The first floor offers one full bathroom, an updated kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. There is a door off the kitchen that leads out to your own private backyard. On the second floor, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and your second full bathroom. The washer and dryer are also on this level. Head up to the third floor and you'll find the third and fourth bedrooms. This home has central air and a large unfinished walkout basement, perfect for storage.
Wawa to close 2 Center City stores over safety, security concerns
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wawa said Thursday afternoon it's closing two Center City locations due to safety and security challenges. The development comes on the same day a Wawa employee was pepper-sprayed during an early morning robbery in University City.The robbery happened at a Wawa near 36th and Chestnut Streets.Last month, a Wawa in Mayfair was ransacked.Wawa said over the next few weeks, it will close the Wawa stores at 12th and Market Streets and 19th and Market Streets.The company said associates from both stores will be offered continued employment at Wawa.In a statement, Wawa said, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors have made it increasingly difficult to remain open in these two locations."Wawa said it hopes to repurpose the two locations, in its words, to "further benefit Philadelphia."
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
CHOP Opens New $85 Million Facility in Millbourne
Image via Pete Bannan, Daily Times. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia now has a presence in Millbourne Borough with the opening of a supply and logistics center at the former Sears property at 6400 Market Street, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times.
Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.PATCO experienced delays in both directions. They have since said that trains are running "on or close to schedule."It's still an active investigation.
Pizza & Pasta Northeast Returns To Atlantic City After 2 Year Hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, the 4th Annual Pizza & Pasta Northeast Expo returns to the Atlantic City Convention Center on Sunday and Monday, October 16-17, 2022. The event is showcasing the top suppliers for Northeastern pizzerias and Italian restaurants. The two-day show features a schedule of pizza and pasta demonstrations...
How homelessness is harsh reality for some Philly college students
Imagine going to college and not having a dorm or apartment, and being homeless? In Philadelphia and beyond, this is a harsh reality for some students.
When Philadelphia area should expect first snow of season
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
Man shot at East Mt. Airy gas station: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in East Mt. Airy. It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Liberty Gas station on Easton Road near Lowber Avenue.Officials say security footage shows the passenger of a white Kia opening fire on a car parked at a pump.The 24-year-old victim was shot once in the back.At this time police do not have a motive.
Wawa employees pepper sprayed by group of people while on the job overnight in Pa.
Philadelphia police are searching for a group of people who pepper sprayed Wawa employees overnight in University City. The incident reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. University of Pennslyvania police as well as an ambulance responded to the incident at 36th and Chestnut Streets, CBS Philadelphia reported. Though police...
Million Kids March in Philadelphia demands more action against gun violence from city leaders
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Million Kids March took place in Philadelphia Saturday morning. Participants walked from North Philadelphia to Center City as a demonstration to demand action from local officials in the fight against gun violence.Organizers say they believe the city is in a state of emergency and the national guard should be called to step in.According to the Philadelphia Office of the Controller, to date, there have been 1,502 nonfatal and 396 fatal shootings in the city in 2022. Of those fatal shootings, 27 victims were younger than 18 and 189 victims were between 18 and 30 years old.
